EU will quadruple spending on training Ukrainian military. It is planned to spend 200 million euros on training. To date, 34,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained for front-line service.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny asked US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for 17 million shells and $350-400 billion for “unemployment of Ukraine”, Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported, citing a familiar source with the content of the negotiations during the recent visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kiev.

The American guest was presented with these calculations, as well as the “preliminary ideas” of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on long-term planning. “Austin was informed about the need for 17 million bullets. He was surprised, to put it mildly, why the whole world could not collect so many bullets,” a source told Ukrayinska Pravda. According to the newspaper, Kiev has also asked Washington for “350-400 billion dollars”.

Additionally, Zaluzhny allegedly complained to Austin about interference by Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky’s office in command and control of the troops. “Well, it is clear that the president also became aware of such conversations. And these do not contribute to trust,” said a high-ranking military man.

Unfortunately, the White House has confirmed that once the United States runs out of money to help Ukraine, arms supplies will stop, according to Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also have to respond to the petition “for fair mobilization” which received 25 thousand signatures, that is, he must respond and explain to Ukrainians why officials/deputies and prosecutors do not go to defend their homeland while electricians: bricklayers/drivers they are sent to the front. In 2 days the petition collected more than 5 thousand thanks to the activity of Ukrainians and Telegram channels.

Vladimir Putin stated in an interview that: “Russia has no hostile intentions towards anyone and counts on equality in relations with foreign partners”

And now a look at the front line updated at 4pm on December 5th.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. The Russian army advances in the Sinkovka area. Near Torskoye Russian fighters repelled all attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Donetsk direction. Avdiivka section: Russian troops continue to expand the control zone in the area of the industrial zone. The enemy is not making serious attempts to return to the industrial zone, limiting itself to bombing and drone attacks. North of Avdiivka fighting continues for Stepovoye. Most of the village is located in the gray zone. The Ukrainian military is actively shelling the village and attempting counterattacks. There are also intense battles near the Avdiivka metallurgical industry and west of Krasnogorovka. In the South, in the North, the situation has not yet changed significantly. The northern one is of fundamental importance for the defense of the Avdiivka group. According to sources in the social sphere, some Russian progress has also been reported at Pervomaisky. The city itself continues to be intensely affected.

In Marinka the Russian army is clearing previously occupied positions. At the moment, the northwestern part of the city is under Ukrainian control.

They report to Bachmut about the further advance of the Russian troops. On December 5, progress was made in the area of the ruins of the Bachmut dachas (near the southwestern outskirts of the city), as well as north of Kleshchiivka. Advancing from the north and northeast, Russian troops seek to reach a key height to the west of Kleshchiivka, control of which will ensure that the ruins of Kleshchiivka come under complete Russian control and create preconditions for driving the Ukrainian Armed Forces away from Kleshchiivka and Andriivka.

Zaporozhia Directorate. In the Orichiv sector the Russian army counterattacked west of Rabotino and in the Verbove area. On the Vremevsky ledge there are no changes – positional battles.

Drone raid in Crimea. After midnight, Ukrainian forces launched several groups of drones from the outskirts of Zaporozhie towards Crimea. The drones flew over the airspace of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The first two drones, according to social media sources, were shot down over Genichesk, while the others flew across the Sea of Azov towards Kerch and Feodosia. Three other UAVs were shot down nearby in Bagerovo. It appears that the target was the positions of the 31st Division in the Kerch region, as photos of these positions had recently circulated on the Internet.

Furthermore, 11 drones were shot down or disabled as they approached Feodosia, and two more were destroyed right at the oil terminal. It appears that the Ukrainian armed forces intended to strike the city’s oil depot and power plant.

17 drones were hit at Cape Chauda while attempting to enter Russian positions from the sea. In total, 35 UAVs were destroyed: 15 shot down by air defense, 13 disabled by electronic countermeasures, and seven hit by small arms fire.

The attack by Ukrainian forces came shortly after a slight improvement in weather conditions. An RQ-4B UAV was in the air at the time, but departed for Romanian airspace once the 31st Air Force and Air Defense Division began operating.

Typically, these drone raids are conducted to evaluate the performance of the 31st Aviation and Air Defense Division in the eastern part of the peninsula. Usually, rocket attacks follow such raids, building on previous attempts.

Considering this, it is likely that attempts to strike Crimea will continue in the coming days, if weather conditions permit. Furthermore, the Ukrainians possess means of destruction. Just recently, a batch of Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles was delivered to Starokonstantinov.

Graziella Giangiulio

