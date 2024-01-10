ISRAELHAMASWAR. Clashes in southern Gaza. Blinken in Jerusalem. Hezbollah kills one of those responsible for destroying Yahya Al-Sinwar’s house

Michael McCall, chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said: “The latest reports on Hamas’ use of Chinese and North Korean weapons prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that China and North Korea have joined forces to Putin in supporting the Hamas terrorists and the horrible atrocities they have committed.”

According to the New York Times, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that Israel has begun to move to the next phase of fighting, which will include fewer ground troops and airstrikes. At this stage, the Israelis intend to focus on Khan Yunis and Deir el-Balah.

The United States, through Saudi Arabia, has made an offer to Iran to end the conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. It would be desirable to ensure a return to the pre-war status quo. Iran responded by saying that it is not involved in the war and that only the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah can make a decision. If peace is desired, Iran wants the United States and Israel to withdraw militarily and do so through negotiations with local forces.

Still on the subject of the Red Sea, the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced that: “The situation in the Red Sea remains dangerous and we will continue to sail through the Cape of Good Hope”

On the afternoon of January 8, according to social media sources, a considerable number of Israeli deaths were recorded which had not been seen since the start of the ground operation. Confirmation from the Israeli authorities is awaited. According to the Israeli Channel 14: “Military censorship allowed it to be published that a drone launched from Lebanon fell inside the headquarters of the Northern Front Command.” Hezbollah says it attacked the IDF Northern Command headquarters in Safed with several drones in what it says is a response to the alleged killing of Hamas spokesman Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut last week, as well as the attack on the senior commander Wissam al-Arouri. The Israeli military base of Al-Rahib caught fire following an attack from Lebanon.

At 10pm Italian time on January 8, Secretary of State Blinken arrived in Israel. Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir told Blinken: “This is not the time to talk softly to Hamas, but rather to use the stick.” Netanyahu and Lapid will meet today for a security update.

According to Israeli media, Colonel Seifi Shayouf, commander of the 12th battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed. He had his photo taken at Yahya Al-Sinwar’s house before being killed yesterday at the hands of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. The IDF also admitted the deaths of five soldiers in the Gaza Strip, almost all officers.

And now a look at the front line.

We learn from Israeli sources that the Israeli army and the Tel Aviv Defense Ministry have begun distributing containers of weapons and equipment to reserve groups in northern cities, simultaneously distributing them to communities surrounding Gaza. Each community will receive weapons, ceramic vests and helmets; further medical and logistical equipment will subsequently be distributed. Israeli fighter planes in the sky over Tiberias heading towards northern Palestine. Still speaking of southern Lebanon, 120 buildings in the “Metula” settlement were damaged; Due to the anti-tank missiles launched by Hezbollah since October 8th. On January 9, intense attacks were reported in Kfarkila, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army activates sirens 15 times in less than 7 hours in cities and places in the Upper Galilee: Dishon, Yiftah, Al-Malikiyah and Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee for fear of drone infiltration. Hezbollah claims to have launched drones from southern Lebanon. Dozens of drones launched from Lebanon towards Israeli positions in the Galilee.

Clashes and arrests in the West Bank: north-west of Ramallah. New air strikes in Naqoura. Further attacks on Odaiseh.

Israel has withdrawn thousands of its forces from northern Gaza as part of a major withdrawal from the northern Strip.

The IDF showed photographs of the laboratories of Hamas’ largest missile production plant in Bureij in the center of the Gaza Strip, in the same area Hezbollah said there was a suicide bombing that killed or injured Israeli soldiers. East of Bureij.

The IDF blew up a mosque in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza in response to Islamic resistance. Clashes are reported in Khan Yunis, Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis.

Generally on the 9th January clashes continued on the axes of the Khan Yunis, Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi fields, in the Al-Daraj neighborhood and on the outskirts of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood

In closing we report the statement from the military spokesperson of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, “Abu Jihad”: “Our fighters carried out 25 combat missions, engaging in ferocious clashes with machine guns, sniper operations, bombing gatherings and gatherings with shots of mortars and short-range missiles, and targeting military vehicles with R.P.G. projectiles. at the forefront of the advance eastwards and into the center of the city of Khan Yunis and east of the Central Governorate, confirming a number of deaths and injuries among the militants.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

