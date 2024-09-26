ISRAELHAMASWAR. Northern Arrows ready to go: ten thousand men recalled. Hezbollah uses ballistic missiles against 8200 units

Over 600 victims in the last three days in Lebanon. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported. The Israeli air strikes on Lebanon on September 25 are as intense as those on Monday: over 100 attacks reported in less than three hours.

In Israel they have started counting down because the ground operation is about to start. “In the modern battlefield, there is a tendency to rely on advanced technologies and air power, but it is the ground maneuver that can really decide the battle”, Yair Altman, war correspondent for Channel 14. “In the campaign against Hamas, the presence of ground forces on the ground offers an irreplaceable psychological and territorial advantage. It transmits power, creates deterrence and ensures stability after the end of the fighting,” Yair Altman continued. “To ensure a complete victory, the land dimension must not be neglected: it is the key to a clear outcome and to maintaining security over time. As it is in Gaza now, so it will be in Lebanon,” war correspondent Yair Altman commented.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, citing sources: Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s number one, rejects any idea of ​​a truce with Israel before a ceasefire in Gaza. While on the other side, “Netanyahu does not want the end of the war in Gaza,” source The Washington Post.

The Israeli army wants to exert absolute and massive pressure and not give Hezbollah a chance to breathe. This was announced yesterday by the IDF chief of staff. Today, the head of the Northern Command hinted that the next step is a ground invasion of southern Lebanon. He said this during an exercise with the commander of the tank brigades. Now, the IDF says it has called up two reserve brigades to deploy to northern Israel. The IDF is hoping for a quick, successful war. The situation is certainly accelerating rapidly, and the pressure and new circumstances Hezbollah has suddenly been subjected to would bring down empires and governments. But they will surely win.

IDF Northern Theater Commander: “The war is entering a new phase, we must be prepared for possible ground maneuvers (…) The two reserve infantry brigades will contain about 5,000 soldiers each, 10,000 in total. More reserves may be called up in the future. The objectives of the operation will be outlined in the Kirya meeting,” Yair Altman, Channel 14 war correspondent. Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister: “We will use the experiences of Gaza against Hezbollah.” “We have gained a lot of experience from the war in Gaza, which we will use in the war against Hezbollah.”

Several US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport planes have landed in Israel and Cyprus as the US, concerned about the situation around Israel, now deploys forces from the 101st Airborne Division to the region. According to the Wall Street Journal: “The ‘additional forces’ announced by the Pentagon to the Middle East total 20 to 30 troops to assist in an emergency evacuation from Lebanon.” The US has warned Israel not to attack Lebanese state infrastructure as part of its air strikes against Hezbollah. It supports Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah, but sees any action that could knowingly and intentionally cause war as a red line.

The UK Ministry of Defence is sending 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for the possible evacuation of British citizens from Lebanon.

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy High Representative Josep Borrell: “We are very close to the start of all-out war.”

The Chief of Staff of the IDF, General Herzi Halevi, has chosen the name for the army’s offensive operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon: “Northern Arrows”.

Hezbollah has issued a warning to Israeli citizens living in the north of the country. On September 24, 105 rockets were fired at Israel in an hour and a half. Some families had to set up makeshift tents in a small square in the city of Sidon. Many of them are Syrians, who do not have a home in Lebanon, nor can they afford rent, nor do they expect anyone to help them.

According to Channel 12, 330,000 people are homeless in Haifa, and the authorities in this city have repeatedly informed the authorities in Tel Aviv of their concerns. After the bombing of Tel Aviv, Netanyahu postponed his trip to New York until today.

From the sources of the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya: “At this moment more than half a million Lebanese have fled their homes” A plane from A400M military transport carrying humanitarian aid sent from Turkey to Lebanon has landed at Beirut airport.

Syrian President Bashar Assad to the new Syrian government: “Your main mission right now is how to stand alongside our brothers in Lebanon.” Syrian air defenses intercepted 13 missiles fired by Israel in front of the city of Tartus

As expected from Nasrallah’s announcement, Hezbollah-loyal militias outside the borders have become active. Israeli media: “Iraq has launched several drones towards “Israel”. Iraqi resistance drones hit Ramon base for the first time. Air defense systems failed to intercept the drone launched by Iraq towards Ramon military airport in southern Israel. Due to the fall of Iron Dome missiles in a failed attempt to intercept the drones, the area of ​​“Ain Yahaw” near the border with Jordan was damaged. A drone attack from Iraq targeted Israeli territories. The attack was aimed at a military target west of Tiberias.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiyan at the UN General Assembly: “The only way to end the nightmare of seven decades of insecurity in Western Asia and the world is to restore the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people. We suggest that all the Palestinian people, both those who are now in their homeland and those who were forced to leave their homes, return and decide their future in a national referendum. We believe that lasting peace can be achieved with such a mechanism. It is only in this way that Muslims, Jews and Christians can live together in one land in peace and away from racism and Israeli apartheid.”

About 40,000 Shiite fighters from Yemen and Iraq have arrived in Syria at the invitation of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to strike at Israel. According to Haaretz, 40,000 volunteer militiamen from various countries have gathered in Syria near the occupied Golan Heights and announces that “security measures will be taken shortly”.

Reuters: Iran mediated between Russia and the Houthis in the transfer of Yakhont anti-ship missiles from Russia to the Houthis for attacking Western ships. Russia and the Ansarullah are negotiating through Iran on the possible transfer of Russian “P-800 Onyz” long-range supersonic cruise missiles to the Houthis.

A US warship was damaged during a mission in the Middle East. Impact on the US military: The oil tanker Big Horn was damaged in the Arab region. The ship was taking on water and was towed to port to check its condition. The ship is a strategic asset to support the operations of the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln and other ships in the region, and there are no other tankers there. It is unclear what caused the damage, according to the report.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hezbollah updated at 15:30 on September 25.

The IDF has launched a new wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, attacking the village of Al-Jiya, south of Beirut, after night attacks by the Israeli Air Force. Destruction in a Lebanese village in Baalbek. Israeli attack in Chtoura, in the province of Zahleh. This wave of attacks has involved new cities and areas. In the targeted attack on Ma’ysra in Keserwan, the home and family of Ali Mustafa Amro, killed in southern Lebanon in August, were hit.

At 12.30 on 25 September the following were affected: Harouf – Bazourieh – Baysareyeh – Srifa – Adosieh / Tafahta – Adosieh / Najarieh – Burj al-Shemali / Ain B’al – Bazourieh – Teirfelsai – Kha rayeb – Al-Housh – Jebsheet – Nmayreyeh – Kfaruman – Ma’raka – Safad al-Batikh – Tebnin – Haress – Yatar – Kuneen – Qana – Arab Saleem – Jarjou’ – Mount Rayhan – Sujod – Mleeta – Nabatieh – Froon – Kabrekha – Kfaruman – Shawkeen – Qasbeyeh Beir al-Salasel Soon after, the IDF began to conduct attacks in the Nabatieh area. Violent Israeli airstrikes reported in Sohmor, Tebin. The Israeli army claims to have attacked 60 Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance responded to Israel’s attacks by hitting a target in the occupied Golan with drones. Missiles from Iraq landed on the Arava, Golan, Tiberias. Hezbollah claims responsibility for launching stray munitions towards the 13th Fleet base in Atlit. Hezbollah missiles on the Israeli town of Tamra, claims of attacks against the Daoud base (Northern Command Headquarters) and the settlement of Hatsour. According to the Israeli army, about 40 rockets were fired, some of which hit the settlements, causing material damage. Three Israelis were slightly injured.

Missile sirens in Nahariyya. Sirens also east of Acre and Haifa. Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Sa’ar settlement in the early afternoon. Attack announced on Kiryat Motzkin. Israeli media speak of “explosions in “Sharon” and “Gush Dan” in the central area. According to estimates, Hezbollah appears to have targeted the “Glilot” base.

The intelligence base 8200 in Glilot near Tel Aviv was targeted by missiles from Lebanon. A missile was fired at Tel Aviv, it is a ballistic missile. According to Channel 13: “A large surface-to-surface ballistic missile was launched from Lebanon and was intercepted by the Arrow system on the Glilot Tel Aviv intelligence base of unit 8200”.

A rocket fell in the Bat Shlomo area south of Haifa. Reports of loud explosions heard in Zikhron Ya’akov, south of Haifa. According to Israeli media, Hezbollah wanted to hit the electric company, The Electric Company, which announced the interception of rockets that were targeting a strategic facility owned by it. Several impacts reported in Safed, Israel, fires broke out. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon in a statement claiming responsibility for the bombing with Fadi 3 missiles of the explosives factory in Zikhron Basliyeh area.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/