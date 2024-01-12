ISRAELHAMASWAR. 30 rockets fired at Galilee by Hamas and allies. Khan Yunis under attack. The trial against Israel opened by South Africa opens in The Hague

According to Politico, US intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about Hezbollah attacks against US targets in the Middle East and the United States. The four officials interviewed also expressed fears of harm to U.S. forces in the region, American citizens and diplomats around the world, and even terrorist activity within the United States itself. Hezbollah is believed to have a greater capacity to carry out terrorist attacks than the Islamic State.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reports that: “Some investigations have revealed the great chaos that occurred in the early hours of October 7. The “Israeli” command system completely failed and was completely blind. There was no one to give orders to the pilots, while the tanks were ordered to fire on everyone, including the settlers.”

Finland has called for Israel to be banned from Eurovision. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu states on the eve of the trial against Israel in The Hague: “Israel does not intend to permanently occupy the Gaza Strip or expel the civilian population. We are fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law.”

The South African Justice Minister declared: “Israel’s response to the October 7 attack exceeded all limits (…) South Africa’s legal team: Knesset member called for the erasure of Gaza from the globe and the Minister of the Army Gallant announced the imposition of a complete lockdown on the Strip.”

The Arab League has released a statement in support of South Africa’s petition to the Hague Tribunal and the debate over whether Israel committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Venezuela and the Maldives also expressed support. Brazil and Colombia have announced their support for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, on January 10, stated that one of the two suicide bombers in the Kerman attack was an Israeli of Tajik origin named Bozrov. And again from Iran comes the news that on January 11th the Revolutionary Guard Navy in an official statement: “We have captured an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman”. The British Maritime Trade Center reports that a group of unknown men attacked a ship in the Gulf of Oman and cut off communications with it. The tanker taken by the Iranians in the Gulf of Oman today was the St Nicholas, carrying Iraqi oil. Previously known as the Suez Rajan, and it was Iranian. More precisely, it belonged to a company Greek but was chartered by the Iranians. However, the Greeks made a deal with the Americans and transferred her to the United States including the oil on board, one million barrels of Iranian oil, which benefited an American company, reports the social sphere .

After a long trial in the United States, the Americans took the oil and the tanker was confiscated and used. And now, after more than six months, the Iranians have actually taken back what they had, even with the resources on board.

The United States asked Djibouti for permission to deploy HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers as well as various air defense systems to attack Yemen, but the Djibouti government refused. Djibouti is located just 30 km from Yemen and 150 km from the territory of the Houthi-led Yemeni government. The United States may attempt to use the ATACMS tactical ballistic missile and various long-range missiles in attacks against Yemen. Djibouti, on the other hand, is trying to get out of the situation by using the presence of the Chinese base to avoid finding itself in the middle of a war.

UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for an end to Yemen’s attacks in the Red Sea. The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement has We condemn the adoption by the Security Council of a “resolution condemning the operations of the Yemeni armed forces that seek to eliminate injustice against the people of Gaza and stop the genocide, while the Council itself fails to do it”.

Rumors about the resumption of negotiations report that “The most important American request to Hezbollah is to guarantee the security of Israel and the return of the settlers to the north, the most important request of Hezbollah is to stop the aggression against Gaza.” Complete stalemate.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 4pm on January 11th.

In the central part of the Gaza Strip, clashes are taking place in the area of Al-Brej camp. In the south, the IDF is advancing in Khan Yunis, and in the north – in Gaza itself and its surroundings – clearance and search operations continue. Also on the afternoon of January 11, attacks and ambushes by forces allied to Hamas occurred east of Khan Yunis, particularly Bani Suhaila. Where clashes are reported from.

The IDF continues to operate in Al-Maghazi and Khan Yunis said in a statement: “The troops identified an armed terrorist cell and countered the cell as it emerged from a well. During IDF activity in the Al-Maghazi area, three terrorists carrying AK-47s were identified. Using an aircraft, IDF troops continuously followed the cell and shortly afterwards an IAF aircraft countered the cell as they were exiting a tunnel. During the activity, guided by intelligence, the troops found numerous weapons in the home of one of the terrorist’s families.”

News comes from Lebanon that a Hezbollah headquarters has been hit. Hezbollah has a different opinion and released the following statement: “Israel recently targeted a civil protection center affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in the city of Hanin, resulting in two deaths and several injuries in the center. What has happened is a blatant attack against a center that serves Lebanese citizens, provides care and assistance to the wounded and injured as a result of continued Israeli aggression against our country and our people, and a continuation of the aggressive Zionist policy that It’s based on murder and terrorism.”

Hezbollah launched 30 rockets towards the Galilee and two hit houses. The missiles came from southern Lebanon. An anti-tank missile was launched from southern Lebanon towards the settlement of Metulla. More than 10 explosions were heard in the Upper Galilee. The launches were towards Kiryat Shmona and the first reports indicate a fall within the city. Two anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee. In the afternoon the local council in the Upper Galilee said that damage had occurred to buildings and infrastructure within Kiryat Shmona following rocket fire from southern Lebanon.

The Islamic resistance said in a statement that it carried out the following attacks on January 10: Eastern sector; At 3.55pm, the Al-Marj site came under fire and took a direct hit. Western Sector: At 16:45, Al-Jardah point was targeted and was hit.

Hezbollah Executive Council Vice President Sheikh Ali Damoush reported in a statement that: “The resistance has used only a small part of its capabilities, weapons, missiles, capabilities and expertise in its operations, because the battle is limited. However, if the enemy imposes war on us, we will show him our capabilities and our strength, which will make him regret his crimes and his aggressiveness.” “If the enemy believes he can do it through threats and… If an escalation imposes a new equation on us, it is delusional and wrong: the resistance will not accept the imposition of a new equation that allows the enemy to continue with its crimes, whatever are the results”.

