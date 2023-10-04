The amount of funds available to the Pentagon to provide military assistance to Ukraine is 5.2 billion dollars; at current spending levels, it will be enough for about another six months. The Wall Street Journal reported the news with reference to unnamed representatives of the American military department.

Among other bad news for Kiev, the words of a European official to the Politico newspaper: “EU countries can no longer supply Kiev with weapons from their own reserves.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kupyansk, as a sign of solidarity with the military, including the headquarters of the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade. Meanwhile, Turkish sources say that the number of captured Ukrainian soldiers for the entire period of the Northern Military District now reaches 20-25 thousand people

The video conference of the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was highly anticipated today, a meeting with the leaders of the Russian armed forces in which he praised Chechnya and Kadyrov: “in the republic three motorized rifle regiments and three battalions and the units under the command of Apta Alaudinov have proven themselves worthy.” Shoigu also reported that, more than “14.5 thousand people were trained at the Gudermes Special Forces University and then sent to the Northern Military District area. The training system created in the region allows for timely personnel changes.”

Military commanders complained via social media, “Without doubting the beauty of the reports, we note that many soldiers and some units cannot go on vacation, rotation or training, as there are not enough people.”

Russian Finance Minister Anton Germanovič Siluanov also took to the field to reassure the Russians and Moscow’s new allies: “The resources planned for next year allow us to guarantee all the tasks of the SVO. Russia’s budget deficit for the entire next three years will remain at a safe level and will not exceed 1% of GDP.”

And now a look at the front at 00:01 on October 2nd.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with artillery support, continued the attack on Novoprokopovka. Russian armed forces counterattacked in the Verbove area. Ukrainian positions in the villages of Novodanilovka, Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka are under attack. The Russian ones in Kopany, Ilchenkovo, Ocheretovaty, Verbovoy and Novopokrovka.

In the Vuhledar sector, the Russian Armed Forces again counterattacked from Priyutnoye, with artillery support, in the direction of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine. There is an attempt to take the initiative. Under attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Prechistovka and Russian Armed Forces in Priyutnoye, Staromlynovka and Novodonetsky.

On the Donetsk front, Russian Aerospace Forces supported the attack of Ukrainian troops on Novomikhailovka. The Russian Armed Forces again carried out assault operations in Marinka and resumed in Pervomaisky. Moreover, after the air strikes, they tried to advance to the southern approaches to Avdiievka. Furthermore, attacks by Russian troops near Stepnoye (not to be confused with the settlements of the same name in the Zaporozhye and Vuhledar directions) and Novokalinov. The Russian Armed Forces have significantly increased both the intensity and area of offensive operations.

In the Bachmut direction, Russian troops, with the support of the Aerospace Forces, also counterattacked the Ukrainian positions in Andriivka. Airstrikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kleshchiivka and Vesyol (a settlement northeast of Soledar), Vyemka and Sporny. Ukrainian artillery fired at Russian troops in Ozaryanovka, Kurdyumovka, Bachmut and Yakovlevka.

In the direction of Lugansk, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a ground attack near Makiivka. No promotions. Under attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belogorovka, Terny and Ivanovka.

At 11.40 in the morning of October 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were pushed back from Novopokrovka to the southern outskirts of Rabotino and subsequently a counterattack by the Russian Armed Forces began on the Rabotino-Verbove section. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also in the early afternoon of October 3 left a significant number of positions north of Novoprokopovka and retreated to their original positions. Artillery bombs the retreating Ukrainian troops, FAB-250/500 aerial bombs with a planning and correction module are used. Losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces further increased due to the large number of civilian vehicles in the convoys. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were pushed back to the southern outskirts of Rabotino.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also stopped active movements in the Verbove area. At the moment, artillery is actively working on both sides. It is possible that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will try to urgently correct the situation, but for now they are saving all the reserves at the disposal of Ukrainian troops. We are monitoring the evolution of the situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on the afternoon of October 3 reported the destruction of workshops on the territory of an armored plant in Kharkov, where equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was being repaired. Furthermore, in the Pavlograd area, the workshops of a company producing solid fuel for missiles and explosives were destroyed.

Graziella Giangiulio