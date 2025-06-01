ISRAELHAMASWAR: Hamas recycles Israel’s unexploded bombs, attacks IDF

A senior Israeli army officer told the Israeli website Walla: “Hamas is preparing for a scenario of expanding the war, should the Israeli army decide to do so.” “The resistance factions have tens of thousands of fighters, hundreds of long-range missiles and thousands of short-range missiles.”

According to Walla, Hamas is working to rehabilitate its military infrastructure to produce combat equipment, such as anti-tank missiles and explosive devices, rebuilt using explosive materials from unexploded Israeli Air Force bombs.

Many Hamas cells are positioned inside tunnels intended for housing and logistical support, as part of preparations for a ground incursion into new areas. Hamas has installed thousands of above-ground surveillance cameras, some of which are rear-view cameras on vehicles linked to remote-controlled surveillance screens. These cameras broadcast live to the operations rooms with the aim of controlling the battlefield and surprising the Israeli armed forces.

On May 30 alone, Saraya al-Quds claimed two operations against Israeli forces in Gaza. Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced on Friday that it had conducted two operations, one of which was conducted jointly with the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas), against Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Between May 19 and 29, at least two attacks were claimed by Hamas, which were carried out with the reuse of Israeli unexploded material found in the Gaza Strip. Despite the 600 days of war in Gaza and the aid blockade, Hamas has never stopped building explosive devices that are often used against Israeli foot patrols fighting in Gaza.

Not only does Hamas still have the ability to call its people to the streets around the world, a May 30 Qassam statement read: “May the coming days (Friday and Saturday, May 30 and 31, and Sunday, June 1) be days of global anger, marked by demonstrations, marches and mass sit-ins in cities and squares around the world. Voices will be raised loudly to condemn and reject the crimes, genocide and hunger to which our people are being subjected, and to support and stand in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

