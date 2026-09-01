ISRAELIRANWAR. The United States strikes Iran’s Larak island twice. Iran responds by attacking US facilities in Jordan. Besset from the G20: “You’re either with us or against us”

The war with Iran, now in its seventh month, has led US allies to question the US administration’s ability to effectively deter its adversaries and project its influence on the world stage, Politico reports. Furthermore, the publication noted that Washington’s inability to defeat Tehran, its declining weapons stockpiles, and its estrangement from allies have led US military officials to question whether the United States maintains its influence. According to Politico, America has significantly reduced its military presence in the Pacific and Europe.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz sent a clear and unequivocal message to countries regarding sanctions against Iran: “You’re either with us or against us. You don’t have to side with Iran.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from the G20 on Iran: “Iran takes the sanctions very seriously. Iranian leaders are shocked by the state of their economy. A country with the third-largest energy resources in the world must import gasoline. And now they have three four-hour lines for gas, lasting all night. I believe they are responding violently because they are suffering economic losses. I want to thank the European Union for its full support of Operation Economic Outcast.” “Together, this group will end these 47 years of horrible rule.”

Donald Trump: “We will respond to the Iranian attack on US forces last night in Jordan. We will hit them hard. There will be a response.”

The Somali Ministry of Defense reported that the Somali army and Turkish navy successfully freed the Latuf, a vessel carrying Turkish weapons that had been seized by pirates off the coast of Somalia about a week and a half ago. According to the statement, 14 pirates were killed during the rescue operation.

According to Reuters, the defense and foreign ministers, as well as the chiefs of staff of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, will meet today in Istanbul for the first official meeting between the two countries under the Mecca Security Cooperation Agreement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated: “The Mecca Defense Alliance was created with the aim of expanding and including new countries. The alliance is defensive, based on international law, and not directed against any country. Netanyahu has become a threat to the international community and must be stopped. Anti-Turkey rhetoric is growing as the Israeli elections approach. Netanyahu has become an enemy of security and humanity after committing genocide. Netanyahu must be stopped, as he harms not only the region but also people around the world.”

In response, Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 11, stated: “The Turkish navy has intensified its military activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, including in areas where the Israeli navy operates. Israeli navy officials stated that these Turkish naval preparations are being made “in anticipation of a possible escalation” and conflict.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Netanyahu’s son has sent a letter to Chief Police Commissioner Danny Levy calling for a criminal investigation into Haaretz journalist Uri Mashgab. Netanyahu claims that Mashgab’s revelations about his whereabouts and security measures allowed the Iranians to discover his whereabouts in Miami and attempt to assassinate him.

Israeli National Security Minister Yitzhak Ben-Gvir visited Palestinian prisoners held in a prison and mocked their complaints about conditions: “Terrorists’ complaints about prison conditions do not concern me. Summer camp is over.”

Soldiers from the Rutem Battalion of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Givati ​​Brigade refused to obey orders and failed to report for an operational mission in the Gaza Strip, which was subsequently canceled. The incident was investigated, and disciplinary action was taken against those responsible. Five soldiers who organized the incident were sentenced to 10 days in prison, while 11 others were sentenced to five days in prison.

Due to the malfunction of some desalination plants, the Israeli water company is warning of the possibility of water supply disruptions in parts of Jerusalem.

Hezbollah is increasingly using FPV drones against Israeli soldiers and military equipment in Lebanon, transforming these systems into conventional tactical weapons. These inexpensive drones have become a serious problem for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), especially at short range, forcing Israel to accelerate the development of countermeasures against the growing threat.

Satellite images obtained after the recent attacks by the militant group Ansar Allah on the Aramco oil refinery in Jizan show that at least ten of the plant’s storage tanks were damaged. If the attacks continue, the refinery could suffer serious operational disruptions.

In response to the oil issue, Iranian President Pezeshkian said: “Iran has already sold 90 million barrels of oil since the memorandum came into effect.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced yesterday that the government plans to increase the price of fuel purchased in excess of subsidized quotas to 10,000 tomans (about 100,000 rials) per liter, but specified that the implementation date for this measure has not yet been determined. The increase represents about 5,000 tomans over the current price.

He stated that Iran is facing restrictions on fuel supplies because import routes are blocked due to the war: “We are in a state of war, and above all, we must accept the fact that we are in a state of war. The route is blocked and goods are not arriving, and one of these goods is fuel.” Iran and Oman have agreed to share revenues from maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, said Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, stated this evening that Iran is still in a state of war and that the country’s nuclear infrastructure is not yet safe enough for inspections. According to him, the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot request inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities until a protocol is developed. Eslami added that “Trump’s threats to strike a supposedly secret Iranian nuclear facility demonstrate how international organizations are being used as tools by the United States and Israel.”

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei: “Beirut and its southern suburbs are our red line, and no one has the right to take any action against them. We are closely monitoring the situation. Furthermore, Israel must immediately and completely withdraw its troops from Lebanon.”

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran would respond with a “dozen-fold increase in force” to any US attack on Iran. The same source said that Iran’s overnight retaliation for the US attacks on Larak Island demonstrated that “no target in the region is beyond Tehran’s reach.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek. During the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart: With the full implementation of the free trade agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union and the removal of existing obstacles, the conditions will be created for a significant increase in trade volumes and the effective use of both sides’ economic capabilities. The Iranian route could represent the best and most suitable route for the maritime transportation of Kyrgyz goods to countries in the Persian Gulf region, the Indian subcontinent, and East Asia.

The establishment of a logistics center for Kyrgyzstan in the port of Bandar Abbas could play a decisive role in developing trade and transit cooperation between the two countries and pave the way for greater use by the Kyrgyz Republic and the Eurasian Economic Union member states of Iran’s transport data and access to international waters. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s military and defense cooperation with other countries has never been and will never be against the countries of the region, but is exclusively part of Iran’s principled policy aimed at strengthening regional security.

The President of Kyrgyzstan: “The Iranian people’s national unity in the recent war is commendable. I invite Iranian companies involved in oil exploration to leverage their potential and capabilities in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. We are ready to develop and deepen sports cooperation between the two countries.”

President Pezeshkian, in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, “while appreciating Islamabad’s constructive role in the negotiations that led to the recent agreement, emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s willingness to implement this agreement if the other party respects its commitments, and stated: Lasting peace and security in the region will not be achieved except through cooperation and solidarity among the countries of the region and without foreign interference.” Shahbaz Sharif: “Iran and Pakistan are two brotherly countries and share responsibility for peace and prosperity in the region.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on August 31.The US Central Command: “No ships have struck any mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This is yet another attempt by the Revolutionary Guards to intimidate regional commercial maritime traffic through disinformation.” Iran announced that a ship had struck Iranian mines.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that Israel will not hesitate to strike Iran if the country resumes its nuclear or ballistic missile programs, regardless of any agreement with the United States.

In response to the US attack on Iran in Larak, Tehran attacked Jordan. Ballistic missiles launched from Kermanshah toward Jordan. In the last 24 hours, the United States has used 160 Patriot anti-aircraft missiles against 32-40 Iranian ballistic missiles in the attack on Jordan. The Hormuz Letter. According to American media, the United States currently possesses approximately 800 Patriot missiles.

Iran mocked President Trump after he posted an AI-generated video claiming that the country’s main oil refinery was being destroyed. Iranian officials called the post “absurd” and said the plant was operating as usual.

Satellite images show a fire breaking out near Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan. The area includes mine tailings storage ponds. The Muwaffaq Salti airbase in Jordan was also affected.

Five dead in Israeli attacks in Gaza City

The Lebanese Army has received its second batch of donations from Greece, including 13 M113 armored vehicles and 10 trucks. The Israeli army is setting fire to houses in the southern Lebanese town of Houla. An Israeli explosion in the southern Lebanese town of Buyout al-Sayyad. An Israeli explosion between the towns of Taybeh and Qantara. An Israeli explosion in the town of Kfar Tebnit.

Israeli military vehicles moved into Houla amidst continuous artillery bombardment and machine gun fire. Artillery bombardments targeted Al-Mansouri. Machine gun fire was reported in the direction of Haddatha. Hezbollah is targeting IDF forces with an FPV drone in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army launched artillery strikes on the outskirts of Damascus on August 27 and 29. Three airstrikes on the town of Jabal, near Damascus.

According to Kan News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked the United States to lead the military campaign against the Houthis. The request was made during a meeting earlier this month between Salman and CENTCOM Commander General Brad Cooper. Washington refused to directly lead the campaign, primarily because the Houthis do not attack American ships in the Red Sea. However, the United States informed the Crown Prince that it would support Saudi Arabia’s military operations against the group. Saudi Arabia has suspended air traffic at Jeddah International Airport.

Approximately 11 oil tankers have returned to Qatar after last night’s dispersal operations.

The United Arab Emirates confirmed that a drone was launched by Iran towards their territory in the early hours of this morning: “Our forces took action against the Iranian drone in the country’s territorial waters.” It was not immediately clear whether the interception attempt was successful. The UAE Ministry of Defense said: “Our air force intercepted a drone over UAE territorial waters.”

On August 26, 2026, the Yemeni navy intercepted a dhow (Arabian sailing vessel) in the Red Sea, near Al-Maha (Mokha) and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Military media reported that the vessel was carrying equipment used to produce drones, presumably smuggled through networks linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). A few hours later, naval patrols engaged and repelled several Houthi vessels attempting to approach strategic sea lanes near Zuqar Island. A Saudi vessel in the Red Sea targeted by Houthis.

The UK Maritime Trade Office (UKMTO) issued a warning on August 30 following a report of an oil tanker hit by an unidentified projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on its way to Oman, about 12 nautical miles north of Khasab. There were no injuries and no environmental damage was reported. The location of the attack indicates that the vessel was hit while navigating a US-imposed sea route in Omani territorial waters. Subsequently the Strait of Hormuz is closed to navigation due to a radio warning sent to all vessels. At the same time, cruise missile launches towards the Strait of Hormuz were reported

An armed attack by PJAK (Iranian Kurds) elements was recorded against villagers in Marivan, Kurdistan. A group of residents of the village of “Dari”, in Marivan county, were attacked by armed elements of the PJAK group while returning from agricultural activities, gardening and collecting mountain plants. In the attack, several local citizens were injured.

At 9pm on August 30th Italian time the United States launched attacks on the island of Larak in Iran with repeated attacks around 10.40pm. The Qatari television channel Al-Jazeera, citing a US administration official, reports that two platforms in the process of laying naval mines were hit. A US government source explained: “Today, the United States struck two missile launchers belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Larak Island. These launchers were poised to launch missiles with naval mines towards the Strait of Hormuz.”

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps press release on the morning of August 31 announced that an American MQ-9 drone was hit by a missile fired from the Revolutionary Guards’ air defense system over the Strait of Hormuz and crashed into the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) releases a statement: “A few minutes ago, in response to the American-Israeli aggression against Larak Island, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Forces launched a joint missile and drone attack. The operation targeted and destroyed maintenance infrastructure and enemy air bases at two US air bases in Jordan: King Hussein Air Base and Muwaffaq Air Base Al-Salti. The operation involved ballistic missile attacks, inflicting significant damage.”

On the morning of August 31, the IRGC: “An oil tanker, which a few hours earlier had planned to illegally cross a route south of the Strait of Hormuz, was hit by two sea mines, causing a large fire and the complete blockade of the ship.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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