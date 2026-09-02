ISRAELIRANWAR. Bessent: Iran’s economy will collapse within weeks. Iranian Bank: Iran has sufficient foreign exchange reserves. West Bank: Christian schools at risk of closure, Israel denies permits to teachers

Iran’s letter to the UN Security Council following the new US aggression against Larak Island. Gholamhossein Darzi, Ambassador and Charge d’Affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations: “This aggressive action constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a clear violation of Article 2, paragraph 4, of the Charter of the United Nations.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent to the Senate: “Our goal is to bring Iran to a state where it is willing to come to the negotiating table.” He also stated that oil prices will fall. According to the Secretary, Iran’s economy will collapse within weeks.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that President Donald Trump’s social media post, claiming that Iran’s energy center on Kharg Island had been destroyed, was likely intended to send a message to Tehran. “The president likes to mix up his social media posts a bit.”

According to an Axios article citing three U.S. officials, U.S. President Donald Trump is indeed considering resuming strikes against Iran following yesterday’s exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran. According to the publication, the plan, presented by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and supported by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, aims to reduce Iran’s ability to target merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Gaza Border Crossing Authority reported that the number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 243, including 167 commercial trucks, 68 humanitarian aid trucks, and eight fuel trucks.

Palestinian pastor and theologian Munther Isaac: “Israel’s pressure on the Christian presence in Jerusalem continues. Christian schools in the city are on strike because Israel refuses to issue permits to their teachers from the West Bank.”

In response to Besset: “Iran has sufficient foreign exchange reserves and, if necessary, can release approximately $2 billion into the market,” the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic stated. The institution clarified that Iran has resources at its disposal, “the details of which cannot be made public for various reasons.”

Rahim Safavi (senior advisor to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei) stated that Iran prevailed during the 12-Day War. He cited the fact that, according to him, 16 Israeli F-35 pilots were killed and that Israel has not yet reported their deaths.

Ismail Bakaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized in his statement that the European Union’s position on the US economic war against Iran violates international law, contradicts the Union’s own rules, and is inconsistent with Europe’s declared values.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that Tehran bases its decisions on national interests and will not bow to Washington’s dictates or its attempts to impose excessive demands. Speaking at Tuesday’s weekly press conference, Baqaei expressed his condolences for the deaths of three Iranians in the US attack on Larak Island.

“Air defense systems are currently at the heart of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran,” Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told Russian press. “The most important area for Iran at the moment is air defense systems. This topic hasn’t just emerged in recent days, so to speak, but has been under discussion for some time. Furthermore, they have our S-300 system in service, which, overall, is proving quite effective,” he said.

He added that other types of weapons, such as aircraft and small arms, are also being discussed: “So the entire spectrum of weapons we offer for export, especially to our strategic partners, is all on the agenda in one way or another.”

Russia stands in solidarity with the Iranian people and is providing the country with the necessary assistance during this difficult period, Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. According to Putin, Russia is providing Iran with necessary goods and continues to maintain cooperation with Tehran. The president also noted that Moscow and Tehran are maintaining the momentum of trade and economic relations seen last year.

Also in Bishkek, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met.

And now, a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on September 1. After a pause of approximately 36 hours, three E-6B aircraft, used as “doomsday planes” by the U.S. Air Force, have taken off from U.S. soil and are actively transmitting signals and Nuclear and conventional codes to U.S. bases around the world. As the buildup continues in preparation for a possible conflict on the Iranian front, the U.S. Strategic Forces Command is issuing numerous orders and instructions.

Admiral Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Naval Operations, announced that U.S. forces will not return to the NSA base in Bahrain in the near future and that the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will replace the USS George Washington in the Arabian Sea. Speaking at a general meeting with Navy personnel, he stated that returning to the base in Bahrain is not feasible in the near future.

Heavy explosions are reported in Gaza following IDF attacks, with at least 12 injured. A firefight is ongoing between armed groups and Israeli special forces in Gaza City. Fighter jets are carrying out airstrikes in support of the operation.

Intense Israeli tank fire east of Gaza City; Israeli artillery shelling has targeted eastern Gaza City.

Israeli forces storm the city of Hebron, southern West Bank; a home is raided during an incursion into the “Al-Wadiyan” area in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas in the West Bank. Israeli forces engage in sabotage activities in central and western Nablus. Israeli forces storm the city of Nablus from the Huwara checkpoint; a residential building near the Al-Kindi School (Nablus Gheir) is raided.

Things are no better in southern Lebanon: Hostile artillery shelling against the town of Houla; artillery targeting Mansouri. Israeli drones continue to fly over southern Lebanon and Nabatieh. Explosion near Deir Seryan – town of Al-Qantara.

A long night also in Syria: Clashes continue between the Druze and the Syrian army in the Syrian town of As-Suwayda. The Druze are supported by Israel. Mortar and heavy machine gun attacks against internal security forces (ISF) positions by groups in the Tal Hadid area and in the Walgha axis. There are civilian casualties and security force personnel due to attacks by armed individuals. IDF personnel stationed at the al-Jazeera barracks target residential neighborhoods in the village of Ma’ariya, in the Daraa countryside, with heavy machine guns.

Local sources from southern Syria: “An Israeli patrol consisting of 10 military vehicles infiltrated the village of Jamla, in the western countryside of Daraa.” The IDF reinfiltrated the village of Jumla, in the Yarmouk Basin area, in the western countryside of Daraa, and searched homes with 10 vehicles.

The Houthis targeted Saudi and Emirati mercenary bases in Al-Mukha and Al-Khawkhah, in the southwest of the country, on Tuesday morning. In response, Saudi artillery targeted the village of Al-Thaherin in the Ghawr Al-Mashwat area of ​​the Ghamr district.

According to Bloomberg, two commercial oil tankers were hit by Iranian shells last night while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, heading away from the port. The report confirms that the Saudi-owned supertanker (VLCC) Sidr was hit while transiting the strait. Automatic Identification System (AIS) data from MarineTraffic.com shows that, after the attack, the Sidr slowed significantly, nearly stopped, and began drifting in Omani waters. Bloomberg also reports that the oil tanker La Senegal Prosperity, a Liberian-flagged vessel owned by a South Korean company, was hit by three shells while passing through the strait.

Visual maritime traffic data from Kpler shows bottlenecks in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, highlighting a sharp decline in transit traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Kpler recorded only five confirmed incidents on August 31, 50% fewer than the 10 incidents recorded the previous day.

On September 1, another security incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports indicating that another vessel was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. UK Maritime Trade Operations: An oil tanker was hit by three shells while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. UKMTO received a report of an incident 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. An oil tanker was attacked by three shells while sailing off the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has restored all missile production facilities previously affected by US attacks; they have been relocated to safe locations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said. The agency emphasized that Iran will continue to produce missiles, even if “this war drags on for years.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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