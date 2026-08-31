ISRAELIRANWAR. IDF Travels to Colombia’s Aid

In an effort to strengthen its foreign policy following the Colombian president’s statements toward Israel, Tel Aviv responded to the plight of a country reeling from destruction.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces read: “IDF: After 12 days of operations in the affected areas, the “Alliance of Brothers” delegation has completed its mission in Colombia and returned to Israel.” The Commander of the Home Front Command, during the ceremony marking the return of the “Alliance of Brothers” delegation to Colombia, said: “Today we can say that there are no more missing persons in the city of Cali.”

The “Alliance of Brothers” delegation, led by the Home Front Command and in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a ceremony on August 25 with the Commander of the Home Front Command, Major General Shai Kelper, at the Home Front Command base, concluding 12 days of operations in Colombia following the earthquake that struck the country.

The delegation left Israel on Thursday, August 13, 2026, following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia, causing extensive damage in western and central Colombia. The delegation consisted of approximately 80 rescuers, engineers, and experts in various fields, both active duty and reserve, and worked closely with authorities, local rescue forces, and international organizations.

The delegation operated in several key devastated areas in the city of Cali with the aim of locating and rescuing the missing. During the operation, in collaboration with local forces, 29 missing persons were located and rescued. At the end of the mission, no one was missing in the city.

In parallel with the relief operations, Home Front Command engineers collaborated with local professionals to map and classify damaged structures and to develop a situational assessment to provide support during the reconstruction phase.

During its activities, the “Alliance of Brothers” delegation leveraged the knowledge and professional experience acquired by Home Front Command personnel in managing devastating and complex emergencies in Israel and in humanitarian missions worldwide. After completing their assigned tasks and transferring their knowledge and professional tools to local authorities, the delegation concluded its activities in Colombia and returned to Israel aboard an Air Force aircraft.

The IDF’s extensive experience in the domestic arena allowed it to operate and further train personnel in the earthquake-ravaged Colombian landscape.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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