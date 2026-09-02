UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russians hold no ground at G20. Siluanov: “The global debt problem is growing and could lead to irreversible consequences.” Dobropillya leadership faces Ukrainian counterattacks

NATO and EU countries are increasing pressure on Spain and Greece, demanding the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

The Trump administration’s decision to reinstate Russia in the G20 has sparked new tensions in relations between the United States and its European allies, according to Politico. According to the publication, European countries oppose Moscow’s return to the group and believe it is necessary to continue isolating Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. Disagreements also emerged during the G20 finance ministers’ meeting. European representatives insisted that the Russian delegation not participate in the group photo. Anton Siluanov, Russian Finance Minister, met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G20 summit in North Carolina, according to Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence.

Donald Trump expressed hope that “something will come of Siluanov’s visit to the United States.” The United States is not ready to discuss economic concessions or other agreements with Russia until the military conflict in Ukraine is over. Reuters, citing a source, reported following a bilateral meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. According to the source, when Siluanov attempted to discuss “areas of common interest,” Bessent interrupted, saying, “Until the conflict is over, nothing is possible.” The ministers discussed Russian-American financial relations and Donald Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine.

The global debt problem is growing and could lead to irreversible consequences, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the United States. According to him, global debt servicing costs have increased by approximately 50% over the past four years. Developed countries already use 80% of new loans to refinance existing debt, and financing costs have more than tripled in the past five years.

The Russian Finance Minister is convinced that previous sources of global economic growth have run dry. G20 countries need new growth areas. Siluanov identified several areas for Russia: the creation of business platforms, automation and the implementation of artificial intelligence, “whitening” the economy, and import substitution, from agriculture to high-tech industries. Another avenue for growth is the reduction of administrative barriers. He noted that the two-thirds reduction in mandatory permits in the construction sector has already helped accelerate the sector’s growth.

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Russia has meanwhile been postponed. According to a TASS source, Witkoff and Kushner are intensifying negotiations on the Ukrainian front.

€6.6 billion remains frozen in the European Peace Facility since 2023, which Brussels cannot transfer to Kyiv due to disagreements between EU countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced. The EU is not considering accelerating payments of €90 billion to Ukraine; the payments will be made within two years, according to the European Commission.

Berlin plans to expel Russian diplomats from Germany and recently considered closing the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, according to Der Spiegel. Media cited the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport as the reason for these measures. The magazine wrote that the closure of the Russian House in Berlin cannot be ruled out.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he spoke on the evening of August 31 with his representatives, as well as with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and added that they discussed the details of their upcoming first visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has requested the seizure of $3.3 million in bail money for former Justice Minister Galushchenko. Oleksandr Klymenko, head of Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, announced that the agency will request the seizure of bail money for former Justice Minister Herman Galushchenko.

The Ukrainian Defense Procurement Agency has appointed an interim director. Artem Romanyukov was appointed following a decision by the Supervisory Board. Romanyukov has extensive experience at Prozorro, serving as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries. At the Ministry of Defense, he oversaw competitive procurement procedures and their transition to an electronic system. Thanks to his contribution, “Reserve+” and “Army+,” an electronic reporting system, and a military registration document, were also launched, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretskiy also announced a comprehensive audit of the Ministry of Defense. Officials will analyze all problem areas within a month, he said. The purpose of the audit is to ensure the most efficient use of budget funds. Koretskiy stated that the Cabinet has introduced a strict regime for saving non-defense budget funds.

“All Ukrainians should have enough food and water supplies for a week and a half,” said Katerenchuk, head of the General Directorate of the State Service for Consumer Protection in Kyiv. This refers to basic preparedness in the event of prolonged outages of electricity, water, or other essential services.

The Verkhovna Rada has rejected for the second time the Ukrainian Parliament’s bills Nos. 15460 and 1511, which would abolish the exemption for international parcels up to 150 euros. Only 194 deputies voted in favor of the 226 required. The day before, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky had called on the Rada to support these changes, stating that they are necessary to raise funds for the Defense Forces. Currently, parcels from abroad up to 150 euros are exempt from tax.

According to Ignat, a spokesman for the Air Force, “Russia launched over 2,800 jet drones over Ukraine in August.” He noted that June had never seen such a high number of Shahed drones. “The enemy increased their use fivefold in July compared to previous months. The same trend continued in August. In August, the enemy used over 2,800 jet drones,” he said.

Russia has neither reason nor need to attack NATO countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko told the Russian press, responding to the alarm raised by the Baltic states and the Nordic republics.

“Every day of war causes humanity to regress; it is necessary to move towards the end of military operations,” Indian Prime Minister Modi said on August 31 in a meeting with Putin. Russia’s trade with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries has exceeded $400 billion, 98% of which is in the national currency, Putin announced at the organization’s summit.

Domestically, Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the maximum number of personnel at the Federal Protective Service headquarters from 785 to 812. The head of state signed the corresponding decree. Previously, the FSO’s core staff was gradually increased to 775 from January 1, 2024, and to 785 from January 1, 2025. The FSO ensures the security of the highest government officials, including the president, the prime minister, the speakers of the chambers of parliament, the heads of the supreme courts, and the prosecutor general.

Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin is considered the leading candidate for the post of Deputy Prime Minister, who will oversee the transport sector, RBC reports, citing four sources familiar with the personnel discussions. According to the publication, current Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev may leave the government after the elections. Savelyev has been nominated as a candidate for the State Duma for the United Russia party.

Andrei Maslov, General of the Criminal Investigative Police, has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, according to journalist Eduard Petrov, citing a source.

And now a look at the frontline, updated as of 3:30 PM on September 1: In the Leningrad region, a drone attack has again caused damage to the port area of ​​Ust-Luga, starting a fire. The attack was repelled by Crimea, Sevastopol, and Tolyatti.

Kiev was hit by another wave of attacks overnight, using ballistic missiles (around 20 units, according to Ukrainian estimates). Furthermore, drones with UMPKs and various types of UAVs were used in the Odessa region, and footage of burning trucks is circulating. The destruction of warehouses across Ukraine is disrupting logistics and even food supplies to stores.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces are advancing near Ulanove and Tovstodubove.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked the village of Maloye Soldatskoye, wounding one civilian. Ukrainian forces struck a bakery in the center of the settlement of Belaya, wounding five civilians. Another civilian was injured in the village of Kremyanoye, in the Korenevsky district.

In the Belgorod region, two civilians have been killed and at least 22 injured in the last 24 hours. A missile attack and several Ukrainian drone strikes have hit the region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces are attacking Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk district, Russian attack aircraft have approached Vasylivka. In the Lyptsi sector, Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attempt to retake Ternova. Russian social media accounts wrote: “All groups were annihilated by combined fire.” In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian assault groups are advancing in the Slyzneve and Dovzhanka areas. Ukrainian forces are redeploying Shkval companies to recapture lost positions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian counterattacks continue in several areas with the aim of pinning down Russian forces and preventing a further assault on the city. Despite the limited territorial gains made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian forces maintain the initiative.

In the Dobropillya direction, Ukrainian counterattacks are underway near Novohryshyne, Rubizhne, Zolotyi Kolodyaz’, Kucheriv Yar, and Novohryhorivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Orichiv direction remains unchanged. Positional clashes continue near Stepnohirsk. A large number of attack and reconnaissance drones have been spotted in the skies. Ukrainian forces continue to strike targets, resulting in five injuries and one death.

Graziella Giangiulio

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