Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, and the Chief of Staff, General Sergei Shaptala, visited the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk Region. The commander of the OSV “Khortitsa”, General Alexander Syrsky, presented the situation around Kupyansk, where the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an offensive.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that: “There are clear signs of a slowdown in the activity of the Russian military industry, further actions are needed to fill the gaps in the sanctions framework.” However, he did not say on what basis his statements were made. The Ukrainian Prime Minister was in Vilnius yesterday: he plans to meet the President, the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Seimas of Lithuania. The President of Ukraine will also meet with representatives of political forces, the media and the Ukrainian community. Among the topics of conversation : security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation in the field of electronic warfare and UAVs, further coordination of European support.

Today he should be in Estonia and then in Latvia. The main topics of discussion: the supply of air defense systems, the coordination of reconnaissance and sabotage against Russia and the deportation of Ukrainians of military age from the Baltics. In a press statement while in Lithuania, Zelensky said that “Putin will not stop ‘until we all finish him.'”

Russia again ranked second in the Global Firepower 2024 world army rankings. France was not included in the top 10, and South Korea overtook the United Kingdom. Italy remained firmly in tenth position.

Peskov in response to Zelensky’s words: “The peace negotiation process with Ukraine is empty, Moscow sees “processes that are difficult to explain” according to Zelensky’s “peace formula”, Peskov said.”

And now a look at the front line.

On the night of January 9/10, a Russian missile attack was launched on Kharkov. Svatove-Kreminna direction. In the Kupyansky sector there are imminent battles near Sinkovka. The Russian army advanced to the Torskoye area. There are no changes in the Serebryansky Forest.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). The Russian army attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Bogdanovka and Bachmut areas. At Kleshchiivka, Russian fighters managed to advance northwest of the village. According to another source in the Chasov Yar-Khromovo sector, Russian troops from Solntepek destroyed Ukrainian forces delivering weapons to the LBS. Ukrainian artillery installations in the rear of the front were also destroyed in this direction.

Battles for altitude take place near Kleshchiivka; Luhansk UAV operators cover fighters; north of the axis of Ukrainian resistance the Russians destroyed a Ukrainian observation post in a forest plantation. This forest area is a Ukrainian refuge for maintaining the heights

Donetsk direction. The Russian army advances in the Stepovoye area and in the direction of Ocheretino. Furthermore, Russian fighters are storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the metallurgical enterprise. There are successes in the Nevelskoye area. In the Marinka sector there are battles for Novomikhailovka, the eastern outskirts of which are located in the gray zone. According to another pro-Ukrainian account, the loss of numerous positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in Krynki and in the north-west of Marinka is reported. It was reported that Ukrainian supporters were expelled from the southern part of Krynoki. Furthermore, Ukrainian fighters left their positions in the north-west of Marinka (in the direction of Georgievka).

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked north of Novoprokopovka. Verbovoy records Ukrainian counteroffensive. On the Vremevsky ledge, our fighters attacked in the Staromayorsky area.

Direction Kherson. The situation is very difficult according to a post on the social sphere: “Every day dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are killed. In most cases they don’t even have time to see the Russians.

Graziella Giangiulio

