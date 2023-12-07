ISRAELHAMASWAR. Clashes in Gaza north, south. Houti drones against Israel. A 30 days stop for hostages

Since the start of the war in Gaza, more than 10,000 tons of military aid has arrived in Israel, including armored vehicles, weapons, ammunition, personal protective equipment and medical equipment. Israel’s Defense Ministry announces the arrival of the 200th US military support aircraft since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Foreign Office said Britain’s decision to send surveillance planes to Gaza “is complicity in Israel’s genocidal war.”

Bad news for the hostages’ families: According to Israeli Army Radio: “The security services estimate that there will not be another opportunity for an agreement to release the detainees for a month and that the ground operation will continue until then”. The Israeli army asks the International Red Cross for access to hostages held by Hamas. There has been no response yet. Israel’s National Security Council has raised the threat level for citizens visiting dozens of foreign countries, including Russia

Fatah marched in central Ramallah condemning Israeli aggression against Gaza, prisoners and settler attacks. The Palestinian factions declared: “Anyone who wants to protect the Palestinian people in Gaza must intervene to stop the genocidal war and open the crossings.”

On December 6, Israel announced the arrest of 21 health workers in Gaza, including doctors and ambulance drivers. Northern Israelis are reported to be warning the government: “We will organize demonstrations and shake up Israel if you do not begin to address the situation in the north within two days.” The settlers of southern Tel Aviv, we read in the Israeli press, are petitioning the Israeli Supreme Court against the home front for failing to protect them from missile threats.

The Israel Defense Forces reported the discovery of “one of the largest hidden caches” in the northern Gaza Strip and said the captured weapons were destroyed or taken away for study. In the video published by the Israelis, only a few rockets, a couple of dozen RPG-7 shells and a disassembled drone are seen. Kalashnikov assault rifle models were also included.

A few days after the resumption of the active phase of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force again launched several attacks on the Syrian Arab Republic. Four F-35I fighter jets from Nevatim air base, flying along the Mediterranean coast and entering Lebanese airspace, dropped eight guided aerial munitions into Syria.

Four were sent to the Deir Atiyah area and the other four to an area 5 km south of Homs. The target in both cases were warehouses of pro-Iranian groups.

Al Jazeera said through a military expert that “Israel will reach a dead end in its war in the Gaza Strip.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 4pm on December 6th.

The Israeli army is engaged in fierce clashes with Hamas in Gaza. Armed clashes have intensified between the resistance and the occupation army in the Hamdan area of Al-Faluja, west of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli planes targeted a residential square in Block 2, resulting in around 100 deaths. Three girls from the Zaher family died following the Israeli shelling of the Al-Zawiya mosque in Block 5. Israeli vehicles are stationed in the southern areas of “Al-Faluga” and the northern areas of Jabalia camp, and artillery shelling Israeli did not stop.

Hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are out of service and there are only medical points affiliated with the Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent. A mass grave was created near the camp market due to the difficulty of burying the dead in cemeteries

Israeli forces advance and retreat in the Beit Lahia project area and in the vicinity of the Rabat area and the Awni al-Hartani School, which includes displaced people.

Violent clashes between Hamas and Israeli forces were also recorded east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media: “The clashes in Jabalia and the Shujaiya neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip were difficult, the most violent since the outbreak of ground battles. In another expression of the severity of the ongoing fighting, the spokesperson of the “Israeli” army announced yesterday the killing of seven fighters in the battles for control of the eastern side of Gaza City”.

Israeli targeted attacks have also been recorded in the West Bank in the city of Hizma, north-east of Jerusalem.

On December 6, Israel responded to numerous attacks coming from the Red Sea also with the help of Saudi Arabia. Among these a swarm of drones. At least 16 rockets were fired at Israel from southern Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Upper Galilee near the Matat settlement. And 10 other states launched from Gaza towards Beersheba. The launches were claimed by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

