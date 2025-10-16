UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Trump announces sanctions on Spain if it doesn’t invest 5% of GDP in NATO. Tomahawks ready for Kiev. Russians advance in the Kharkiv region, requesting evacuations for 40 Ukrainian settlements

Spain is in the crosshairs of the United States, which is threatening sanctions if Madrid doesn’t raise NATO defense spending to 5% of GDP. NATO Secretary General Rutte: “As long as the Russians don’t pose a threat, we will cautiously withdraw them from our airspace. This is a proportionate response: we are much stronger than the Russians. If we were weak, we could have shot them down immediately, but because we are stronger, our response is proportionate.” He also erroneously added that “the Russian economy is no bigger than that of Texas.”

On the eve of the new agreements with Ukraine, Donald Trump stated: “I am very disappointed in Vladimir. We had a good relationship, but he doesn’t want to end the war. He should have ended a war that has lasted almost four years in one week.” And he also said: “Zelensky wants Tomahawks. We have plenty of them. Do you need Tomahawks in Argentina?” – Trump during a meeting with President Miley. The US president declared that since Russia does not want to end the war, new weapons will be provided to Kiev.

The US Permanent Representative to NATO reported that the United States will make a major announcement regarding arms supplies to Ukraine. The Ukrainian ambassador to the alliance provided some details: “Seven NATO countries will soon announce funding for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.” Finland will join the program to purchase American weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced on Wednesday.

US “Secretary of War” Hegseth arrived at the NATO Defense Ministers’ Security Meeting in Brussels on October 15. “Firepower is what’s coming, and we expect it to come from NATO.” “The United States expects NATO countries to allocate more funds and purchase more weapons for Ukraine,” said the Pentagon chief.

European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius: “Today, almost four years after the start of the war in Ukraine, in which drones played and continue to play a decisive role, the European Union is ‘not ready’ to defend itself from drones that Russia could launch from container ships toward the coasts anywhere in Europe.”

He made this statement during the fifth European Conference on Security and Defense. Now, the Lithuanian Commissioner stated, “the time has come to keep our promises. Over the past 10 months, we have paved the way to achieving defense capability by 2030. We must be ready by 2030, because Vladimir Putin will be ready. We know where Russia is now and where it could be by 2030. Russia produces more munitions in three months than all NATO members, including the United States and all Europeans, produce in a year. That’s four times more.”

Kubilius recalled that at the June summit in The Hague, NATO “set new capability goals for all member states, but it seems we currently have only 50% of the capabilities we will need by 2030.”

Ukraine has been planning this war for three years, and that’s reasonable, Sikorski said. According to the Polish Foreign Minister, Europe should be prepared for Russian attacks deep into the region. Refusing to build defense systems, such as the “drone wall” in the east, is an irresponsible move. The European Union has not currently funded the “drone wall” project, which began in 2024. Still in Europe: “Hungary cannot and will not refuse oil and gas from Russia,” stated Foreign Minister Szijjártó.

The SBU confirmed that Odessa Mayor Trukhanov’s citizenship was revoked for holding a Russian passport. According to Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been imposed in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, as well as in the Brovary and Boryspil districts in the Kyiv region. The central districts of Holosiivs’kyi and Solom’yans’kyi are without power. The Kyiv metro is also without power.

Zelensky has issued a decree dismissing First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ruslan Khomchak. General Yevhen Ostryansky, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will replace him.

Forced evacuations from 40 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast have been announced, according to the regional administration. This affects 27 settlements in Velykyi Burluk, six in Vil’khuvatka, and seven in the Shev’yakivka territorial communities. The decision was made due to the worsening “security situation” in the region of Kupyansk.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko urged residents to prepare for a difficult winter by stocking up on warm clothes, water, and food. He made it clear that he did not rule out prolonged power outages in Kyiv and other regions of the country. Kyiv previously experienced a blackout, which authorities attributed to a grid overload.

The Russian submarine Novorossiysk, Project 06363 B-261, whose alleged malfunctions were announced by NATO, passed through the Baltic Strait and entered the Baltic Sea. “Russia is ready for a peaceful solution in Ukraine, but is continuing the special military operation due to the lack of alternatives,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a morning press conference. “Moscow will achieve its goals one way or another,” he added.

A ban on publishing information about the consequences of terrorist attacks and Ukrainian drone strikes has been introduced in Dagestan. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the region, Sergei Melikov, according to the government press office.

Russia is increasing the minimum wage at a rate faster than inflation and will exceed 27,000 rubles in 2026, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a strategy session. The Russian Finance Ministry has no plans to abolish the special administrative regions (SARs) currently in place in Kaliningrad (Octyabrsky Island) and the Primorsky Krai (Russky Island), State Secretary and Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov announced during a plenary session of the State Duma.

Regarding the statements by Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, Izvestia cited a report by the Accounts Chamber auditors as saying, “The Russian budget has hidden reserves worth 1.5 trillion rubles.” Additional budget revenues are expected to come from increased value added tax collections following the abolition of acquisition benefits, credit card transactions, and the transfer of database rights: 546 billion, 587 billion, and 665 billion rubles, respectively, in 2026-2027.

These revenue items are currently unaccounted for. A shortfall of 272 billion rubles is also expected due to a possible reduction in profit tax collections and gas excise duties. It should be noted that hidden reserves in the previous Russian budget were 11 times lower, amounting to 136 billion rubles. In this regard, auditors have submitted a request to the government.

Vladimir Putin met with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to a Kremlin source. They discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Russian-Syrian ties in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East. As well as the destination of Russian bases in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the contacts are being held behind closed doors.

Finally, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: “Moscow considers Copenhagen’s speculation about unidentified drones absurd and categorically denies the accusations of Russia’s involvement.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 15. At least 20 Geranium missiles flew over Pavlohrad overnight. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone attack was reported on the Srednedniprovska hydroelectric power plant, the Kamyanske hydroelectric power plant, which is the fourth phase of the Kamyanske hydroelectric cascade on the Dnieper River. Explosions were also heard in Chernihiv, Izyum, and Slovyansk.

In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the districts of Chertkovsky, Millerovsky, Kasharsky, and Kamensky. Several Ukrainian drones were destroyed in several municipalities in the Voronezh region.

In the direction of Sumy, assault groups of the “Nord” Marine Corps advanced 150 meters through wooded areas near Kindrativka. Enemy counterattacks were reported in Oleksiivka.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a car in the village of Belitsa, killing one person and wounding one. One person was injured by Ukrainian drone strikes in the village of Peschanoye. Earlier, a Ukrainian drone had attacked a car on the Rylsk-Lgov road, wounding one person.

There were no significant changes in the sectors. Tetkiino and Glushkovo on the front. Artillery from the deployed Sever group identified Ukrainian Armed Forces targets near Ryzhevka.

At least 13 attacks were recorded in 13 different locations in the Belgorod region. Drone attacks resulted in at least four injuries, including three border guards.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Vovcha River in Vovchansk, as well as in the Khatnie sector of the front, GrV Sever reports. Russian Armed Forces assault groups are advancing with the support of territorial self-defense groups.

In the Kupyansk sector, due to the deteriorating situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration officially announced the forced evacuation of 40 settlements. Russian forces continue to assault the city’s built-up areas from north to south.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of the village of Balahan and the advance of attacks on Myrnohrad. Urban fighting is ongoing in Pokrovsk.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, heavy fighting is reported for Pleshchiivka and Ivanopillya; Russian forces are advancing northwest from Toretsk toward Kostyantynivka.

The Vostok Group of Forces reports FAB missile strikes on Uspenivka (northeastern Zaporizhia Oblast), where the Ukrainians have gathered reinforcements. The right bank of the Yanchur River has been cleared by the Russians in the direction of Novoivanivka. Heavy fighting is ongoing in Poltavka. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an advance is underway from the direction of Verbove, and the evacuation of Oleksandrivka is underway.

On the Zaporizhia front, heavy fighting is ongoing in Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k, with reports of counterattacks by Ukrainian forces.

On the Kherson front, two people were injured by Ukrainian attacks. Ukrainian troops have shelled 12 locations currently under Russian control.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/