“The Ukrainian armed forces in the first days of May”, wrote the pro-Ukrainian channels in the social sphere, “expect an offensive by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region” and the same sources always stated that: “the Ukrainian army admits to not being able to maintain the remaining part of the DPR controlled by Kiev.”

Again according to the same sources: “Russian troops will begin the attack on Kharkiv in mid-May with a force of 50 thousand people”, quoting The Economist which quotes the head of the Kraken battalion, Kostiantyn Nemichev.

The commander of the 92nd brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces even said that Russia would most likely liberate the territory of the DPR that remained under Kiev’s control. The publication places the blame on the West, or more precisely on delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Starting from Friday, the exodus of civilians on the border with Russia in the regions of Kharkiv and Kherson began on the Ukrainian side, for fear of exchange of artillery fire between Russians and Ukrainians begins. And in fact geo-spatial surveys show an increase in bombings on the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkiv region.

The reaction of the Ukrainian media and channels confirms that the Russian Armed Forces continue to achieve successes in this direction. The Russian social sphere, however, is very cautious in talking about what is happening and highlights the Ukrainian bombings in the Russian border regions, which have been affected in recent days: the Kaluga region, several UAVs attacked the First Plant refinery in Tovarkovo, hitting the oil plants. This is the second attack of this type on the plant this year: the previous one occurred on March 15.

In the Podolsk area, air defense systems shot down a drone approaching Moscow. There were no casualties or damage.

In the Belgorod region, two air targets were shot down on approach to Belgorod. Another drone attacked a car in the village of Leonovka, Valuysky urban district, without casualties.

In the Kursk region, electronic warfare equipment landed a drone in the Korenevsky district, which exploded when it fell and there were no casualties. In Tetkino, drones attacked residential buildings; the fire is now put out.

In the Trubchevskij district of the Bryansk region, three more drones were intercepted, without consequences.

According to Russian social sources, however, the operation on Kharkov will not be rapid: “In this direction, very hard work will fall on the shoulders of the Russian army. The Russian military will have to pass through dozens of settlements, and then block the city of Kharkiv itself (if, of course, the goal is to liberate the Kharkiv region, and it is 100% worth it). The task is to prevent even the possibility of hitting Belgorod and Kursk. Even our President talked about it; in his speech the idea of a certain “grey area” emerged. But since the Americans have installed systems capable of carrying out attacks over 300 km, the Kharkiv region must be liberated accordingly. This is the only way we can protect our cities. The operation will last months, perhaps longer, but the task will be completed 100%.” It is read in the Russian social sphere.

Graziella Giangiulio

