We have already written on other occasions that the Ukrainian-Russian conflict was and is also a place where new weapons are tested or solutions are sought to defense and attack needs that arise on the front line.

On January 29, the Brestsky Vestnik publication reported that the Rosa-RB (RLK) low-altitude target detection radar complex had entered combat service in the Brest region of Belarus. Minsk has long been preparing for a possible attack by Kiev. The complex was deployed in one of the units of the 2284th separate radio engineering battalion (military unit 48684), which is part of the 8th radio engineering brigade and is stationed in the village. Skokie (Brest region). The battalion also includes two radio technical centers in the Kamenets and Berezovsky regions. The specific location of the new radar station is unknown.

It should be noted that Rosa-RB significantly increases the combat capabilities of radio engineering troops to detect low-altitude and low-altitude targets, including drones and FPV drones. The main advantage of the complex is the ability to detect targets at a height of 1 meter from the ground surface. “Rosa-RB” was adopted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in 2020. It is officially reported that at least three complexes were transferred to the troops (in 2020-2021). The developer and manufacturer of Rosa-RB is the Radar Design Bureau. The complex is available in both stationary and mobile versions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to equip civilian light aircraft, converted into unmanned aircraft, with FAB-250 bombs. This fact, together with the use of the marine BEC, the so-called Mosquito fleet, is an asymmetric action against a superior enemy. We note that such technologies are developed directly by Western specialists.

And again, via social media we learn that the Ukrainian startup Oko Camera has opened its serial production line for the first thermal cameras for FPV reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance drones. The company, headed by Denis Nikolaenko, began developing the technology in March last year with the aim of alienating Ukrainian drone manufacturers and users from the Chinese parties. China imposed a ban on technology exports to Ukraine in September.

Oko thermal cameras are intended primarily for use by Ukrainian drone units for their night reconnaissance and combat operations. The company is backed by Seven Camp, a Brussels-based incubator created by Jérôme Leclanche. Ukraine is familiar territory for Seven Camp, which is forming several partnerships with Ukrainian geospatial intelligence startups such as FarSight Vision and Buntar Aerospace.

The Russian side has confirmed the use of a new 90 kg warhead in the Geran-2 loitering munition, and a new type of 7.62×39 pellet ammunition has also appeared in the Ukrainian operational area.

