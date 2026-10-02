ISRAELIRANWAR. US naval vessels 500 km from Hormuz. Iran: We have submitted our proposal to Qatari mediators and are awaiting a response from the Americans. Bombings in Lebanon.

According to Donald Trump: “Iran is in very bad shape; I don’t know if they’ll abandon their plans.” Axios reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered the Iranian delegation to the UN General Assembly to leave the country immediately. He also told the press: “Iran has threatened to attack our interests around the world, and we take these threats very seriously. There will be consequences if American interests are attacked.” He reiterated: “The people in charge in Iran are radical Shiite clerics with an apocalyptic vision of the future. They believe their religious mission is to bring about the last days of the world through the apocalypse. Such individuals can never possess nuclear weapons, because they would use them to blackmail the world and kill people.”

In Israel, the incumbent government and its aspiring leaders have entered the political arena ahead of the upcoming elections. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement regarding a possible attack during the elections took many within the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the security apparatus by surprise.

The IDF declined to comment on Netanyahu’s remarks, citing his relationship with the political leadership. However, a security source said that Netanyahu likely decided to issue warnings—primarily aimed at Hezbollah and Iran—to prevent his adversaries from exploiting the election period and the October 7 anniversary, which are considered particularly sensitive times.

Security source: “The Israel Defense Forces are prepared to deal with a wide range of scenarios, both in near and far theaters; however, there is no specific intelligence directly linking Election Day in Israel to an escalation. Such a scenario remains a possibility, alongside a wide range of other eventualities.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for an urgent security briefing following Netanyahu’s remarks about a possible threat to the upcoming elections: In a democratic country, when the Prime Minister publicly states that there is a threat that could jeopardize the elections, all parties involved must receive a full update on the existence of a problem and the measures taken to ensure full respect for the democratic process.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “Netanyahu now warns that our enemies are planning an attack. But as long as he continues to encourage mass draft evasion and weaken the IDF, who exactly will fight them? Today I am issuing a strategic security warning. In the face of all the warnings about our enemies, the IDF is on the verge of collapse. We don’t have enough soldiers. We don’t have enough soldiers to guarantee security. If we don’t conscript Haredi [ultra-Orthodox] Jews in the next legislative session, the IDF will simply collapse.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, regarding the Flydubai security incident, stated: “The serious incident on board the Flydubai plane was an attempted jihadist terrorist attack, foiled only by the heroism of some Israeli passengers. They entered the cockpit, neutralized the terrorist, and personally handed control of the aircraft back to another crew member on board. According to initial information we have, the terrorist’s intention was one: to crash the plane with all passengers on board.” Investigations are ongoing; the plane landed in Saudi Arabia, and authorities are questioning the pilot. There are reportedly approximately 180 Israelis on board the plane.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered a live televised address on Yemen: “We will confront the attacks of the Houthi militias, who have chosen chaos, destruction, and threats against the Yemeni people and the region as their path.” He then added: “We firmly condemn the occupation authority’s continued brutal attacks against our brothers in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, as well as its repeated violations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Kingdom’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people is a firm position and a constant effort that will not stop until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.”

The United States has resumed withdrawing its aircraft from Qatar. The number of aircraft has decreased by 10 compared to seven days ago.

Representatives from various countries gathered in the United Arab Emirates, focusing on issues related to Iran and Yemen. Participants included representatives of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Morocco, Libya, and other nations. An unusual meeting also took place between the UAE vice president and senior Saudi officials, just as Saudi Arabia is attempting to form a regional coalition against the Houthis.

Iran’s Security Council Secretary Rezaei to the United Arab Emirates: “Just as hosting US military bases hasn’t guaranteed your security, hosting the ‘Butcher of Gaza’ will also not bring favorable consequences. Learn from the past war, stop fomenting conflicts, and stop making baseless claims on the Iranian islands!” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We discussed some ideas with Qatari mediators regarding the implementation of Iran’s conditions. The final response from the US side will be transmitted to Tehran through Qatari mediators; I hope this will happen by tomorrow. Iran has proposed a solution, should the United States wish to reach an agreement.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s claim that Tehran was involved in the RAF Fairford incident, saying London was “mistaking” and that the release of the suspects “speaks volumes.”

“I can confirm Iran’s belief that the release of alleged terrorists serving foreign states speaks volumes,” Araghchi wrote on X. “You’re making a mistake,” the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on October 1. 29 members of the US naval forces were injured during military operations in the Middle East in September.

In Lebanon on September 29, Israeli warplanes carried out raids on Baraashit, Kafr Tibnit, Al-Qantara, while Israeli artillery shelling targeted Kafr Tibnit, Arnoun, Sarbine, Al-Mansouri, Wadi Zibqin, Wadi Al-Saluqi, Houla, Majdal Zoun, Ayta Al-Jabal, Baraashit, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Hadatha, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Mays Al-Jabal. Israeli forces also carried out explosions in Majdal Zoun, Al-Mansouri, Mays Al-Jabal, Bani Hayyan, Bayt Al-Sayyad, Al-Khiam and Houla.

Since midnight on September 30, Israeli artillery shelling has targeted Wadi Al-Saluqi, Hadatha, Kafr Tibnit, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, and Baraashit. Airstrikes targeted Al-Mansouri, while hostile explosions were reported in Harsh Beit Yahoun.

Israeli forces opened machine gun fire from the Ruwaisat Al-Alam position in the direction of Kfar Shuba. Israeli artillery fire hit Al-Mansouri, as Israeli forces advanced along the western outskirts of Mays Al-Jabal, setting several homes and businesses ablaze.

On September 30, Israeli warplanes carried out a raid on Al-Mansouri, while Israeli drones targeted Al-Jarmaq. Artillery fire hit Wadi Al-Saluqi, Hadatha, Kafr Tibnit, Al-Khiam, Al-Majidiyah, Wadi Khansa–Kfar Shuba, Beit Yahoun, Harsh Ayta Al-Jabal, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Baraashit and Al-Mansouri. Explosions were reported in Harsh Beit Yahoun, Houla, Al-Mansouri, Majdal area and Markaba.

Satellite images on September 30 showed a plume of black smoke rising from the Aramco plant in Abqaiq, eastern Saudi Arabia, following an attack by Yemeni forces earlier today. Thick plumes of smoke darkened the skies over Riyadh.

Ansar Allah forces are advancing south of Taiz, and Saudi mercenaries are leaving the region. Ansar Allah forces have made significant advances on the ground in clashes with Saudi-backed forces in Lahij Governorate, southern Yemen. Ansar Allah air defenses have been deployed in Saada Governorate to counter Saudi aircraft; a Saudi drone has reportedly been shot down.

A Saudi airstrike targeted civilian farms in the village of Al-Shajan in the Al-Durayhimi district, south of Al-Hudaydah on the Red Sea. Four Saudi airstrikes targeted the communications network in Jabal Dhayn in Amran governorate.

On October 1, a French Air Force aircraft was currently flying over the Strait of Hormuz. The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that US ships had moved at least 500 kilometers away from the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. He stated that the current American threats represent an attempt to pass off a clear defeat as a victory. Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated that approximately 5,000 US troops are currently aboard aircraft carriers, with two of these units deployed in the Indian Ocean. He reported that US frigates and smaller vessels had been unable to dock at the Fifth Fleet pier and claimed that all their ships were in the process of withdrawing. Drones were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and an explosion was heard. The ongoing missile launches across Iran are taking place as part of the country’s military exercises in preparation for a possible war.

Clashes between Baloch militants and Iranian police have been reported in eastern Iran since September 29. The clashes occurred between security forces and armed groups in Iranshahr, in Sistan-Baluchestan Province. Iranian sources reported that police surrounded a group of armed smugglers. Gunfire heard in the city was attributed to the security operation. Iranian sources later reported that Morteza Sotoudeh, the leader of a criminal network involved in smuggling and other illicit activities, committed suicide after being surrounded during the operation. The network was accused of involvement in the smuggling of fuel, drugs, weapons, ammunition, human beings, and prohibited goods, as well as extortion, armed robbery, impersonation, identity theft, murder, and theft.

Iranian authorities executed Ali Hemmati and Majid Nik-Andish in Mashhad. Iranian judicial authorities stated that the two had been involved in the January 2026 demonstrations in the Tabarsi area of Mashhad, and that their executions took place following the Supreme Court’s confirmation of their sentences and the completion of the legal process.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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