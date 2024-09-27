ISRAELHAMASWAR. No ceasefire. Halevi prepares his troops for the ground invasion. The goal is to retake southern Lebanon up to the Litani

On the borders with Syria, bombed more or less at all the crossings between Lebanon and Syria; 18 thousand refugees have arrived who fled Lebanon in search of shelter. The Lebanese Minister of Health on September 25 alone reported 70 dead and 400 wounded in the IDF attacks, to which those of September 26 are added.

In Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is expected this weekend to try to slow down Israel’s ground advance and reach a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The United States and its allies have all endorsed the one-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel but the Lebanese Prime Minister’s office rejected reports of the signing of the proposed ceasefire agreement after Najib Mikati met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein. In Israel’s domestic political landscape, “Likud threatens not to support Netanyahu’s proposed new government budget if he accepts a ceasefire with Lebanon,” Channel 14 reports. “There will be no ceasefire,” Israel Katz, Israel’s Foreign Minister, reiterates.

The ceasefire called for: surrender of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon with a full withdrawal beyond the Litani River; a 7km Demilitarized Zone in southern Lebanon; compliance with UN Resolution 1701; and the gradual dismemberment of Hezbollah and all other non-state groups in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati told the UN that while he appreciated French and American efforts to end this war and was committed to implementing UN Resolution 1701, “Current events cannot be separated from the violations and attacks to which Lebanon has been exposed for decades.” “Our country is the victim of an Israeli cyber, air and sea aggression that could turn into a ground attack on our territory. My presence here is to find a serious solution and to pressure Israel to cease fire on all fronts. We are witnessing an unprecedented escalation and Lebanese hospitals are crowded with hundreds of wounded civilians, including women and children.

Iran, through its president, Masoud Pezeshkian, first states that Hezbollah is the only one that can find a solution in Israel and then adds that if Israel attacks Lebanon, Tehran cannot but react. And at the same time Pezeshkian called for an economic boycott of Israel.

At 5:00 p.m. on September 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in the United States; the Pentagon denies giving intelligence information to Israel for the attacks in Lebanon.

On September 25, the IDF Chief of Staff announced preparations for the invasion of Lebanese territory. And on September 26, Ori Gordin, head of the Israeli Northern Command, reported: “We have set a clear goal: to radically change the security reality on the northern border. This week we will have a major offensive effort.”

In several press releases, the IDF said there was a meeting with troops, with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi telling the men: “Soon you will enter Lebanon in every village and town where Hezbollah is located.” “To achieve our goal, we are preparing a ground offensive. This means that your boots will enter enemy territory.” He also said: “We are attacking all day, both to prepare the area for the possibility of your entry and to continue to damage Hezbollah.” “Hezbollah expanded its circle of fire today, later in the day it will receive a very strong response. We are preparing the ground invasion, and the meaning is that your boots will enter enemy territory, will enter the village that Hezbollah has prepared as a large military outpost…” “Your entry there with power, meeting with Hezbollah operatives there, who will see what it means to meet a professional, very skilled fighting force with combat experience. You come much stronger than them.” On September 25 alone, the IDF attacked 280 targets.

Hezbollah posted online on September 25 a video showing its Qader 1 missile, the first generation of the Iranian Fateh 110 missile, which entered service in 2002. The range of the initial version does not exceed 200 km, which is almost identical to the specifications published by the resistance in its video, since the Qader 1 missile has a range of 190 km.

In general, everyone knows that Hezbollah has had this generation of Fateh 110 missiles since 2006, but it was not used in the 2006 war. Therefore, we are still talking about the Resistance’s missile capabilities that existed before 2006, and not the stronger capabilities it has accumulated after the war. It is likely that the Resistance has the newest and most powerful versions, which will be called Qader 2 (Fateh 110 second generation) and Qader 3 (Fateh 110 third and latest generation) and perhaps Fateh-313 with composite body and modified warhead under the name Qader-4

Channel 14 war correspondent Yair Altman says that Israel aims to rebuild the 1980-2000 security belt in southern Lebanon with the next ground invasion of Lebanon.

The Houthis claim they hit the American ship with missiles. A video has surfaced online of the towing of the damaged American naval tanker T-AO-198 Big Horn off the coast of Oman.

And now a look at the worsening situation between Israel – Hezbollah – Hamas.

Israeli planes have hit and destroyed all official border crossings between Lebanon and Syria, claiming that they are used to smuggle weapons. Hezbollah has denied the news about the transport of weapons. Reports of missile and drone attacks on Conoco, a US military base located west of Deir-Ezzur, Syria. Israeli air strikes targeted the Syrian security headquarters in Matrabah, Syria. According to the Israeli Army Radio, there are seven border crossings between Lebanon and Syria.

On September 26, Israel reported the launch of 40 rockets from southern Lebanon towards Meron and Safed. While Israel attacked between the afternoon of the 25th and the afternoon of the 26th: Hermel, east of Lebanon; Adloun, Tyre, South Lebanon

Between 19:00 and 20:00 on September 25, the Israeli army attacked eight Lebanese villages (South and Beqaa); and between 20:00 and 21:00 another 12 villages were attacked, again air strikes between 21:00 and 22:00 in 5 villages; between 23:00 and 00:00 another 8 villages were bombed.

The bombing continued until 13:00 on September 26 on South Lebanon on: Beqaa and Baalbek. Ain Biswar – Haboush – Majadel – Zawtar – Dier Kaifa – Alma al-Shaab – Srifa – Arab Saleem – Debeen – Dier Siryan – Teir Deba – Bedyas – Ma’raka – Bazourieh – Majdal Zoun – Tebneen – Sawana – Kabrekha – Kfaruman. Tyre district also bombed: in Qana; Qadmous; Burj al-Shemali; Hanaweih and Al-Hmeri; Qlayleh: City of Tyre.

On the afternoon of September 26, the suburb of Beirut, Dahiyeh, was bombed again.

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, provides the first official confirmation of the incident in Manara, in northern Israel: “Movements were detected on the Lebanese border and our forces are examining the area.” Unconfirmed sources speak of the kidnapping of a soldier. During the night, Hezbollah surprised the Israeli army with a major incursion into Galilee; the event is very significant. According to the Al-Mayadeen Correspondent: “Suspected infiltration near the northern border near the settlement of Manara in the Galilee Panhandle, near the Lebanese-Palestinian border. Etzba HaGalil (literally “finger of Galilee”), is an elongated geopolitical area or panhandle in northern Israel that includes the northernmost section of the Upper Galilee and the northern Jordan Rift Valley. The Galilee panhandle incorporates five municipal authorities, including Metula and Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility between 6:00 p.m. on September 25 and 4:00 p.m. on September 26: “Destruction of spy equipment at the Ramia site; artillery fire on Baranit barracks, red alerts in Eilat due to drone infiltration with related explosions in the port area, the attack on Eilat was conducted by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq using drones.” Confirms Sabereen, an Iraqi newspaper. There were two or three drones.

On the 26th, Hezbollah claimed attack on the settlement of Kiryat Motzkin with rockets, attack on the area of ​​Zevulun north of Haifa with rockets. Hezbollah spoke of 45 more rockets from Lebanon in the Acre/Haifa area, targeting Zevulun; Falaq rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Qiryat Shmona and Margaliot. Rockets fell in the area of ​​Amiad south of Safed without the sound of sirens. The settlement “Sde Ilan” west of Tiberias was hit by the Iraqi resistance. Starting from 16:00 September 26 Hezbollah bombs: Kiryat Shmona; the Northern Regional Command headquarters in Dado base; the Northern Corps reserve headquarters and the Galilee Division reserve base and its logistics warehouses in Amiad with rocket barrages. Rockets fall on Mount Jarmaq near Meron air base

Palestinian sources report deaths and injuries following an Israeli shelling in Abdeen in the Abu Al-Hussein area, east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: An Israeli military vehicle “Tiger” was targeted by an “RPG” projectile that hit it directly east of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas sources reported that an Israeli special forces surrounded a house in the village of Anza, south of Jenin, in the West Bank, which clashed with the West Bank Quds Brigades. Resistance fighters targeted Israeli vehicles with an explosive device on Nazareth Street in Jenin. Israeli forces responded by blowing up the house of Qais Al-Saadi in Jenin camp in the West Bank.

