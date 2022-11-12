UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kherson the Russians are barricaded on the left bank of the Dnieper. The Ukrainian flag flies over Kherson town hall

Kherson is under Ukrainian control, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry reported on the morning of 11 November.

Also on the morning of 11 November, Russian sources reported that at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dniepr was completed. More than 30,000 Russian troops and about 5,000 pieces of equipment were brought to the left bank of the river. Equipment to be repaired was also withdrawn. The units occupied pre-prepared fortified positions.

The Ministry of Defence was keen to point out that: “During the transfer, not a single piece of military equipment and weapons was left on the right bank, all Russian military personnel crossed, no loss of personnel, weapons, equipment and material of the Russian group was allowed”.

More than 20 Ukrainian military personnel died in an attempt to block Russian troops from crossing the Dnpr river by falling on minefields. According to the social sphere, the Ukrainian military also fired on civilians.

Air defence systems shot down 28 rockets, five were deflected from targets by electronic warfare.

In the early afternoon it was reported that a bridge was blown up by the Russian army near the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and the Ukrainian flag flew over the administrative building of the Kherson region.

After the withdrawal of troops across the Dnieper line, the Ukrainian army increased the intensity of missile attacks on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station and the civil infrastructure in Novaya Kakhovka. The Antonivskyi Bridge is inoperable, mined and blown up.

Ukrainian soldiers appeared in the afternoon of 11 November in the centre of Kherson. The main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry announced the transfer of the city under the control of the Kiev authorities.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that: “The formations and military units of the Russian Armed Forces withdrawn from the right bank occupy the defensive lines and positions fortified in terms of engineering” and concluded: “For two days the advance of the Ukrainian units in certain directions was no more than ten kilometres. Russian artillery fire, air attacks and the use of minefields stopped the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at a distance of 30-40 kilometres from the crossing area of the Dnepr River’.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a fundraiser for the creation of the world’s first fleet of marine drones. And the president of Ukraine himself released footage of the production of the same drones used to attack Russian ships near Sevastopol.

