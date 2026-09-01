There is still no concrete information and much speculation about CIA Director Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow. The European Commission: “The United States has not informed us of the results of the CIA Director’s visit to Moscow.” US officials confirmed to RFE/RL that Washington will brief its allies next week on the details of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow. A Baltic diplomat said officials had been “warned in advance” of Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby is in Europe to conduct the “NATO Review 3.0” and stated that the United States is studying how to adapt the “strategic posture of American forces in Europe” to modern needs. Donald Trump said in a statement: “Putin has no intention of attacking a NATO member. The CIA chief meets with his Russian counterpart every six months.”

Swedish fighter jets will patrol the area near the Finnish-Russian border. Sweden will send units to Finland, including Gripen fighter jets, as well as warships. These units will provide support to ensure the security of the Finnish-Russian border. Units are sent to Finland upon request; the possibility of sending anti-drone units is also being considered.

The United States could pass legislation to tighten sanctions against Russia as early as September, says Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. The document, drafted by Blumenthal together with the late Republican Senator Graham, is intended to cut off Russia’s revenue from oil and gas exports, which “fund its war machine.” At the same time, Republican Senator Lankford stated that he had given Zelenskyy no assurances of quick passage of the bill.

The U.S. State Department has urged U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to the war and the threat of airstrikes. Level 4: Do Not Travel to Ukraine, the highest alert level, is in effect. The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany have joined the list of countries advising against travel to Ukraine.

Elon Musk is ready to allow Ukraine to use Starlink for attacks on Russian soil, but Trump’s decision is needed, FT reports.

A merchant ship caught fire and sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania: according to media reports, preliminary reports indicate it was hit by an unknown attack. Aboard the PROGRESS, flying the Dominican Republic flag, there were 12 crew members, all of whom were rescued, but one sailor was injured. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Nariman Jalalialov has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a Turkish vessel in the Black Sea was hit by gunfire, and another vessel sent to tow the damaged vessel was also targeted.

Russian forces attacked an international checkpoint, Vinogradovka-Vulcanesti, on the border between Ukraine and Moldova. Operations resumed after the attack. Rescuers, police, border guards, customs officials, and road maintenance workers were involved in the cleanup and restoration of the facility.

The next seven to eight months will be crucial for the security of Ukraine, Poland, and the entire region, Tusk said. The Polish Prime Minister stated that Russia is seriously preparing for an escalation both in the war against Ukraine and in the entire region.

In Ukraine, the regional administration has announced mandatory evacuations of nine villages in the Zaporizhia region, located on the right bank under Ukrainian control. Evacuation has also been requested for the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Denys Prokopenko and Andriy Biletskyi as commanders of “two revamped units.” He also announced decisions to strengthen the Zaporizhia sector: “They will increase the production and purchase of ground robotic systems.” One of the new Ukrainian Armed Forces units mentioned by Zelenskyy is little known: the 27th Prince Svyatoslav Yaroslavich Independent Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine will be deployed as the 10th Brigade. “The assault units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be merged into a ‘commander-in-chief reserve,'” says Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Palisa. According to him, most assault units will be directly subordinate to the new command. Some units may remain part of the Ground Forces. Zelenskyy issued a decree replacing the head of the Border Guard Service: Vadym Chenchyk was appointed acting head of the service.

President Zelenskyy also implicitly acknowledged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian military-industrial complex are placing dangerous ammunition depots and production facilities in residential areas, stating that “ammunition depots cannot be located near homes: those who allowed this to happen must be held accountable for their decisions.” Following the incident at Vyshneve, another such incident is absolutely unacceptable. The first strike at Myla hit an ammunition depot of the Defense Forces, which led to the detonation of shells, mines, and Drones, Zelenskyy said. Thirty-seven people have already been killed and 42 injured in the explosion that occurred in the village of Myla, near Kyiv. According to information from citizens’ groups in the Bucha district, more than 20 of the victims were residents of a retirement home for the elderly and disabled. According to eyewitnesses, smoke from the fire was visible for several dozen kilometers.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces reported intercepting a larger number of Russian missiles and drones, despite earlier claims of a shortage of interceptors.

Finally, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said: “A new meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations could be held in September.” US representatives will also participate in the negotiation process. “Ukraine must mobilize at least 30,000 people per month: this is the minimum number needed to maintain the current situation,” said Budanov.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretsky, the Russians “have attacked critical infrastructure: severe damage in several areas.” “Russia has destroyed 90% of retail stores: the selection on the shelves may be reduced, but there will be no food shortages,” said Agriculture Minister Vysotsky.

Russia is reportedly using upgraded Iskander-1000 ballistic missiles against Kiev for the first time, according to the GUR. This is a modernized version of the Iskander-M missile system that, thanks to a new engine, can reach a range of 550 km. The previous version of the Iskander-M had a range of approximately 390 km.

Russian Navy warships escorted merchant ships in British territorial waters during their passage through the English Channel, according to the British Navy. According to the British Navy, the Russian ships were monitored for 72 hours.

According to the SVR: “The West is in full swing preparing for the elections in Russia, and the EU is implementing a large-scale strategy to destabilize the situation in the country. And again: “After the elections in Russia, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the European Parliament are preparing declarations of non-recognition of the results; the Europeans have set themselves the goal of disrupting the normal electoral process in Russia and discrediting its results; Neither Kiev, nor Russophobic political emigres, nor Western totalitarian liberal circles will prevent Russia from holding the State Duma elections; Brussels has set itself the goal of organizing provocations at polling stations in Russia and abroad; Russia will repel both external aggressors and attempts to undermine it from within; Representatives of European intelligence agencies are discussing plans to launch cyber attacks against Russian electoral infrastructure; the West is employing all its “weapons” of anti-Russian aggression in an attempt to sabotage the elections in Russia; The West has tasked non-systemic opposition groups based abroad with spreading the narrative of the “illegitimacy and illegality” of the Russian elections.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on August 31. It was a long night for the population of Kiev and the surrounding region, attacked by Russian UAVs. Explosions were also heard in the regions of Mykolaivka, Odessa, Volhynia, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia. Russian forces are targeting any economic activity, among other targets: a Pepsi plant was attacked in the Mykolaiv region, and the Auchan and Aurora logistics centers in Boryspil were attacked.

Ukrainian drone attacks continue against Russian regions. 11 UAVs headed toward Moscow were shot down. In the Bryansk region, four people were injured by multiple drone attacks.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces are clearing wooded areas adjacent to the captured villages of Sadky and Velykyi Prykil. Ukrainian forces have strengthened defensive positions near Kyyanytsya and Khotin. In Shostka District, fighting continues in wooded areas near Tovstodubove.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian FPV drone injured one person. Another attack occurred on the Obshtina Belitsa road, injuring one person. In the Belgorod region, two civilians were killed and at least 22 were injured. A man and a 16-year-old boy were killed in a missile attack in Belgorod (targeting the OZON thermal power plant); a total of 16 people were injured. Subsequently, in Shebekino, one person was injured during a drone attack on a facility. Further injuries were reported in the village of Oktyabrsky, along the Oktyabrsky-Krasny highway. October, Belgorod, and Shebekino. Private and residential buildings, vehicles, businesses, administrative, social, and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Belgorod and the Belgorod, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Grayvoronsky, Gubkinsky, Krasnoyarsk, Rakityansky, Shebekinsky, and Yakovlevsky districts.

In the Kupyansk area, Ukrainian forces are showing footage of counterattacks near the village of Zapadne. Russian anti-tank missiles are operational in the immediate Ukrainian rear.

In the Kupyansk area, Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian forces in the villages of Prykolotne and Pidserednje, in the Kupyansk district.

In Luhansk, Ukrainian forces attacked the Duvanna mine in the Sorokyne district, killing a woman. In the last 24 hours, a car was attacked in Kreminna, injuring a married couple. In Bilokurakyne, a resident was injured in a drone strike. In Bryanka, a Ukrainian drone struck a gas station, injuring two people.

In the Druzhkivka area, Russian anti-tank missiles are also operational and are demolishing urban buildings. Fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of the city.

In Dobropillya, Russian forces are conducting an offensive in residential areas, simultaneously cutting off supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces with drone and artillery strikes.

In the Zaporizhia region, five civilians were reported injured following attacks by Ukrainian forces in Vasylivka. In Velyka Bilozerka, a house was hit, wounding three people. Drone attacks damaged civilian trucks on roads in the Berdyansk and Kulykivs’ke districts.

Graziella Giangiulio

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