JIHAD. Nuovo studio di AGC Communication: AL QAEDA – ISIS. Trend 2024

“La guerra, iniziata con l’operazione di Hamas denominata “Al-Aqsa Flood” del 7 ottobre 2023, e la successiva operazione israeliana tuttora in corso a Gaza, ha avuto conseguenze non solo nell’area circostante ma anche nell’intera galassia jihadista, in particolare nella regione due principali gruppi terroristici: Stato Islamico e Al-Qaeda. Possiamo infatti dire che i media pubblicati dai due gruppi hanno subito modifiche nei contenuti, in particolare quelli relativi ad Al-Qaeda, a seguito delle “operazioni militari” del 7 ottobre, data che fa da spartiacque nel mondo della comunicazione jihadista”.

Così si apre il nuovo avvincente studio di AGC COMMUNICATION, sulla galassia jihadista sia quella che afferisce ad al Qaeda che dello Stato Islamico.

Quali le loro possibile e prevedibili azioni e una mali teatri operativi?

Cosa ci si deve aspettare e soprattuto come evolverà la comunicazione one line che in questi anni ha assunto sempre più la valenza di strumento, potente, di proselitismo e diffusione del verbo fondamentalista?

Prosegue così oggi a la pubblicazione di agili ricerche di intelligence nate dal lavoro OSINT – SOCMINT dei ricercatori di AGC Communication, in doppia lingua, italiano e inglese, iniziata con l’interessante lavoro uscito giorni fa sul jihadismo saheliano.

Il testo è scaricabile gratuitamente cliccando qui.

——

“The war that began with the Hamas operation called “Al-Aqsa Flood” on October 7th 2023, and the subsequent Israeli operation still ongoing in Gaza, has had consequences not only in surrounding area but also in the entire jihadist galaxy, in particular in the two main terrorist groups: Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. In fact, we can say that the media published by the two groups have undergone changes in terms of content, particularly those relating to Al-Qaeda, following the October 7th “military operations”, a date which acts as a watershed in the world of jihadist communication .”

This is how the new compelling study by AGC COMMUNICATION opens, on the jihadist galaxy both that pertaining to al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

What are their possible and foreseeable actions and operational theaters?

What should we expect and above all how will online communication evolve, which in recent years has increasingly taken on the value of a powerful tool for proselytism and diffusion of the fundamentalist word?

Thus today the publication of agile intelligence research born from the OSINT – SOCMINT work of AGC Communication researchers continues, in two languages, Italian and English, which began with the interesting work published a few days ago on Sahelian jihadism.

The text can be downloaded for free by clicking here.

Redazione