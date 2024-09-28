According to The Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is considering holding presidential elections in 2025. The White House has called Zelensky’s “victory plan” a set of initiatives that the United States and Ukraine will have to study more thoroughly in the coming weeks. Biden and Zelensky will meet on October 12 in Germany, where they will also discuss the “Victory Plan,” according to the White House. The US president has announced a new $2.4 billion military aid package: Washington will transfer all funds allocated by Congress to Ukraine by the end of this year.

American intelligence has warned about the outcome of the American decision to allow Kiev to launch long-range missiles deep into Russia, writes the New York Times. Russia’s response to this permission will be very serious: “Moscow will take measures against the United States in response and its allies, including lethal strikes on American soil. And it will do little to help Ukraine. This will not help in any way to change the balance of power on the front.”

The US administration also admits that Ukraine will have to make territorial concessions to resolve the conflict. But Zelensky has no intention of making territorial concessions, the day after meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris he said: “We need a fair world, and it is possible only with the help of the United States. Zelensky openly supported Harris.”

China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South will create a “Friends of the World” platform to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The United States will participate in the G7 to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan, but the size of its contribution will depend on changes to the EU sanctions regime against Russia, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the country: “The United States has informed the EU that it will contribute $20 billion to a large-scale assistance plan for Ukraine, led by the G7, if the Union improves its anti-Russian sanctions regime, making it more predictable,” the agency reports. The European Union does not intend to set specific goals for which Ukraine can spend the funds allocated from Russian assets, the deputy head of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Unlike US intelligence, British Foreign Secretary Lammy is convinced that

Ukraine will most likely receive permission to strike deep into Russia before the onset of winter: “I expect that in the coming days and weeks we will be in a very strong position to provide Ukraine with everything it needs as we head towards the difficult winter of 2025,” he said. Meanwhile, a House of Lords report reads: “The British Army does not have enough soldiers to fight a modern war. The British Army is not prepared for a possible conflict with Russia.”

UN Secretary General Guterres discussed Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, the representative of the Secretary General Dujarric told RIA Novosti. During negotiations with Guterres, Lavrov asked to prevent UN representatives from being involved in “pseudo-pacifist initiatives” to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Reports from Russia that the Russian Armed Forces have new, more powerful loose ammunition for use at the front

Since the beginning of 2022, more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen have left their units without permission, Roman Likhachev, a military lawyer from the Veterans Support Center, said. This is 10% of the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after deployment in wartime states. And again from Kiev they gradually began to legalize losses. The country’s Interior Ministry reported that 55 thousand people are considered missing, most of them military personnel.

The Ukrainian court changed the pre-trial measure against the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, reducing the amount of bail by 50 million hryvnia “Replace the previously applied pre-trial measure in the form of detention for the suspect Igor Valerievich Kolomoisky with a pre-trial measure in the form of bail in the amount of 1 billion 827 million 352 thousand 580 hryvnia,” the judge announced. Lawyer Vyacheslav Kraglevich said that his client will not pay the bail because he considers the case against him “groundless and unfounded.” The Jewish community moved for the oligarch: Kolomoisky is a member of this community.

Finally, the Finnish Ministry of Defense has proposed locating the headquarters of NATO ground forces in the city of Mikkeli, which is 300 km from St. Petersburg and 140 km from the border with Russia.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:30 on September 28.

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated more than 100 square kilometers of the territory of the Kursk region from the Ukrainians. The Russians managed to capture NATO weapons and enemy drones. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, “the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 330 servicemen and 16 armored vehicles in the direction of Kursk in one day.” And again, the soldiers of the Akhmat special forces burned the UAV control center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. This was reported by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, General Apty Alaudinov. The number of evacuated residents in the border areas of the Kursk region has significantly decreased, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In the Sudzhansky district, Russian forces advanced with heavy fighting in the area of ​​the Plekhovo settlement, repelling four counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a total number of one company of personnel. In the sector of the Korenevsky front, the Russians are advancing and occupying the adjacent forests. In the Glushkovsky district, three attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through to the settlement were thwarted.

A fire was recorded on the territory of an industrial plant in Dnepropetrovsk after a missile attack by the Russian Armed Forces, local authorities reported. The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of Geranium ammunition from the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

In Kryvyi Rih, a police administrative building was hit, a large number of personnel from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine were hit. Emergency power cuts were introduced in the Sumy region. Lockouts were introduced in the Shostkinsky, Romensky and Konotop districts.

The city of Zaporozhye on the Ukrainian side was bombed for four nights in a row with aerial bombs, targeting drone factories. “The assembly and storage plants of UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on fire,” according to Russian social media sources. According to the social sphere, up to 250 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of various types were destroyed as a result of an air strike with UMPC-500 on the assembly and storage plants of UAVs at the engine-building enterprise of the aircraft industry PJSC Motor Sich.

Overnight, Geranium UAVs hit targets in the port cities of Odessa, Izmail and Reni, which Ukrainian Channel 24 reports about the Izmir explosions. On the 26th afternoon, strikes were carried out, including hypersonic “Khinzal” at the Starokostjantyniv military airport, probably the targets of Russian missiles are hangars with F-16s.

In the Rostov region near Novoshakhtinsk, 6 UAVs were destroyed during the night. Due to debris that fell on the fields, the grass caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescue services.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian army is moving towards Mirnograd. The eastern and central parts of Mykolaivka are occupied, assault operations are underway in the western and northern directions. In nearby Krasny Yar, Russian units are advancing to the central part of the village. In the south, in Hirnyk, Russian forces are gaining a foothold in the outskirts, personnel are dispersing with attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.

In Vuhledar, Russian assault groups have occupied several houses in the eastern part of the city. The western part is under constant attack by our FAB with UMPC and MLRS.

In the direction of Vremivka, the front is also starting to move. The Russian army has taken up positions north of Staromaiors’ke in an area up to 4.5 km wide.

In the Belgorod region, near the village of Grafovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a tractor working in a field hit an explosive device and the tractor driver was injured. In the Shebekinsky urban district, Belyanka and Bezlyudovka were shelled. In the village of Murom, a private house caught fire as a result of an attack with an FPV drone.

In the DPR in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, during the extinguishing of a fire after the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a second shot was fired in the immediate vicinity of a tanker, resulting in the injury of six firefighters.

In the late morning of September 27, explosions occurred in the city of Kherson, controlled by Kiev. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Public. News”. “The crew of a self-propelled gun “Gvozdika” of the Marine Corps of the Northern Fleet of the “Dnepr” group destroyed the control center of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Kherson”, the Russian Defense says. In the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson region, critical infrastructure was damaged, Alexander Prokudin said. And the Russian Defense Ministry still officially announces the capture of Marynivka in the DPR.

