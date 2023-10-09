ISRAEL. Iron Swords vs Al Aqsa Flood: foreign dressing of the Arab-Palestinian revolution

At 05:37 Italian time on October 6, the alarm sounded in Israel. At 05.59 the first rockets ready to hit Israel went off. At 09:39 on October 7, the Israeli army announced the start of the “counter-terrorism” operation “Iron Swords” in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas operation: Al-Aqsa Flood.

According to our Israeli sources there would be some surprise at the delay in the start of operations on a national scale and at the strange absence of alarms in the destruction of the “border network” full of sensors and cameras at the start of Hamas operations. In fact, the IDF battalions moved at a regional level, under attack but nothing central “immediately”, so to speak.

This delayed response would cost the life of the commander of the Nahal Infantry Brigade, Colonel Yonatan Steinberg. In other words, this delay in response, according to our sources, would have served to encourage political rapprochement on the internal front between distant political and military positions. There would therefore be an internal political motivation. However, it must be said that it was done, very strange, given the sensitivity of the Israeli position in the area, and in any case serious.

In reality this invasion seems to us to be the greatest failure of military intelligence, both Israeli and American, because it caught Israel completely unprepared.

The Israeli government will in fact meet only at 1pm on October 6th. “Exactly 50 years after the “Yom Kippur war”, today’s war is not on the border but inside Israel,” commented Israelis on the social sphere. The October War, known in the West as the Yom Kippur War, was fought from October 6 to 25, 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab countries. Netanyahu will declare a state of war in “Israel” for the first time in 50 years.

6.58 am on October 7, Muhammad Al-Deif, number one of the al Qassam Brigade begins to speak: “In just half an hour we launched around 5,000 missiles. We have decided to put an end to all the crimes of the occupation, and the period during which it ran rampant without accountability is over. We announced Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and carried out the first attack within 20 minutes, during which more than 5,000 missiles were launched. The Resistance could expand into Lebanon. O our brothers of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, this is the day when your resistance joins the resistance of your people in Palestine.”

Hezbollah speaks at 10:33: “The leadership of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon closely follows important developments in the Palestinian arena, following them in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance at home and abroad, and conducts a continuous assessment of the events and the course of operations”. The Forces of martyr Omar al-Qasim join the fight.

At 8.04pm on the same day there were videos online of the Al-Qassam brigades attacking an Israeli military base. Videos appear paying tribute to Qassem Soleimani, general of the Iranian al-Qods, killed on 3 January 2020 in Baghdad, a death for which Iran had promised to take revenge.

At 9.08pm Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant: “Today we saw the face of evil. Hamas has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel, indiscriminately attacking men, women, children and the elderly. Hamas will understand very soon that it has made a mistake, a serious mistake, and will pay a high price. Fifteen years ago, as head of the Southern Command, I was on the verge of “breaking the neck” of Hamas. I was stopped by the political leaders. This phenomenon will not continue. We will change the reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before will no longer be there. We will operate at full capacity. I call on Israeli citizens to remain determined and support our security forces.” On October 9, we learned from the Israeli media that 300,000 thousand reservists had been called to the front.

The attacks with small groups on motorcycles, carried out by parachuted men, with latest generation pick-ups continue throughout the day. From the videos posted online the first thing you notice is that there are many foreigners among the ranks of the Qassam fighters. They are trained men who follow a very precise logical thread. There was even thought of a swarm of rockets. Made with plastic construction pipes to deceive the Iron Dome which, when saturated, fails and targets in Israel are hit. Israel is in chaos, two episodes demonstrate this: shootings between Israeli soldiers because they think they are Hamas attackers. The Qassam men wear new uniforms very similar to the Israeli ones.

Checkpoint sensors are knocked out. The attackers hit and retreat. They exfiltrate the wounded, reattack, film the attacks like armies do and not revolutionaries.

The high quality of online videos, the Russian or American weapons passing through Afghanistan, also seen on the Ukrainian front, further highlight that this is not the usual Palestinian revolution. This is a complex operation that required a lot of preparation, hours, days, months of stakeouts, tests and a lot of training. Is it possible that no one noticed?

No. Because these men, as we will prove after the fact, are not all Palestinians, many of them, we will discover, are foreigners. All the chaos and deaths would have been caused by around 1,000 men. At least this is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared in an interview on ABC television: “The number of militants who took part in the attack against Israel on October 7 was around a thousand people”. circulated in the social sphere, they bring us images of fighters who definitely do not fall within the classic canon of terrorism, a bit like what happened in other parts of the world: Afghanistan and Badr 313. After the fact it was discovered that they were Pakistanis and not students Afghan Qur’ans… training, posture and type of weapons, as well as their tactical attitude, proved it. But even there, they didn’t want to see it.

At 10:46 on October 9, the Israeli army declared that it had regained control over all points in the south of the country, where militant groups of the Palestinian organization Hamas had previously penetrated. At 10:49 the Israeli army announced the transition to the phase of complete destruction of Hamas. He announced the launch of a large-scale attack against Hamas centers in the Gaza Strip. Hamas responds that it does not accept peace because 80% of Israeli weapons are on the Ukrainian front.

The Al-Qassam Brigades at 3.16pm on 9 October write: “We targeted a squadron of F16I fighter planes in the sky of the Gaza Sea at a depth of 35 km with two “Mutabar 3” surface-to-air missiles, it is the model updated of the “Mutabar 1” system, they are Iranian missile systems (see photo)

Among the supporters of Hamas, Iran, but also parts of Iraq, Syria and Qatar, in coordination with the United States, is carrying out urgent negotiations with Hamas on the protection of detained people. Turkey has said it is ready to resolve the worsening Israeli-Palestinian situation; “Ankara does not want to lose its mediation position,” wrote the Hürriyet newspaper on Monday. It is a pity, however, that exactly as in Tehran, on October 7 in the Turkish squares people were celebrating the Hamas attacks and asking to send Turkish soldiers to support Gaza. The Egyptian attempt to mediate for the kidnapped completely fails: a policeman shoots Israeli tourists in Egypt.

The United States and Europe have condemned the attack en masse and preparations are being made to host the Palestinian and Israeli fugitives: our sources on site told us that the Lampedusa hot spot was probably emptied for the occasion of a possible major evacuation.

The only dissonant voice in the European chorus is that of Poland which, through President Duda, declared: “The war between Hamas and Israel is “beneficial for Russia” because it diverts attention from Ukraine”. In his opinion, “the war in the Middle East will provoke new waves of emigration which will “destroy Europe”. Furthermore, the president himself reported that these things are frequent in Israel. Warsaw, on a war footing with Moscow and Kiev over the wheat issue, probably fears that the attention, and the expected flows of money, will be diverted elsewhere, towards the south, towards the Mediterranean.

And here it actually happens: The USA moves the Queen, on the Mediterranean chessboard.

US moves carrier strike group to eastern Mediterranean. This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). The US has also taken steps to upgrade squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter jets in the region.

A condemnation also came from Russia. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict came as a surprise (…) The Israeli-Palestinian conflict must be stopped urgently.”

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev on the conflict between Hamas and Israel: “The start of fighting between Hamas and Israel on the fiftieth anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War is an event that could have been predicted. This is what Washington and its allies owed Do. The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been going on for decades. And the United States is a key player in this context. But instead of actively working for an Israeli-Palestinian solution, these idiots have meddled with us and are helping the neo-Nazis with all their might, pushing two nations closer to conflict. What can stop America’s maniacal passion to unleash conflicts everywhere on the planet? Apparently, just a civil war on US soil.”

And again you said: “The weapons transferred to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine are actively used in Israel. Furthermore, like the weapons left behind by American fugitives in Afghanistan, they will be used uncontrollably in all hot spots. After all, previously the corrupt Ukrainian authorities exchanged everything they had. They stole gas and oil, food, materials. They stole everything that was bad. It will only get worse. Expect missiles, tanks and soon planes from Kiev on the black market.”

Meanwhile, Gaza is without electricity and water. The total number of deaths has exceeded a thousand for many hours.

On the afternoon of October 9th, on the Ynet channel, the website of the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth and then in the social sphere, the news appears which, if verified, would be a real wild card: “The Egyptian intelligence minister called Netanyahu before the surprise attack and warned: “Something unusual and terrible will happen from Gaza (…) the Egyptian intelligence minister was amazed by the indifference shown by Netanyahu.”

This is news that also appeared on the AFP circuit: “An Egyptian intelligence source says he warned Israel of “something big”, but officials focused on the West Bank; PMO: ‘false’

An Egyptian intelligence official said Egypt, which often acts as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, had repeatedly spoken to the Israelis about “something big,” without elaborating. The Israeli prime minister’s office called the news “fake” (…)

“We warned them that an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated these warnings,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contents of sensitive intelligence discussions with the media.”

A new move has been made on the Euro-Mediterranean chessboard: if the war in Ukraine were to stop due to the cold and the “General Winter”, a new phase of the chess game has opened which pits Moscow and Washington against each other, in a theater where in fact the there is no cold.

As we write, the IDF is bombing southern Lebanon: Bustan, Marwahin, al Zalloutiyah and al Dhahira, to name a few locations. Pedestrians are therefore moving.

If we instead wanted to use the more American and less Russian metaphor, of the poker game instead of chess, there are those who have raised the stakes, all that remains is to understand exactly who is sitting at the gaming table.

Various geopolitical issues that now appear distant from each other are coming together: from Syria to the Caucasus to Taiwan, all we need to do is connect the dots. Unfortunately, this is something that algorithmic Idiot Savants don’t know how to do, especially in intelligence.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio