ISRAELHAMASWAR. Health crisis more dangerous than bombs for both Israel and the Gaza authorities. Clashes in southern Gaza and the West Bank. British-US raid on Hodeidah

The work of the International Court of Justice in The Hague continues to seek a solution to the crisis between Israel and Hamas. The United States Representative to the International Court of Justice in The Hague stated that: “The request for Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied territories requires taking into account Israel’s security needs.” The United States urges the Court not to declare that Israel is legally obligated to immediately withdraw from the occupied territories.”

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs. Martin Griffiths, said that half a million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine and cannot meet the most basic needs of food, water and healthcare. The deprivations suffered by the people of Gaza are severe and profound and any type of aid will not be sufficient to meet their needs. We have asked Israel, as the occupying power of Gaza, to facilitate the arrival of aid, to no avail.

Russia’s representative before the International Court stated: “Israeli occupation prevents Palestinians from obtaining the right to self-determination; Israel must stop violating international laws. Israeli settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories has reduced Palestinian lands, which undermines any negotiated solution. Israeli settlements jeopardize the two-state solution and Palestinians’ right to self-determination. The Palestinians were forced to leave their lands in contravention of international laws that prevent the forced deportation of people.”

Israel’s health minister warned of a scenario of power outages in Israel and problems during blackouts caring for tens of thousands of patients on ventilators, a scenario that envisions a global war on the northern front.

An Israeli source told ABC: “Israel is preparing to reopen the Karni crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip to bring trucks of humanitarian aid into the northern Strip. This comes after Hamas threatened on Saturday to suspend talks if aid and relief had not been brought” to the north of the Gaza Strip.

From sources in the pro-Yemeni social sphere we read: “A Ukrainian An-124 used by the CIA’s secret operational units has arrived in Jordan. France also operates flights to Cyprus and Crete and from there to Iraq and Kuwait. A new cargo shipment recently arrived in Beirut. Military and civilian flights from France, Germany and Italy are steadily increasing, as are US military flights. The environment is full of covert operations units and potential opportunities for assassination and sabotage. The West is preparing to do something dangerous to demonstrate its power, regardless of whether or not a serious conflict occurs.”

The Houthis say they have attacked several US warships in the Red Sea, as well as targets in Eilat. They also claim to have attacked an Israeli vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The Pentagon confirms: “The Houthis yesterday shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV off the coast of the Red Sea.”

Yemeni sources report that: “The Yemeni Air Force carried out a military operation with a series of drones against a number of enemy American warships in the Red and Arabian Seas. It also carried out an operation to hit sensitive Israeli enemy sites in the Umm al-Rashrash area, in the south of occupied Palestine, with another number of drones. Furthermore, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against the Israeli ship “MSC Silver” in the Gulf of Aden with naval missiles.”

The US embassy in Yemen calls on Sanaa forces to stop their “reckless attacks” and says they have targeted a ship loaded with grain that was shipped twice to Yemen, considering that “reckless attacks on ships put I am endangering the lives of Yemenis.”

On February 21, the British Maritime Trade Authority said there were reports of an explosion in the southern Red Sea, 40 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen.

The British-American coalition targeted the Ras Issa area in the Al-Salif district with four raids. In the meantime, photos of the graduates of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” course in the Ould Rabi’ district of Al-Bayda are online. This is the general mobilization to support the Palestinian cause.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5.00pm on February 21st.

Missile launches and airstrikes continue in response between Hezbollah and Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has hit the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site, targeted for the second time with missiles. The Israeli home front spoke of “activating sirens in the settlements of Shlomi, Hanita, Mtsoufa and Yaara in the Upper Galilee.”

In southern Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades claim to have mortared concentrations of the occupation army south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza city. There would be injuries on both sides. More clashes in Khan Yunis: two Israeli vehicles were targeted with “Al-Yassin 105” projectiles, west of the Al-Amal neighborhood in the city of Khan Yunis. Israeli tanks stormed the Al-Mawasi area on the night of February 20.

In the West Bank, an IDF armored vehicle was blown up during a special operation in Jenin. The clashes also continued on February 21st. Clashes were also recorded in the Al-Fawwar camp, south of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

