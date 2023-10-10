ISRAEL. Houthis ready to intervene in favor of Hamas. IDF enlists its reservists in Europe

Nothing gives hope for a short-term solution in Israel. The Israeli Air Force sends planes to Europe to collect its reservists living in the Old Continent. The Israeli Air Force itself reported the news, according to which hundreds of Israelis living there are being repatriated from Europe to join the ranks of reservists. To date, approximately 300,000 Israeli soldiers have been recruited. The Israeli government has approved the conscription of another 60,000.

A message published on social networks informs that Hercules planes took part in the emergency transfer. It is not specified which European countries the reservists come from. Israeli doctors report at 07:56 on October 10 at least 900 dead and more than 2,400 injured. Furthermore, dozens of foreign citizens were injured.

CNN reports that the United States is offering Israel special operations planning and intelligence support, a US defense official tells the network. The support would not involve the presence of American troops on the ground in Israel. Instead, assistance would come in the form of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Strip is without water and electricity and Israeli supermarkets are implementing a policy of rationing water, eggs, bread and various other products.

In a statement released by the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion it states that: “In the context of the continuation of the battle at the Aqsa Floods, the Jenin Battalion led the ranks from the first moments in response to the call to engage in the battle alongside our faithful people in the beloved Gaza Strip”.

There are currently at least 4 battalions operating but groups from Syria and Iraq are expected and support from the Yemeni Houthis arrived on 10 October.

Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi concludes a long letter this way: “The major operation in Gaza is a signal from God for the beginning of a new phase. God grants victory and power to the mujahideen and the Palestinian people. The “Al-Aqsa Flood” is one of the indicators of the approach of divine relief, God willing. We will be in a state of continuous monitoring and coordination with the Axis and mujahideen in Palestine and, God willing, we will be ready to participate according to the levels foreseen in the framework of this battle. We condemn and denounce all abuses committed by normalizers against the Palestinian people and their free people in the media, including betrayal and attempts to dismantle the Arab and Islamic position. There is a humanitarian failure on the part of countries that have enormous amounts of money and squander it in the service of America and the West and are stingy in helping the Palestinian people.”

Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel borders has already begun to create problems. Waiting for the command to start. Military analyst for the Jewish newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that the confrontation with Hezbollah is different from the confrontation with Hamas. What Hamas has done is very great, but Hezbollah members have more combat experience and confrontation with them will be difficult.

Russian media said the Palestinian president will visit Moscow. Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, reportedly said that plans for a visit by President Mahmoud Abbas were in preparation, but the date had not yet been set.

Hamas has declared itself ready for any type of political dialogue with Israel. The representative of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Musa Abu Marzouk, has announced his availability for political negotiations with Israel. In response to a question about his willingness to cease fire, Musa Abu Marzouk said Hamas was open to “all political dialogues.” He also added that among the hostages captured in Israel there are people with dual citizenship, including Russian and Chinese.

Egypt has announced that starting October 10 it will allow only 2,000 Gazans to cross the Rafah border crossing per day. Egypt imposes a blockade on Gaza, tougher than that imposed by the Israeli army.

Turkey has also entered the field and said it is ready to facilitate an exchange of prisoners between Israel and Hamas, but a possible Israeli ground operation could prevent this, the Hürriyet newspaper reported.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio