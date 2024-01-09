ISRAELHAMASWAR. High tension in northern Israel: another leader of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon killed. Houthi revenge after US bombing

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has instructed embassies to pressure diplomats and politicians in host countries to issue statements against South Africa’s trial at the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide in the Gaza Strip, Axios reports with the link for a copy of the urgent telegram sent by the Israeli diplomatic service.

The message states that Israel’s “strategic objective” is for the Court to reject the injunction request, refrain from declaring Tel Aviv’s actions in the Gaza Strip to be genocide, and recognize that the Israeli military operates in the region in accordance with the international law.

According to the Washington Post, US officials are expressing concern that Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering expanding the war with Hezbollah as a tool for his survival in office, amid growing public criticism of Israel for its responsibility in the events of October 7th. According to a US intelligence assessment: The IDF will have difficulty succeeding in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon as long as it continues to fight in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military says it is making Hezbollah pay a high price for its attacks. During a visit to the West Bank, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said that the army is reacting aggressively against Hezbollah and is not proving weak: “In the north, Hezbollah has decided to enter this war, we demand ever higher prices. He paid yesterday with seven deaths, yesterday he paid with two very, very important targets, and we are increasing the price he pays,”

He adds that he promises to return Israeli settlers to their homes in the north near Lebanon, and this will happen through political-military pressure on Hezbollah, “or we will end up with another war.”

Yoav Galant, Minister for Defense, declared to the press: “We are facing an axis, not a single enemy […] and the northern front worries us.” In 24 hours the IDF counted 100 deaths and most were killed on the border with southern Lebanon.

The settlers blocked the road leading to the Knesset and demanded a prisoner exchange deal and a change in Netanyahu’s government. A prisoner appeared online on the 8th who declared that the government left them alone.

According to Israeli media: Hezbollah attacks in the north cost the government $1.6 billion in losses. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth talks in numbers about the financial losses suffered by Israel as the war continues on the southern and northern fronts.

Lebanon demands that Israel stop violating its sovereignty and withdraw troops from areas the Israeli army continues to occupy, as further escalation could lead to a regional war. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Najib Mikati while meeting the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Beirut.

Lebanese Sky News sources report that the German Foreign Minister is presenting Lebanon with an Israeli proposal to station German troops on the border who can use “military force”. According to media reports, the Lebanese side is rejecting the proposal.

According to Bloomberg, which cites a senior US official who accompanied Blinken on his trip to Turkey, Washington is trying to win Ankara’s support for plans to manage the Gaza Strip after the war. Blinken conveyed the message that the Biden administration does not want to escalate relations with Iran and will be forced to respond to attacks against its interests.

Ismail Qaani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Iran said: “The world is about to see Brother Al-Arouri become a nightmare for Israel.”

The killing of the Hamas leader has meanwhile suspended negotiations for the release of the Israeli hostages. According to NBC News, the killing of Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri in a Beirut suburb on Tuesday, January 2 has disrupted negotiations with Hamas over the release of the hostages.

According to social media sources, the United States attacked Houthi ships at anchor and according to Houthi sources, 10 officers and sailors lost their lives. The episode most likely took place on January 5th, when the USS Dwight Eisenhower entered the Red Sea. According to data from the United States Naval Institute Information Service: “The USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group is located off the coast of Yemen,” the Service said, citing a U.S. military official. Previously, the aircraft carrier was located in the Gulf of Aden.

Taking stock of the damage from Houthi attacks, their attacks in the Red Sea affect more than 40 countries and disrupt nearly 20% of global maritime traffic. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this in a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt: “The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea could have consequences for the British economy.”

95% of global maritime trade ships have been forced to return to their routes due to the closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. European diplomacy chief Borrell will present a proposal to launch a separate EU military mission in the Red Sea, its discussion starting this week.

State-owned Chinese shipping company Cosco stops visiting Israeli ports. The fourth-largest company in the global container market, which accounts for about 11% of global trade, has made the move even though it is less threatened in the Red Sea thanks to its ownership by the Chinese government and Beijing’s ties with the ‘Iran

In response, the head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, threatened that any country participating in the multinational force created by the United States to protect shipping in the Red Sea “would lose its maritime security and become a target for us.” ”. On January 8, the leader of the Ansar Allah Houthi group said: “The response to the American attack that killed 10 of our fighters will be painful.”

On January 6, the US Navy destroyer DDG 59 Laboon shot down a Houthi UAV “in self-defense”. Just two days ago, the United States and 12 allies issued a final warning to the Houthis in Yemen.

The director of Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi’s office, addressing the families of the Navy martyrs, said: “You will see what you like and the response to the American enemy will be painful.” A delegation from the office of Commander Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, led by the director of the office, Safar Al-Sufi, visited the families of the fallen of the naval forces in Sanaa, where he declared: “You will see what you it will please, and the response to the American enemy will be painful. America is up against a people who have firm conviction and faith, heightened awareness and intuition.”

The IDF, however, announced on January 6 that it had completely liquidated the Hamas “military base” in northern Gaza. “We have completed the elimination of the Hamas military base in the northern part of the sector and will continue to deepen the results, strengthen the barrier and defensive structures on the border,” IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Also according to the IDF, Hamas developed guided cruise missiles under the leadership of Iran. Israeli forces operating in Gaza City have discovered technological equipment, including components used by Hamas to build precision rockets, that the terrorist group was previously not believed to possess.

And now a look at the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The destruction of the port of Gaza due to Israeli bombing is recorded. On January 7, a missile hit the port of Haifa. It is not known whether it was fired from the Gaza Strip or Lebanon, but if the port of Haifa were to be attacked regularly, a real naval siege would begin for Israel, while activity at the port of Eilat would cease.

Israel has killed another man at the top of the axis, this time of the Islamic Resistance. He was killed in a drone strike in Khirbet Salm while traveling in his four-wheel drive vehicle. This is General Jawad Al-Tawil, responsible for the shooting at the Meron air base.

As regards the attacks, on 8 January Hezbollah also targeted the Lebanese farms of Shebaa with missiles and destroyed them, men of the Islamic Resistance attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Jal al-Alam site with missiles. There are dead and wounded in the army ranks. Israeli attacks against Hezbollah are reported.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel in Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Metulla, Kfar Yuval, Manara, Ma’yan Baruch, Margaliot, Misgav Am and Kiryat Shmona for fear of drone infiltration. Channel 12: “A few minutes before Prime Minister Netanyahu’s arrival in Kiryat Shmona, an anti-tank missile hit the center of the city.”

Sirens also sound in Galilee, sirens sound in Avivim, Ramat Dalton, Baram, Dishon, Yiftah, Yaroun, Al-Malikiyah, Alma, Rehaniyya and Ramot Naftali in the Upper Galilee, fearing the infiltration of drones the same thing in Jefte, Ramot Naftali, Al-Malikiyah and Dishon also in the Upper Galilee.

Clashes are also taking place in central Gaza, east of the Bureij refugee camp. There would be deaths and injuries on both sides. Clashes were also recorded north-east of Deir al-Balah using heavy weapons and deaths and injuries were expected among the enemy’s ranks.

Clashes also continue in southern Gaza to the east and center of the Khan Yunis refugee camp. The Israelis launched bombings which were followed by more clashes. The Qassams claim to have destroyed vehicles and killed soldiers.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

