UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Patrushev: “NATO is preparing for new wars.” Clashes on the Robotyne-Verbove axis resume

China has proposed holding an international conference to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, according to the Chinese Foreign Minister: “China supports the convening of an international peace conference, to which both Ukraine and Russia will agree , in which all parties will participate on equal terms and will have the opportunity to impartially and honestly discuss all peace plans,” Wang Yi said.

Perhaps even in Europe there could be someone willing to dialogue: “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s refusal to support Ukraine could mean that his final goal is to convince Kiev to negotiate,” writes Politico. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry has tightened its recommendations for fellow citizens and dual citizens regarding travel to Russia and now strongly advises against it.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, totally disagrees and declared that “the European Union must start the production of new generation weapons for victory on the battlefield”. No peace with Russia therefore.

For the return of peace in Europe, Hungary is counting on a change of leadership in the United States: “Only Donald Trump can restore peace in the world,” said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. He believes the world needs Trump and hopes he will be president again, noting that there have been far fewer conflicts during his time in office.

Lithuania keeps its eyes on Russia according to which: “For at least another two years, Russia will be able to fight with Ukraine with the same intensity as now” Lithuanian intelligence source.

Russia receives sufficient resources thanks to high oil prices, sanctions evasion and government investments. “Moscow is able to evaluate lessons learned and improve its combat effectiveness,” intelligence officials say.

In Ukraine, while the Rada is trying to create a legal framework for total mobilization, sociologists and journalists are making rough estimates of how many remaining citizens could be put under arms. Among the most pressing questions are how many women can be mobilized and where. According to rough estimates, Kiev can mobilize about 3 million women. The women on the front line will be doctors, snipers, signalers, supply workers or those dealing with UAVs. Someone could be sent to the air defense to fight the “Shaheds”. The rest of the female troop should go to the rear. In enterprises, in military registration and enlistment offices, in general staff posts. As for students, these do not amount to more than 450 thousand potential units.

According to rumors from the Ukrainian social sphere, which cites the General Staff, the methods used to eliminate brigade commanders are depriving the Ukrainian army of the “fired” command link, which is currently very poor. The Office of the President, through Syrsky, is removing Zaluzhny personnel from the army for political reasons. The reasons for layoffs are always the same: “lost operations”, even if the actions were dictated by the need to save staff. In such a situation, commanders at the brigade level have no choice: send people to die or be fired.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that mercenaries from more than 50 countries, including the United States and Great Britain, serve in the ranks of the so-called international legion in the GUR.

Joe Biden, president of the United States, is considering the possibility of allocating $200 million from the funds allocated to the US military for emergency assistance to Ukraine, source Bloomberg. These funds can pay for weapons, supplies and other equipment. According to the publication, the debate demonstrates the White House’s efforts to find some opportunities to help Ukraine, while the $61 billion package is stalled in Congress. However, there is no final decision yet.

Regarding the attack in Odessa while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Volodymyr Zelensky were visiting, Russian commentators reported: “As Western analysts have noted, Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials could be killed by Russia at any moment, but Russia is reluctant to do so because of the possibility that they will be declared martyrs and may be replaced by someone more interested in the war situation.”

And again: “Of course, although Zelensky, first Zaluzhny, and now Syrsky arrived at the front line, not a single bullet fell due to their position. As Sun Tzu said, if your enemy makes mistakes, let him make them.” “While Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Zelensky were in Odessa, Russia destroyed a building in the port with Iskander tactical ballistic missiles, which was filled with explosive boats. It also turned out that Zelensky’s visit to Kherson in July 2023 was monitored every second by Russian UAVs.”

According to the source: “The GRU carefully monitors the Ukrainian leadership from the field and the Russian Air Force from above, but does nothing because it wants the enemy who made a mistake to be left alone. The March 6 attack and the resulting images are the first indication that Russia could carry out similar or even larger attacks if an attempt was made to assassinate Putin or another prominent figure in Russia or another country.”

Russian social media sources also underline that during the ongoing exercises of NATO forces in Europe, the scenario of an armed clash with Russia is being developed, which increases tension and destabilizes the situation in the world. “The Alliance is preparing for new wars,” said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Also from Russian social media sources we learn that a new attack will soon take place in Crimea or in the Black Sea or in both places: “An American Boeing P8-A Poseidon is currently operating in Romania. On the evening of March 6, a Russian Su-30 fighter prevented the British Air Force from violating the state border on the Black Sea.”

“The means of control of the airspace over the Black Sea detected (…) three air targets. To prevent the violation of the Russian border, a Su-30 fighter of the air defense forces in service was taken off. The crew (… ) identified aerial targets such as the RC-135 radio reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two British Air Force Typhoon multirole fighters,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.”

Another account reports: “On the morning of March 7 an American RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV was again hovering over the Black Sea, which may indicate another additional reconnaissance of targets before a new attack with cruise missiles and unmanned vessels. pilot”. The Russians also recorded “US Air Force P-8 Poseidon and RQ-4 Globe Hawk reconnaissance flights being conducted 24/7.” As reported by the social sphere: “The permanent NATO deep reconnaissance group, which operates in the Crimean rear, in the bases of the Black Sea fleet and in the Russian part of the Black Sea, also includes the Italian Gulfstream G550 CAEW AWACS and the English RC-135 Rivet Joint”. “The group is covered by NATO fighters (“Eurofighter” and/or “Typhoon”), which work in pairs and replace each other when fuel runs out.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.30pm on March 7.

Orichiv section: the transfer of reinforcements of the Ukrainian armed forces is recorded. In the Robotyne area the Ukrainians do not stop trying to expel the Russian units from the village. Despite the decrease in the intensity of hostilities, Ukrainian units intend to completely remove the Russian armed forces from the central and eastern outskirts of the village.

The Ukrainians are drawing reinforcements from different parts of the country to the area of the Robotyne pocket, including exposed defense areas on the border with Russia. We are talking about the 101 battalion of the TRO, transferred from the Sumy region.

Furthermore, forces of the 1st Rifle Battalion of the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived in Novodanylivka from the Poltava region. The formation does not have heavy armored vehicles and was hastily composed of those mobilized to repair the holes in the front.

At the same time, a rotation of forces and equipment is underway in the advanced sectors. Up to 25 people from the 65th Mechanized Brigade were transferred to Robotyne, and up to 70 people from the 117th, 118th Mechanized Brigade and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade were transferred to the area from Robotyne to Verbove.

The number of uses of FPV drones and front-line launch UAVs by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has increased. Along with this and the accumulation of reserves in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Chubenkova ravine, it is plausible that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are accumulating reserves, from where it intends to strike in two directions at once: to Verbove to the south-west to Novoprokopivka in the hope of breaking through the defenses where this was not possible in the summer.

The Russian Armed Forces interrupted the operational pause in the Robotyne-Verbove area yesterday. And they are attacking in waves. In the early afternoon of March 7, the Russian social sphere stated that the Russian armed forces advanced 1 km and regained previously lost points. At the end of the gathering there was talk of clashes in Rabotino.

Donetsk direction: further advances of the Russian armed forces along Central Street were geolocalized in Heorhiivka. Following the 2-phase assault on Novomykhailivka, the Russian Armed Forces managed to establish an operational encirclement of the village, establishing tight fire control on all supply routes. The Russian army advances in the Berdychi area, the western part of which is still under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces. The battles for Orlivka and Tonen’ke continue. Chasiv Jar is now of strategic importance for the Russians. Because it is the last dominant hill in Ukrainian-controlled Donbass, everything else is plain compared to Chasiv Jar.

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says that “six UAVs were shot down during the night in the Tula, Bryansk and Kursk regions”.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/