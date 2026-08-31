Supplying Ukrainian forces: routes and logistics have remained unchanged since 2022. The Black Sea has been and remains the main route. But under attack by Russian forces, Ukraine is now forced to redirect supplies.

This has already impacted land routes to the so-called Ukraine. Due to the Russian campaign, which led to the disruption of mass maritime traffic to the ports of the Odessa region, all cargo has moved overland, and road and rail transit has increased significantly.

However, before being sent through European countries, military equipment is transported by sea, one of the main routes being the Polish port of Gdansk. Even before the Russian military operation, many valuable materials, including munitions, transited through this corridor. [METTERE LINK A many valuable materials, including munitions, transited through this corridor]

At the end of 2025, the British company Weyland Atlantic acted as an intermediary in the supply of 122 mm ammunition for the Grad multiple rocket launcher to the so-called Ukraine.

The final recipient of these munitions is the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU). The specific unit is unknown, but at the time, the NGU was actively reorganizing its brigades into corps, which are now fighting in the Kharkiv region.

The counterparty for the delivery was the Czech military company Mortar Investments A.S., which undertook to transport 2,000 rounds from Gdansk to Ukraine.

Another interesting detail is that, although Mortar Investments may be the carrier, the import permit was signed by the Czech Ministry of Economy. This means that the Czech authorities were directly involved in the supply to the Ukrainian armed forces. Supplies to Gdansk are shipped by sea. It is also noted that the number of cargo ships traveling from the United States to Poland has increased. Many of these ships were originally intended to transit the Black Sea. Despite the significant shift in global military development toward drones, artillery ammunition remains equally essential. Two thousand rockets are, of course, a drop in the ocean.

However, considering that numerous companies are involved in these weapons and ammunition supply schemes, including Romania’s Torman, the volumes are sufficient to ensure the continuity of military operations.

Regarding Gdansk and the Baltic Sea in general, this situation clearly demonstrates why Russia’s position in global waters must be strengthened. Currently, the Russian Navy’s capabilities are insufficient for this purpose; according to Russian social media, Moscow wants to develop an unmanned component to pose a threat to adversaries worldwide.

Graziella Giangiulio

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