ISRAELHAMASWAR. Borders with Lebanon and Jordan at risk. Hospitals ready in Northern Israel. Houthis attack with drones and missiles in the southern Red Sea

Israel’s Health Ministry has instructed hospitals in northern and central Israel to prepare plans to accommodate thousands of daily victims as the war with Lebanon expands. Tension in northern Israel has been at its highest since October 7.

Israeli Army Reservist General Gershon Hacohen said, again with regard to Lebanon, that Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah was and remains a master in managing and fighting conflicts.

In response to the attacks, Lebanon submits a new complaint against Israel to the United Nations Security Council. The State of Lebanon intends to submit a new complaint to the United Nations in response to the recent Israeli complaint about Lebanon’s failure to comply with Security Council Resolution 1701.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said: “I fear that Israel may have committed acts in Gaza which may constitute a breach of international law. The legal opinion states that Israel has so far complied with international law, but many incidents are still under dispute.”

The UK Maritime Trade Office reported an incident in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the southern Red Sea, around 50 nautical miles west of the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

The situation is also worsening on the border with Jordan. On January 10th we learned that 120 Jordanian personalities presented a national consensus project to support the Palestinian resistance. On January 9, the Jordanian capital, Amman, witnessed a national meeting to support the Palestinian resistance and support Gaza in the face of war. At the invitation of the National Forum for Support of the Resistance and Protection of the Homeland, more than 120 Jordanian personalities participated.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said: “We seek to accelerate the cessation of the war in Gaza and reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners.” The official spokesperson of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, confirmed that the His country’s mediation continues to stop the war in Gaza, adding: “There is an exchange of ideas between Qatar and various parties in this regard.”

The Houthi news agency, Saba, reported the words of the official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Saree according to which “the naval, missile and unmanned air forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a joint military operation with a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, targeting an American ship that was providing support to Israel.” “The operation came as the first response to the treacherous attack on our naval forces by American enemy forces on Sunday 18 Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 AH.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will not hesitate to appropriately address all hostile threats within the scope of the right of self-defense of our country, our people and our nation and that they will continue to prevent Israeli ships or those headed for occupied ports of Palestine to sail in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea “until the aggression ceases and the siege on our faithful brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

On the night between 9 and 10 January, 21 launches carried out by the Houthis in the southern Red Sea were recorded, all intercepted. The Ansarallah group launched 18 UAVs, two cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile.

The Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, Yahya Al-Rai, praised the decision announced by the Prime Minister of Malaysia to prevent Israeli ships from docking in Malaysian ports.

Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), said Israel was turning the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable place and the worst place on earth.

The Israeli army acknowledges the death of one of its officers in central Gaza under the weight of resistance attacks. One person was also seriously injured in the ongoing ground clashes with the Palestinian resistance in the center of the Gaza Strip. On January 10, according to Israeli media, 37 soldiers were injured in the last 24 hours

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari officially takes credit for the killing of Ali Hussein Burji, claiming that he is the Hezbollah commander responsible for dozens of drone attacks in northern Israel. He claims that he was responsible for the attack on the headquarters of the Israeli army’s Northern Command.

If Israeli army reports were confirmed by Hamas and Hezbollah, that Burji had led the attack on the Northern Command headquarters, the Israeli army would kill the ATGM cell that destroyed the radar domes at the Mount Meron base; the drone operators who attacked the Northern Command headquarters.

But the confirmation does not arrive, indeed via Al-Mayadeen, which cites Hezbollah, comes the denial: “Israel did not target the leader of the drone array. He doesn’t specify whether it could have been just the south!”. Hezbollah later released the following statement: “The Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the military spokesperson of the Israeli occupation army said that he had assassinated what they sometimes called the officer of Hezbollah’s UAV unit or an air force officer times. Hezbollah categorically denies this false accusation, which has no truth, and confirm that the mujahid in charge of Hezbollah’s UAV unit was never subjected to any assassination attempt, as claimed by the enemy.”

The current Israeli claim is that the head of the southern district of the UAV deployment was assassinated, not the head of the entire UAV deployment. In any case, a very strange clarification from Hezbollah, almost unprecedented.

In the meantime, we have learned from the Israeli media that 30 men, including soldiers and officers, lost their lives or were injured in the truck bomb attack in the Gaza Strip on January 9th.

And now a direct look at the front.

The IDF announced the partial completion of the operation in the northern Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of some units from there. The militants continue to conduct raids and report daily on the destruction of IDF equipment, but have provided no evidence.

In the central part of the enclave, the Israeli Air Force is actively targeting Hamas locations and infrastructure. Once the “terraforming of the land” is completed, new IDF attempts to advance into the area can be expected. On the 10th there were also clashes and attacks by brigades linked to Hamas.

In the south of the enclave, the Israelis are systematically destroying the skyscrapers of Khan Younis and nearby settlements in anticipation of a new attack. The IDF’s plan remains the same: cut through Hamas’ defenses and surround militant groups in several pockets, breaking resistance in this part of the Gaza Strip. At the moment there are clashes and respective responses to the clashes with numerous deaths on both sides.

The IDF continues its campaign of raids and arrests in the West Bank, with dozens of Palestinians detained. The fiercest clashes took place in Tulkarem, Jenin and Nablus, where the Israelis even deployed air force. The launches of the Islamic Resistance, Hamas, Hezbollah in Jerusalem and Upper Galilee are intensifying.

The situation has worsened significantly on the border with Lebanon after Israeli attacks killed several Hezbollah commanders. Another raid killed Ali Hussein Barji, head of unmanned aviation in southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah launched ballistic missiles and drones into Israeli territory, as well as hitting IDF positions with ATGMs. Among others, the group hit the IDF Northern Command building in Safed, causing material damage.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

