ISRAELHAMASWAR. There is still war in Gaza and Rafah. Houthis: we will attack ships until the war in Gaza stops

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi describes Israel’s war on Gaza as a “disgrace to civilization”, repeating Beijing’s calls for an “immediate ceasefire”. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were on the same wavelength, criticizing Israel for its continued attacks on the Gaza Strip and renewing their calls for a ceasefire.

According to the Washington Post, since the war began, the United States has secretly transferred to Israel more than 100 weapons shipments that had not been submitted to Congress for approval because their financial value was less than the minimum financial value requiring renewal official. In fact, only two arms deals for Israel – $106 million in tank ammunition and $147.5 million in 155mm artillery shell components – have been presented to Congress and have attracted criticism.

Additionally, more than 100 different deals were not vetted by lawmakers, which may now increase criticism of the Biden administration. The weapons provided include precision-guided munitions, SDB guided bombs, bunker busters and other lethal weapons.

Also according to the Washington Post, the Biden administration is considering ways to prevent Israel from using American weapons if it attacks densely populated areas in the Gaza Strip. According to journalist David Ignatius, Biden and his administration have not yet made any decisions on imposing similar conditions on Israel, but the fact that they are discussing it shows how concerned the administration is about the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital stated on March 7 that: “Since last night, more than 45 dead and 90 injured have arrived at the hospital, most of them women and children.” “The dead and injured under the rubble currently recovered with primitive means are still of concern.”

A large number of injured people died due to lack of hospital capacity. Difficulties also for the Palestinian Red Crescent: “We continue our operations in various areas of the Gaza Strip despite the continuous attacks and lack of capacity.” “We ask that a safe humanitarian corridor be found to provide aid and that the enemy does not target displaced people.”

Muhammad Abdel Salam, spokesman for Ansar Allah and head of the national negotiating delegation declared that: “The Americans and the British will suffer the consequences of their militarization of the Red Sea.” And he commented by stating: “The Yemeni forces do not target any ship unless they are warned not to cross, and there are those who obey and retreat, and there are those who refuse and are targeted.” “The world must not mislead America and forget the genocidal crimes committed by Israel against the people of Gaza, with full American support.”

The Indian Navy’s D63 Kolkata destroyer carried out a rescue operation alongside the container ship True Confidence, which was damaged on March 6 by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden. The official spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for Ansarallah’s act: “The naval forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a targeting operation against the American ship (TRUE CONFIDENCE) in the Gulf of Aden.” “The operation was carried out with a series of appropriate naval missiles and, thank God, the hit was accurate, causing a fire to break out.” “The attack occurred after the ship’s crew rejected warning messages from the Yemeni navy.” “All crews of targeted ships must move away quickly after the first attack.”

Air raids in Hodeidah on the evening of March 6. The Ras Issa area in the Al-Salif district was hit with two raids. Another raid on March 7, again in Hodeidah: a raid in the Al-Jabbana area, west of the city.

On March 7, like every Thursday, at 2:00 pm Italian time there was a speech by the leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi. The leader, after speaking at length about the deaths in Gaza and blaming Arab countries for colluding with those who kill Palestinians, reiterated that: “The Israelis would not have been able to do what they did in Gaza without the support and American participation.”

“The American is trying to hide his crimes and deceive the people by sending some food to Gaza. But the Americans have generously provided tens of thousands of bombs and tons of explosives to drop on the heads of Gaza residents, and now they have come to deliver some meals!!” “There are land and sea corridors through which aid can enter to satisfy the hunger of the people of Gaza, but the Americans prevent it.”

The aid, besides being considered insufficient, ends up in the sea or on the coast and is sometimes completely unusable. “America has provided 100 free arms deals to the Israeli enemy, thwarting any serious move to bring food and medicine to Gaza as a means of torturing the Palestinian people.” “More than 70,000 tons of bombs and explosives have been dropped on the Palestinian people in their cities and homes.” And “Despite the great level of destruction, killing and starvation, the enemy has failed to achieve its declared objectives.”

Regarding the attacks on ships, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi reported: “Yemeni naval operations have caused great economic losses to the Israeli enemy. Brazil’s position and that of its president are clearer and more courageous than that of some Arab leaders. Colombia and its president, Venezuela and South Africa have advanced positions and practical measures to break relations with the enemy. The program with the normalizing countries is not for peace, but for the interest, destruction and control of the countries.”

Abdul -Malik once again called for a boycott of American and Israeli goods. “Oppressed peoples must take action, including boycotting American and Israeli goods.” In fact, some companies such as McDonald’s and Starbucks in some countries have announced layoffs due to declining sales. And he still hopes that “The Iraqi Front will intensify its operations”.

Operations carried out in Red and Arab Bahrain amount to 64 operations, and operations carried out in occupied Palestine amount to 32 operations. “This week, the support operations carried out, with the help of God, were 8 operations, during which 7 ships were targeted with 19 missiles and drones.” “New weapons have been used in recent operations and the Americans and British were surprised by this.”

Al Houthis states that “combat courses reached more than 282,000 trainees during the period of aggression against Gaza. 403 ballistic missiles, winged missiles and drones were launched in operations to support the Al-Aqsa flood.” “While the American and British bombing of our country during this week has amounted to 18 naval raids and bombardments which, thank God, have all been failures and have had no effect.” “The only way to stop the naval operations of our country is to stop the aggression and siege of Gaza.”

Al Houthis threatened: “I say to the Israeli enemy, to the Americans, to the British and to all enemies, what is coming is bigger in every sense of the word.”

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, associated with Hezbollah, reports on March 7 from Western sources that Israel has informed Western countries that it has set March 15 as the deadline for reaching a political agreement with Lebanon and, if this does not happen, Israel is escalating hostilities towards full-scale war. It is not possible to verify the news. A note from Hamas reports: “The Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 for consultations and continued efforts to stop the aggression in Gaza.” “He will consult with the movement’s leadership, emphasizing the continuation of negotiations and efforts to stop the aggression, return displaced people and bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.”

Washington, according to social media sources, is moving for a truce that will last 6 weeks in Gaza, trying to avoid the expected escalation in the West Bank and other areas during the month of Ramadan, as well as pressuring for the release of prisoners, after which Israel the war and the siege will continue.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on March 7.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel for launches from southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility: “artillery strikes against a new headquarters in the Liman area”. Iraqi resistance targets Kiryat Shmona airport with drones. Cast towards Rosh HaNikra, Ya’ara.

Israeli planes target agricultural land at the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip

While clashes are still taking place in southern Gaza. The Al-Quds Brigades claim mortar fire against Israeli soldiers on Road 10, south of the Zaytoun neighborhood. Clashes with heavy machine guns recorded in the Juhor ad-Dik area. Ambush against Israeli military: “The Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed a Zionist force of more than 20 soldiers and detonated a series of explosive devices there anti-personnel in an apartment in the city of Hamad”.

The IDF version is as follows: “During targeted raids against Hamas infrastructure in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, IDF troops located a production facility for weapons, explosive devices and military equipment. Troops also located tunnel shafts and dismantled command centers used by Hamas-linked organizations in the Gaza Strip.”

And again in the statement we read: “The IDF did not speak about the ambush but claimed to have killed 6 Hamas men in the Al-Qarara area in Khan Yunis. During operations in central Gaza, IDF troops killed approximately 10 Hamas men.”

Forty arrests were recorded in the West Bank on March 7th. The Israeli military was attacked in Tubas while trying to besiege the city. Clashes were also recorded in other areas of the city. Israeli forces have broken out in the north and south of the West Bank. The number of deaths from the Israeli bombing of houses in Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, rises to 35. An agricultural structure in the village of Faqoua, north-east of Jenin, was demolished.

An Israeli air raid on a house in the George Street area, east of Rafah, in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood. There would be 5 deaths.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/