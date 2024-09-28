ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu to Iran: If you attack us, we will attack you. Two more reservist brigades mobilized in the North. Ansar Allah attacks American ships, Tel Aviv and Haifa

“More than 30,000 people, mostly Syrians, have crossed the border with Syria from Lebanon,” the UNHCR reports, and the Minister of Health adds: “Since the beginning of the Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, 1,540 people have been killed and 5,410 have been injured.” Words that end up in the social sphere as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New York to address the United Nations.

From Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech addressed primarily to Iran: “If you attack us, we will attack you. There is no place in Iran that Israel’s long arm cannot reach, and the same goes for the entire Middle East,” and again: “We must ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, Israel will do everything in its power to prevent that from happening. We build bridges of peace with our neighbors by fighting those who threaten peace. On the day of Israel’s invasion, Hamas had 40,000 terrorists, 15,000 missiles and a tunnel system larger than the Manhattan subway.”

And he continued: “Within a year, we have eliminated or stopped most of Hamas’s fighting forces, destroyed 90 percent of the missile arrays and destroyed most of the organizations’ fighting forces.” “Israel will reject any possibility of Hamas in Gaza after the war. I have a message for the hostage-holders: release them! This war can end now. Hamas should surrender, lay down its weapons, release the hostages. Enough! We will not rest or be silent until our citizens can return safely to their homes. For 18 years, Hezbollah has violated Resolution 1701. They launch rockets and missiles not only from military sites, but they launch them from schools, hospitals, residential buildings and the private homes of the Lebanese people. We are committed to removing the curse of terrorism that threatens all civilized nations.”

“We continue to work to achieve peace with Saudi Arabia. I want to tell you what kind of momentum peace with Saudi Arabia will bring: such peace will be a central axis of history, a historic reconciliation between Israel and the Arab world, such peace will lay the foundation for an even greater Abrahamic Pact. and it will include Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia and everyone who wants peace. When you stand with Israel, you stand for your values ​​and interests. When we protect ourselves, we protect you”.

On the night of September 26, a joint statement was issued by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom on the situation in Lebanon: “The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8 is intolerable and poses the risk of a wider regional escalation. This is in no one’s interest, neither in Israel nor in Lebanon. We call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to make way for diplomacy, in preparation for a new agreement in accordance with resolution 1701.”

The Iranian delegation walked out of the UN General Assembly during Netanyahu’s speech. The Syrian, Turkish and Iraqi delegations also walked out of the assembly hall; the small Iranian delegation left because the Iranian representative to the UN did not even bother to show up.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced on September 27 that the creation of a “coalition of Arab and European countries” is being created to promote the creation of a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will do everything possible to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. This opinion was expressed by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, in an interview with the Brussels portal Euractiv. “It is clear to everyone that the Netanyahu government does not want [to be involved in negotiations] and will do everything to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state,” he said.

The United States will send Israel another $8.7 billion in weapons. Iran says: “The Israeli regime has received a military aid package of $8.7 billion from the United States.” The agreement underscores “the strong long-term strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and Israel’s continued commitment to security,” particularly in countering threats to regional security from Iran and Iranian-backed militias, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

In response to Israeli Prime Minister Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: “Diplomatic relations with Israel will not be established until a diplomatic accord is established an independent Palestinian state”

Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani: Iraq stands with the Lebanese people. We will help Lebanon overcome these attacks.

Nothing new from the IDF, Herzi Halevi, Israeli Chief of Staff, rejects any ceasefire with Hezbollah: “We must continue to attack Hezbollah, we have been waiting for the opportunity for years”. Defense Minister Yoav Galant confirmed during his visit to Safed that “the army will continue to target Hezbollah until calm returns to the North”. “Netanyahu has authorized the IDF to conduct further operations in Lebanon,” says Israel Hayoum, a center-right, pro-Likud outlet.

The cybersecurity department of the Israeli military intelligence announces the closure of 17 fake Hezbollah accounts (opened in the names of women with little social responsibility) used to gather intelligence. The IDF has mobilized two reserve brigades for operational missions in the northern arena: footage of the movement of the 6th and 228th brigades for combat in the north. As part of the increase in readiness in the northern arena, two reserve brigades have been mobilized for combat as part of the northern campaign in recent days.

Hezbollah also officially confirms the death of Muhammad Sarour during the bombing overnight, 60 killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon on its day of September 26. According to the IDF: “Following the IDF attack in the Beirut area on Tuesday (24.09.2024) in which Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, head of Hezbollah’s Missiles and Rockets Force, was eliminated, it can now be published that other high-ranking Hezbollah men were killed along with him. Qabisi’s deputy, Abbas Ibrahim Sharaf Ad-Din, and a high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s missile unit, Hussein Hany, who was close to Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s senior military commander and head of its strategic unit, who was eliminated in July.”

Ansar Allah in a statement said that it targeted 3 American destroyers in the Red Sea, while they were on their way to support Israel, and the three destroyers were hit. The operation coincided with the operation aimed at deeply striking the entity in “Tel Aviv” and Ashkelon. 23 ballistic missiles were fired at American ships while a Palestine 2 missile and a Jaffa drone hit Israel. On the afternoon of September 27, Anglo-American bombings targeted the border governorate of Saada, in northern Yemen, five raids were launched. The United Arab Emirates have been declared allies of Israel and for this reason they will be hit.

And now a look at the worsening situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 16:00 on September 27.

Five Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli attack on a facility in Damascus province, on the border with Lebanon, the Syrian Defense Ministry said: “At around 1:35 this morning, the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting one of our military sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border near Kfeir Yabous in the Damascus countryside, resulting in the killing of 5 soldiers and wounding one.”

Israeli air strikes in Al-Harmel in the Lebanese Valley overnight. The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets and Hezbollah units in southern Lebanon, the army press service reported. Three Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Ghaziyeh, south of Sidon, in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah weapons depot causes huge explosions, Tyre region, Lebanon. Bombings in southern Lebanon continued on September 27.

A drone attack in the Golan Heights claimed by the Iraqi Resistance, also in the Golan Heights there are reports of the arrival of 40,000 militiamen ready to fight against Israel, many from Yemen.

On the night of September 26, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, in the southern settlements, in Gush Dan, as well as in the coastal plain and in Sharon north of Tel Aviv. Arrow anti-missile missiles on Tel Aviv, flights suspended from Ben Gurion Airport due to attack from Yemen. The IDF confirmed the launch of multiple ballistic missiles from Yemen towards Tel Aviv. Multiple explosions were reported in Tel Aviv and interceptors were launched. Also on September 26 Interceptions in Haifa. Several arrivals reported in Safed, in northern Israel. Attacks in Kfar Manda, north of Nazareth, Israel.

On September 27, Channel 12 reported: “16 people were slightly injured, 1 moderately, as they exited their cars to reach shelters in Tel Aviv.” Hezbollah channels say the target in Tel Aviv was the Ministry of Defense building (Kiria).

On the morning of September 27, numerous alerts were issued for Haifa, followed by shelling. The port was hit. Four UAVs crossed into Lebanon in the coastal area of ​​Rosh Hanikra and were intercepted by the IDF’s Aerial Defense Array. In the Lower Galilee area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IDF conducted heavy artillery fire on targets in the Zeitoun area in the northern Gaza Strip on the night of September 26. More than 10 people were killed as a result of Israeli strikes in different parts of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. In addition, the Israeli Air Force is carrying out strikes throughout the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist “Merkvah 4” tank with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell in the Sufa area, east of the city of Khan Yunis, and helicopters land to evacuate the dead and wounded.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces are moving from Al-Shakaa towards Balata camp, east of Nablus.

