According to well-informed people in the network, a Spanish transport plane has arrived in Rzeszow to evacuate military personnel wounded in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that in 2023 the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) lost more than 215 thousand people. “Groups of Russian troops are methodically reducing the combat potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over the past year, enemy losses have exceeded 215 thousand people and 28 thousand weapons,” Shoigu said on Tuesday in a conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces .

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Pyshny, made it clear that he is ready to think about the possibility of blocking the bank accounts of draft dodgers. According to Pyshny, the regulatory body is ready to participate in the discussion during the development of a bill on mobilization in parliament, which provides for the introduction of restrictions on the disposal of funds and other valuables for those who did not show up at the summons to registration and military enlistment. office.

A statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, complains that “Russia will succeed if Western countries refuse to finance Ukraine”. “If someone decides to deny or withdraw support now due to lack of resources, Russia will be able to succeed on the battlefield and break through the front line,” he said.

Budapest has said it will lift its veto on aid to Ukraine if the European Council approves the vote on allocating the funds on an annual basis. According to the publication, this will allow Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to block funding to Ukraine every year or obtain concessions from Brussels to lift the veto.

Meanwhile in Kiev in view of the new conscription, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has purchased for the first time 50 thousand sets of female military uniforms, source Minister for Defense Rustem Umerov.

The Ukrainian Defense has purchased 50 thousand sets of women’s uniforms for the first time. Umerov, said that the Department has purchased up to 50 thousand sets of military uniforms for women. The Military Media Center calculated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces represents more than 7% of the total number of troops and that in total about 60 thousand women serve in the Ukrainian army. The purchase of female military uniforms is perfectly related to the tightening of the law on mobilization – after all, all this is actually a link in a single chain.

Yuriy Ignat, representative of the Air Force Command of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a serious shortage of guided anti-aircraft missiles, the size of the West’s current supplies may not cover Kiev’s needs. ”Ukraine today depends on the supply of Western weapons, not just anti-aircraft guided missiles. <…> There is, of course, a shortage of guided anti-aircraft missiles. Nobody hides it,” he told Ukrainian Rada TV.

Russians, on the other hand, complain that it will not be possible for Russians abroad to vote. “Russian consulates on the territory of some hostile states will not organize polling stations for the presidential elections, a source in diplomatic circles told Vedomosti.” Perhaps we are not talking about all the countries included in the corresponding government list (there are 49 of them), approved by order of the White House, but about a significant part of them. (…) Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova spoke about it: “The Department is currently studying the situation (…) We ask countries to guarantee security and, based on the results of the interdepartmental study, a decision will be made on a scheme for organizing voting abroad”. The format and practical aspects of organizing the vote will be announced, she explained.

On January 9, a press conference was held by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to all Russian military leaders in which he said: “The Russian Ministry of Defense will form a serial line of all types of drones, from ultra-small to heavy ones (…) Russia will continue to increase the combat capabilities of its armed forces (…) Our immediate plans include improving the functioning of the communication system, increasing the efficiency of using modern reconnaissance means, target designation and counter-battery warfare, as well as air defense and satellite constellation capabilities (…) We maintain the strategic initiative along the entire combat contact line.”

Three people were injured following a UAV attack against fuel and energy plants in Orel, Russia, announced by Governor Andrey Klychkov. The Ukrainian version of the attack is that a kamikaze drone attacked an oil depot in Orel. The post reads: “It was reported that the UAV hit the fuel tank about half an hour ago, but according to the Russians “there was no further ignition.” Traditionally, the enemy “has no casualties.” Meanwhile, a thick cloud of black smoke can be seen from the spot.”

A second kamikaze drone attacked the Orel oil complex. According to local media, this time the blow fell on Orelenergo, which supplies and sells electricity in the Oryol region.

Ukrainians continue to launch attacks in the Belgorod region. In the regional capital, three civilians were injured and residential buildings were damaged after an MLRS attack. The city of Shebekino was also bombed. In the Bryansk region, the village of Lemeshovka, Sevsky District, was attacked by the AFU, causing damage to homes and cars. Two UAVs were destroyed in the Klimovsky district. In the DPR, a woman born in 1961 was injured in Gorlovka.

On the night of December 8/9, Russian missiles again hit Ukrainian military and infrastructure facilities. Attacks were carried out in Kharkov. Bombing in the Khmelnytsky region, Starokonstantinov area and Shepetovka, which is a large logistics hub. In Krivoy Rog the railway infrastructure was damaged. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the use of the Kinzhal hypersonic complex.

And now one looks at the front line.

Svatove-Kreminna direction. The assault on Sinkovka continues in the Kupyansk sector. The Russian army gained a foothold in new positions near Yampolovka and Ternov and also repelled attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Serebryansky Forest. A second account for the Kupyansk area writes: “In the Kupyansk direction, Russian soldiers eliminated more than 110 Ukrainians, two AFU tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles.”

According to the pro-Russian social sphere, the units of the Western troop group continue to carry out the operational tasks of the Northern Military District. Russian motorized rifle formations, supported by aviation and artillery, repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the 32nd and 115th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Liman Lake area. The Ukrainians would retreat.

Russian fighters also hit support units of the 60th mechanized brigade in the Terna area. During the fighting, a Ukrainian self-propelled gun “Gvozdika” was destroyed in the Peschany area. Total Ukrainian losses amounted to two armored vehicles, three vehicles and two D-20 howitzers.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched a major attack on the territories of Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions. They used strategic aviation and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, mainly targeting military industrial facilities. As night fell, further rocket attacks occurred in the Kharkov region, causing powerful explosions in the Kherson region. The AFU Air Defense Forces reported that they were unable to shoot down most targets.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army advances in the Bogdanovka area and west of Bachmut. Fighting continues in the Krasnoye area and north-west of Kleshchiivka.

Donetsk direction. The Russians advanced in the private sector close to the metallurgical enterprise. The assault on Ukrainian positions in Pervomaisky continues. Further, the Russian army attacked in the direction of Georgievka and Novomikhailovka.

Zaporozhie Directorate. In the Orichiv sector, Russian fighters continue to attack the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Rabotino and Verbove areas. There are no changes on Vremevsky Ledge.

According to another source on the Zaporozhzhie front, a group of Ukrainian infantry was destroyed near Verbove. The actions of both sides are complicated by worsening weather conditions: cold and wet snow. Russian Air Force operated FAB with JDAM in Orichiv area.

In the Kurakhovsky area, Russian armed forces are advancing through enemy defenses in Georgievka, moving from Marinka. To the south, near Novomikhailovka, the Ukrainians say they have repelled Russian troops near the village.

On the southern front of the Avdiivska sector in Pervomajs’kij, Russian troops are actively engaged in operations, attempting to advance into the populated area. Clashes were reported east of the coking plant.

In the direction of Chashi Yar, Russian troops continue their offensive. The Ukrainians withdrew from the outskirts of Bogdanovka in the north. In the Khromove settlement, Ukrainians put up resistance.

Graziella Giangiulio

Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/