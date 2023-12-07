UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO: 700,000 artillery shells for Kiev in 2024. At the front, Ukrainians reinforce themselves in Kupyansk and withdraw from Svatove

The United States will be held responsible for Ukraine’s defeat if Congress does not approve further aid to Kiev. This opinion was expressed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a trip to Mexico, her words were quoted by Reuters. As Yellen noted, financial support for Kiev is “vital.”

NATO countries are increasing the production of artillery ammunition. As part of the tender won on December 4 (worth 142 million euros) for the supply of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine by 2025, the German company Rheinmetall announced its intention to increase the production in 2024 at 700,000 artillery shells. For this purpose, factories in Germany, Spain, South Africa and Australia will be used.

Previously, in August 2023, Rheinmetall, in the interest of increasing production capacity, acquired the Spanish ammunition and weapons manufacturer Expal Municipals. It is planned to fulfill the order at the company’s factories in the interests of Ukraine.

On December 5, 2023, Finnish Defense Minister A. Häkkänen publicly announced his intention to increase his own production of projectiles for supplies to Ukraine, as well as to encourage other NATO countries to participate in this process. A decision on the matter is expected by December 25 this year. Production of the ammunition will likely be organized at the NAMMO plant in Sastamala.

Germany is not an ally of Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. “We are doing what we can. The same goes for almost all other allies and partners. But Germany is not an ally of Ukraine and, therefore, is not part of any alliance,” Pistorius said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry responded to NATO: “The planes supplied by NATO to Ukraine will be a legal target for the Russian army, increasing the risks of a direct military clash with the Alliance” said the official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zacharova. In Russia the electoral machine has been set in motion. You propose to consider the issue of setting the date for the presidential elections of the Russian Federation on March 17, which date will be decided today at the meeting of the Federation Council. The head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Pamfilova, announced that on December 8 the Central Election Commission will hold the first official meeting dedicated to the start of the presidential campaign.

Yesterday afternoon in Lugansk, not far from the Avangard stadium, a terrorist attack occurred: the car of the deputy of the People’s Council of the LPR Oleg Popov was blown up. The fate of the politician is still unknown: according to one information he was dead, according to another he suffered non-fatal injuries.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5pm on December 6th.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army attacked in the direction of Bogdanovka. At Kleshchiivka Russian fighters storm the heights.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivska sector, Russian fighters have advanced into the Stepnoe area, but the Ukrainians are attempting to counterattack. There are battles near Severny. In Marinka, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to guard the northwestern suburbs.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully counterattacked west of Rabotino. Meanwhile, Russian fighters are gradually moving north of Verbove. On the Vremevsky ledge, the Russian army attacked in the direction of Staromayorsky.

Kupyansk section: Strengthening the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kupyansk. Fighting continues in the vicinity of Sinkovka near Kupyansk. Russian troops, having gained a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village, have taken up defensive positions, and Ukrainian formations are building a new line in case of the loss of Sinkovka.

Power plants and fortifications are set up in Petropavlovka. Judging by the activity of the 41st Mechanized Brigade, this is where the defensive line will be built after the breakthrough of the Sinkovka-Zagoruykovka line. Reinforcements were also transferred from other areas. Forces of the 3rd Battalion of the 43rd Infantry Brigade, composed entirely of mobilized Ukrainians, arrived in the forests near Masyutovka.

Formations of the 108th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th OGShBR were withdrawn from Svatove to the landings in the north-and Kupyansk st and near Sinkovka. Due to the need to strengthen the defense of Kupyansk, another line was weakened.

Additionally, an unidentified battalion of the 15th border detachment of the State Border Service of Ukraine appeared in and around Kupyansk. The involvement of border guards indicates a certain shortage of personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area.

Kherson direction. In Krynki, Ukrainian assault groups attempted several times to expand the control zone south of the so-called “greenhouses”. And to the southeast, units of the 38th Marine Brigade began manning fortified strongholds.

But in recent days, Russian troops have been actively exercising positions in the forest and in Krynki itself. Both aerial bombs and artillery shells were used, which brought the Ukrainian Armed Forces back to square one with losses.

However, the situation in reality remains the same. The command of the Ukrainian group “Katran” transfers exactly as many assault groups as necessary to maintain the previously occupied positions.

At the same time, in the central part of Krynki there is an increase in the number of advanced groups of the 38th brigade, as well as 505 separate battalions of the 37th brigade. They occupy private homes and set up shelters.

Given the nature of the terrain, all this activity could also constitute a diversionary action that will allow Russian units to be kept in the area while another attack is planned elsewhere. For example, from Orichiv, as noted by the MX social channel.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/