ISRAELHAMASWAR. South Lebanon and Syria first expansion of the conflict

US President Biden “has rejected more aggressive bombing options proposed by the Pentagon for fear of provoking a broader conflict with Iran,” reports the New York Times.

According to testimonies of Palestinians displaced from the Al-Nasser area in the western Gaza Strip, American troops participated in the Israeli offensive on Gaza. We have no way of verifying the social sources transmitting this message.

On November 13, USCENTCOM reports: “Today, in response to continued provocations by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and their affiliated groups in Iraq and Syria, United States Central Command conducted airstrikes against facilities near to the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander

The exhibition stands of Israeli weapons makers Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems were empty at the start of the opening day of the week-long Dubai Air Show. The exhibition stand of the local branch of the Israeli company Elbit Systems was manned, although one of the employees refused to answer questions from the press about their participation.

Arab and Muslim countries have called for an end to arms sales to Israel in protest over the bombing of Gaza. Azerbaijani authorities are believed to be purchasing the upgraded Barak MX air defense system from the Israeli company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), although neither the manufacturer nor Israeli authorities have specified who the recipient is. IAI limited itself to specifying that the object of the contract is an air defense system with advanced technological capabilities, proven in operation.

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that after the end of hostilities, the Gaza Strip should be demilitarized and Israel will maintain military control over the enclave. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has signed a decree to stop broadcasting the Lebanese television channel Al Myadeen after the Council of Ministers approved its closure.

The Palestinian ambassador to Russia who declared: “The Gaza Strip will not be the land of Israel.” Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said that demonstrations taking place around the world in support of Palestine were an example of “new anti-Semitism”. According to the ambassador, participants in such actions deny Israel’s right to exist.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen called for a boycott of Israel and its products by all countries and so did the state of Malaysia.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Forces, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas has already gone beyond the Gaza Strip, extending to Lebanon, and will continue to expand further, reports the Iranian agency Tasnim. On November 13, IDF leaflets asked the inhabitants of southern Lebanon to evacuate to the north due to upcoming Israeli attacks.

In the Red Sea the Americans are preparing to use cruise missiles. In particular, a photo has appeared online showing workers from the landing ship USS Bataan attaching an AGM-154 glide guided bomb to a McDonnell Douglas AV-8B Harrier II aircraft. The AGM-154 can engage targets at ranges up to 560 km; explosive weight 108 kg AFX-757.

The IDF said same-sex partners of fallen soldiers are now recognized as IDF widows. Israeli authorities have granted “family” status to LGBT soldiers and their partners so they can receive state benefits in the event of their death. On November 6, 2023, the Israeli parliament amended family law, which recognized only a woman or a man married to a person of the opposite sex as a widow or widower.

According to the Washington Post, the Palestinian group Hamas intended, in the event of a successful attack on southern Israel on the morning of October 7, to advance deeper into the country towards larger cities. The Washington Post cites several former and current intelligence and security officials from four Western countries and the Middle East. According to one of the publication’s interlocutors, the target of the second phase was large Israeli cities and military bases. Also on the subject, the Israeli media state that Hamas is still organized and capable of launching dozens of attacks in the Gaza Strip.

And now a look at the aggravation between Israel and Hamas. Clashes in the Gaza Strip since November 13. In recent days the situation in the area of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has remained practically unchanged. The Israeli Air Force continues every day to strike the Gaza Strip. Both military installations of Palestinian groups and civilian infrastructure are under attack. Israeli ground forces have managed to isolate the northern part of the Gaza Strip and are slowly moving deeper into urban areas. New footage of IDF actions in occupied areas of the Palestinian enclave has been released. Clashes continue with Lebanese Hezbollah in northern Israel. New footage of attacks on targets in southern Lebanon has been released

The Israeli Defense Forces’ ground operation in the Gaza Strip is underway. The main battles are taking place in the Al-Shati refugee camp, as well as near the hospitals in Al-Shifa, Al-Nasr and Rantisi. The Israelis released footage from the Unknown Soldier Square, in the western part of the enclave, confirming the success of the IDF advance. Due to clashes near hospitals, the Israeli command announced a new evacuation route along Al-Rashid Street, along the Mediterranean coast.

Hamas representatives thanked the doctors for choosing to stay in the facilities, although whether the doctors’ decision was voluntary or not is a matter of debate. In the north-eastern sector, the Israelis conducted a local operation in the Al-Karama area, near the city of Beit Hanoun. Representatives of the command announced the destruction of numerous missile launchers, tunnels and militant strongholds. Palestinian groups, on the other hand, claimed a successful attack on IDF positions in this area.

Clashes with Hezbollah along Israel’s northern borders continue as before: they launched an ATGM attack on Dovev, Menara and several IDF strongholds, and also attempted to launch rockets on Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya. In the case of Dovev and Menara, the attack injured more than a dozen people: Hezbollah claims that military personnel were killed, while the Israelis claim that only civilians were injured.

The US and Israeli air forces regularly launch missile attacks in Syria. On the night of November 11-12, seven attacks occurred on the outskirts of Nawa and Tasil in Daraa province from positions in the Golan Heights.

A few hours later, two F-15 planes from Tell Nof air base hit the positions of the 175th artillery regiment of the 5th division of the 1st AC of the Syrian Armed Forces with four GBU-39 guided aircraft munitions. This resulted in the destruction of an M gun and the wounding of three soldiers.

Israeli actions aim to reduce the combat potential of both Lebanese Hezbollah and the Syrian army on their borders amid tensions in the north of the country.

During the same night, American F-16 aircraft from Al-Salti air base in Jordan carried out several attacks against targets of paramilitary groups in the Al-Mayadin and Al-Bu-Kemal areas following a standard route.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

