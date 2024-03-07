ISRAELHAMASWAR. Negotiations have stalled. Clashes in Gaza. Houthis hit a ship: 3 dead, contact with the rest of the crew lost

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are, to put it mildly, at a standstill. And the approach of Ramadan does not bring good news. On March 6, a press release issued by Hamas stated: “The Hamas movement has shown the necessary flexibility with the aim of reaching an agreement that requires a comprehensive cessation of aggression against our people, but the occupation continues to evade to the rights of this agreement, particularly that which provides for a permanent ceasefire, the return of displaced persons, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and providing for the needs of our people.”

And again they reported: “The movement will continue to negotiate through brother mediators to reach an agreement that meets the demands and interests of our people.”

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing Hamas sources, reported: “The talks are on the verge of collapse and Israel is not responding to our basic demands.”

These words are echoed by those of the Leader of the Palestinian resistance to the newspaper close to Hezbollah, Al-Mayadeen: “The negotiations have reached a dangerous turning point which puts at risk the possibility of their success and of reaching an agreement definitive. After cycles of dialogue in Cairo with the participation of Egyptian and Qatari delegations, the Hamas movement has acquired the certainty that the occupation will not provide clear answers to the main questions requested. Hamas’ main demands, which have not changed, are a ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced persons. It is clear that the mediators tried to reassure Hamas that its demands were acceptable to the party Israeli, but Hamas wants this to be established in the agreement and not just verbal guarantees. Regarding the issue of withdrawal, Hamas confirms that the agreement is unclear and ambiguous.”

According to what we learn from the newspaper, Israel proposes that the withdrawal take place east of the Gaza Strip without specifying the locations, and Hamas asks that this happen through clear maps.

According to the Wall Street Journal: “The details and mechanism of the return to the northern Gaza Strip are the only outstanding issue in the truce negotiations, while Qatar, Egypt and the United States are exerting strong pressure to complete the agreement.”

Hamas also complained on March 6 that: “Today’s announcement by the enemy authorities of the approval for the construction of approximately 3,500 new settlements south of the city of Jerusalem is confirmation of the Zionist plan aimed at controlling our land . There is no legitimate or legal basis for declaring the enemy, and it is a message of defiance and recklessness from the Zionist entity to the international community. We call on the United Nations and relevant parties to take punitive measures against this criminal entity and its Nazi leaders, and we warn against remaining silent about their violations.”

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated regarding the issue: “We condemn Israel’s continuation of its settlement plans aimed at changing the historical and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The northern border with Lebanon is heating up, Israeli Defense Minister Yoaev Gallant said: “I don’t want us to fight in the north, but Hezbollah is bringing us to a decisive point.”

Also on March 6, we learned from the Israeli Channel 14 that a “settler was injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem”. The Israeli police announced the arrest of the stabber in the Nabi Yaqoub settlement in Jerusalem.

On the evening of March 5, American planes carried out new attacks on Houthi positions in the Hodeidah area. In response, the Houthis say they hit two US destroyers in a drone and missile attack over the Red Sea.

On February 6, the British Maritime Trade Center reported an attack in the Gulf of Aden. British naval security company Embry said the Houthis urged the American container ship to turn back and head east. It was also reported that after the ship turned over, an explosion was recorded next to it. The accident occurred 54 – 57 nautical miles south-west of Aden, Yemen.

According to the Reuters agency, 3 sailors from the targeted merchant ship disappeared in Bab al-Mandab and 4 suffered burns. The ship’s owner said: “We have lost contact with 20 members of the ship’s crew and 3 armed guards.” The news is also confirmed by Al Jazeera which cites American officials. “We are aware of reports of deaths and injuries from part of the crew of a ship attacked off the coast of Aden. The ship attacked off the coast of Aden is owned by a Liberian company.”

And now a look at the situation between Israel and Hamas.

According to Al Jazeera correspondent: An explosion occurred in the Golan airspace under Israeli control.

March 6 also saw mutual attacks in southern Lebanon and northern Israel between the IDF and Hezbollah and allies. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon has claimed attack on the “Zabdin” site in the Lebanese Shebaa farms with missile weapons. The Israeli army reported raids on a Hezbollah missile platform in Taybeh used to bomb Kiryat Shmona. And again an Israeli raid near the city of Yater, in southern Lebanon. In response, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the Zionist site “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” in the Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with missile weapons. According to the Israeli media: “A drone exploded in the settlement overlooking the border with Lebanon.” The settlement of Metulla was hit.

Clashes between Hamas men and the Israeli army east of Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with an aerial bombardment. The Quds showed online use of artillery against Israeli army in northern Gaza Strip.

Seven Palestinians were killed and others injured by Israeli shells in the central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army opened fire on groups of Palestinian citizens near the Wadi Gaza Bridge in the center of the Gaza Strip, killing seven and wounding others. The Palestinians were heading towards the seashore to try to pick up the aid packages on the beach.

The Al-Quds Brigades claim bombing of Israeli men and vehicles with Khan Yunis mortar rounds, south of the Gaza Strip clashes also recorded in Al-Zaytoun. Ambushed by the Al-Qassam Brigades in Al-Qarara against Israeli army men, two soldiers seized the north-east area of Khan Yunis.

The IDF in a press release said that the Commando Brigade, together with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), raided infrastructure in the “Hamad Towers”, arrested Hamas men and located weapons. Forces of the 98th Division continue operations in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis

Soldiers from the Maglan and Egoz units of the Commando Brigade, in cooperation with Shayetet 13, secretly arrived in the area and began moving from building to building together with ISA coordinators through the terrorist infrastructure in the “Hamad Towers”, which are important multi-storey buildings in the area used by Hamas.

Soldiers arrested many Hamas men who surrendered, including the commander of a Hamas sniper cell and two Hamas squad commanders. In addition, soldiers found numerous weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, vests, explosives, ammunition, explosive kits and closed-circuit diving systems intended for military and terrorist use.

Combat teams from the 7th Brigade and the Givati Brigade are isolating Hamas and allied infrastructure in the area and are operating in other locations. The 7th Brigade, in collaboration with Unit 504 and the ISA, has so far arrested up to 250 Hamas and Islamic Jihad men. Some of those arrested participated in the October 7 massacre and some are from the Nukhba forces.

There are clashes and arrests in the West Bank. A young man was injured by bullets during clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Sebastia in Nablus, raid in the town of Arraba, Jenin district.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/