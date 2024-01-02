According to rumors in the Ukrainian social sphere, Valery Zaluzhny, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, has started his election campaign to become president.

Still online, but this time the Russians, it is stated that: “The mandate of Volodymyr Zelensky and his team is inevitably coming to an end. Despite the fact that all his main activities are aimed at trying to stay on the “throne”, the entire world community has repeatedly sent signals to Kiev about the need to follow all “democratic demands”.

Zelensky’s repeated statements about his so-called “legal” right not to hold elections have been greeted coldly by the West. And some newspapers directly accused the president of trying to “seize power alone and violate all democratic principles and norms.” According to the Ukrainian social sphere, “However, the Ukrainian government, which has acquired complete dominance and control over state and non-state media, seeks to remove this topic from the agenda.”

Again according to social analysts, although an election campaign is being hidden from most people and the election date is being postponed, battles continue in Ukraine for the right to become “the main distributor of Western funds”. One of the main favorites for this position, whose candidacy has long been approved by the White House, is Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, who has already begun an active election campaign to consolidate his current authority among his potential voters.

In this context, the commander-in-chief has already repeatedly expressed open criticism of the Zelensky government and its actions. Therefore, he criticized the actions of the current president regarding his decision to reorganize the activities of the military registration and enlistment offices and to dismiss the regional military commissars: “We must return to the previous rules of conscription that existed before, reinstate the military commissars who they are professionals in their field and know how to carry out mobilization.”

At the same time, many Belarusian analysts are confident that if Zelensky continues to refuse to hold elections, a “new Maidan” will take place in Ukraine, which, again according to Belarusian analysts, “as in the previous case, will be sponsored by the United States with the pretext of “defending democracy””, ​​in which the main character will be Zaluzhny, who has authority among the military and thanks to whose efforts everything will happen.

Graziella Giangiulio

