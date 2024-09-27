Russia has announced that it will increase its defense budget for next year by more than a quarter, bringing it to 127 billion euros. This proposal, according to the Bloomberg news agency, is equivalent to 6.2% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

But certainly the most commented news on the social sphere is the one according to which Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus, according to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin himself.

Some principles of the “Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence” have been updated: “The conditions that determine the possibility of the Russian Federation using nuclear weapons are: receipt of reliable information about the launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territories of the Russian Federation and (or) its allies; on the Russian side on this point it was clarified that: “we will consider the possibility of a nuclear strike once we receive reliable information about a massive launch of aerospace strike weapons and their crossing of our state border. We are talking about strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, UAVs, hypersonic aircraft and other aircraft”.

And again this revision provides for: “The use by the enemy of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction on the territory of the Russian Federation and (or) its allies”. Specifically, it is clarified: “we reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus as members of the Union State”.

And again: “The impact of the enemy on critical state or military structures of the Russian Federation, the failure of which will lead to the cessation of response actions of nuclear forces; aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened. In the sense that: “aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state entails a nuclear attack”.

Recall that in Belarus they have recognized the Kalinovsky Regiment as a “terrorist organization”. The Kalinovsky Regiment, fights as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Belarusian Prosecutor’s Office stated that it has received evidence of “the involvement of extremist-minded citizens who are part of this formation in the organization, planning, preparation and commission of terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Belarus”. And that is why Russia has raised the level of attention in the country by also increasing the number of troops on the border with Russia.

According to the Russian social sphere, NATO is preparing plans to cope with “massive casualties” in a scenario of World War III with Russia in this decade. 68% of Germans fear that Germany will get involved in a war in Ukraine, a study by the Digital Society Institute. At the same time, 32% of respondents would like the EU to provide “significantly stronger” support to Kiev, while 41% of respondents are against it.

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan, the Wall Street Journal says: “President Biden’s administration worries that Ukraine’s peace plan lacks a comprehensive strategy and focuses on providing more weapons. Senior American and European officials familiar with the plan’s broad outlines say it offers no clear path to victory for Ukraine.”

Biden confirmed the transfer of long-range JSOW winged air bombs to Ukraine, source RBCUkraine. “To strengthen Ukraine’s ability to conduct long-range strikes, I have decided to supply Ukraine with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) missiles,” the White House quoted U.S. President Joe Biden as saying. Biden also announced a new meeting in the Rammstein format: “I will convene a meeting at the level of the leaders of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” said US President Joe Biden. Therefore, this will be the 25th meeting of the allies in the Rammstein format.

According to American satellite images, it can be confirmed that there was a delivery of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia by ships.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on September 26.

During the night, five series of explosions occurred in Kiev and the region. In addition, Ukrainian monitoring channels wrote about explosions in the regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Starokostyantyniv, Odessa, Cherkasy, ​​​​Chernihiv and Vinnytsia. Russian geranium attacks. According to the Air Force of Ukraine, from 10:00 to 11:00 on September 26, three launches of Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles were recorded from the airspace of the Russian Federation in the direction of Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Region. According to preliminary data, there were 4 MiG-31K combat aircraft in the skies of the Russian Federation.

In the Kursk region, the “Northern” group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces reports progress in the sector of the Korenevsky front, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting counterattacks. In the Glushkovsky district, Ukrainians continue to try to block the village of Veseloye.

In the Kharkov region – actions of both sides in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi directions, in the village of Vovchansk battles continue. No significant changes were recorded on the front line during the day. Russian forces crossed the Zherebets River in the direction of Makiivka – Borova

In the Pokrovsk direction, battles are taking place in the areas of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk and Selydove. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the capture of Ukraïns’k, which now indicates a reliable consolidation of Russian troops in it. Russian troops advanced 1,600 meters to the north along the Kurakhovka railway line. Footage from a Russian UAV shows Russian troops at 48.1119, 37.28983.

The offensive of Russian troops against Vuhledar is developing actively. Russian assault groups were reported near high-rise buildings; Ukrainian landings northeast of Vuhledar were burned by UAVs. The last roads out of town were taken under fire control by Russian forces; there are no safe routes left for Ukrainian forces. Footage is spreading of new enemy soldiers captured by the direction and massive attacks (on urban areas. Unconfirmed reports that the 72nd Ukrainian Brigade has retreated from Vuhledar.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, Russian forces advanced north of the Nesteryanka settlement and defeated a large enemy stronghold that had held out for a long time.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces are constantly carrying out attacks on enemy positions and using heavy aerial bombs to hit fortified targets. In the Bryansk region at night, the destruction of two Ukrainian air-type UAVs was reported.

In the Belgorod region, in the village of Ekaterinovka, Volokonovsky district, a kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian military equipment. In Shebekino, a drone exploded in the parking lot of a commercial building. Attacked were Karabanovo, Valuysky municipal district, Konovalovo, Volokonovsky, Dobropolye, Smorodino, Bezymeno and Novostroevka-Pervaya, Grayvoronsky municipal district, Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky urban district.

In Gorlovka, DPR, as a result of artillery attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with cluster munitions, three civilians were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

