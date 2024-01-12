UKRAINERUSSAWAR. Zelensky: The war does not stop. The Russians advance to Aviiska, Mariunka, Kupyansk. Putin: our GDP is at 4%

Republicans of the US Congress showed their “Plan for the Victory of Ukraine”. The plan was developed by three committees of the US House of Representatives, headed by Republicans. The document consists of 28 pages and its cover depicts: Putin, Lukashenko, Xi Jinping and Ali Khamenei. The authors of the document emphasize that Russia and the alliance, which includes China, Iran and its “puppets”, are trying to undermine US interests in the world They want the White House to present a victory plan and provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fight.

According to Republicans, the path to victory for Ukraine is: provide it with critical weapons; strengthening sanctions against the Putin regime; transfer of 300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine.

The democrats instead seem to be more tied to contingency: the head of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer: “A significant turning point in favor of the Russian Federation will occur “within a month” if the United States does not provide new aid to Kiev”.

The United States wants a “clearer war plan” from Zelensky during the Davos meeting, Bloomberg reports. According to sources, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is likely to raise this topic with the President of Ukraine on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Other US officials will continue to press the issue in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, according to media reports, the Ukrainian army is now developing plans for 2024. “A full range of options” is being studied. So the United States now wants to figure out how it can help. A decisive breakthrough is unlikely in the coming months, meaning a strategy is needed to secure current positions and then break through Russian defenses.

The European Union once again promises one million bullets for Ukraine by spring. This was stated by Johanna Bernsel, spokesperson for the European Commission for the defense industry. She did not explain how she will succeed in the undertaking.

The travels of Ukrainian president Voldymyr Zelensky continue: yesterday he met the president of Estonia. “Today is a very special day, we welcome the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Estonia. Our strong friendship is based on common values, the ideals we fight for are always democracy and freedom,” wrote Alar Karis in his X account

Estonia is in favor of allowing the Ukrainian armed forces to strike Russia with Western weapons, Estonian President Alar Karsi said in a press conference with Zelenskyj.

Zelensky issued a statement following a question about whether there would be a pause in the war: “The pause on the battlefield does not mean that there is a pause in the war. In his opinion, such a pause does not lead to a political dialogue with the Russian Federation.

He told journalists: “They don’t have time. Yes, you are right, the world also does not have time to fill Ukraine’s warehouses. But today the world is helping Ukraine, and Russia has a deficit. Give yourself a break, take a risk, if you give Russia 2-3 years then it will be able to move the borders, we would like not to take risks, and thank God that all this is being resolved in Ukraine, and therefore there will definitely be no pauses in favor of Russia,” he underlined.

In Ukraine the draft law on mobilization. It did not pass to the Rada. The discussion was held behind closed doors and then the project was sent back to the government which will have to rework it, Ukrainian RBC source.

Zelensky himself, in response to a question about the conscription of Ukrainians abroad, said: “The issue is not about people evacuated abroad in the first days of the war, but about men of military age who illegally left Ukraine. According to Zelenskyj it is important not only to defend Ukraine at the front, but also to pay taxes to the budget.”

“There is a law. But it is an ordinary human rule. There are 6-8 taxpayers for one soldier, and if you are in Ukraine and not at the front, but work and pay taxes, then you also defend the state and this is absolutely necessary. But if you are abroad and of mobilization age, and you are not at the front, you do not pay taxes and you leave illegally, that is a problem,” the president said.

Zelenskyj arrived in Latvia on the afternoon of January 11, completing his tour of the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus. On the northern border. Commander of the United Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Serhiy Naev, said that on the border with Russia and Belarus, Ukraine continues to increase the number and effectiveness of mobile anti-aircraft fire groups. Defensive lines are also being built and a powerful system of engineering barriers is being created. “There is no time to sit back and watch. The defense forces act based on prejudice,” Nayev wrote and posted the video. The number of fortifications has increased by 63% in recent months, noted Serhiy Naev, who visited the construction of a corporate stronghold of the Intermediate Defense Line in the Chernihiv region.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, said on the microphones that Russia has become the first in Europe in terms of economic volume, despite being “strangled and crushed on all sides”. “We overtook Germany and placed fifth in the world.” The President also admitted that Russian GDP growth at the end of the year will be above 4%. Western media speak of a GDP of 1.9% for 2024. The average Russian now estimates the amount of a decent pension at 47,600 rubles, while at the end of 2022 this figure was 46,400 rubles – RIA Novosti reported with reference to a survey.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian drones in the skies of three Russian regions: Rostov, Kaluga and Tula. In Kaluga, according to information from the governor Vladislav Shapsha, a UAV exploded over the technical structure of a pumping station on the outskirts of the city and the building was damaged. The AFU, the Ukrainians, attempted to attack targets behind Russian lines using a drone. Russian air defense crews shot down the UAV as it approached Engels – the target is likely to be the airport of the same name.

The United States intends to intensify work with Russians, beneficiaries of American exchange programs, to interfere in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation, SVR director Naryshkin said.

In the United States they believe that recipients of Russian scholarships from American programs, more than 80 thousand, with “correct processing” can become the core of the fifth column. Washington intends to move to actively involve Russians, former partners in American programs, in the political struggle with the Russian authorities. American intelligence officers will hold a training course in Riga from February 16 to 18 on methods of inciting ethnic and social hatred in the Russian Federation, the Russian SVR reported.

Vice President of the Russian Security Council Medvedev: Russia has used weapons with different contents in Ukraine, “except perhaps nuclear”. Russian Security Council Vice President Medvedev warned: “Kiev’s attempts to destroy launchers in the Russian Federation with Western missiles will form the basis for Russia’s use of nuclear weapons.”

And now a look at the lyre of the front.

The Russian army received the modernized T-80BVM tanks, in which protection against attacks from ATGMs and FPV drones was improved, as well as the Sosna-U sight. The Russian Armed Forces conducted strikes on targets in Kharkov, Mirnograd, Nikopol, Dnepropetrovsk and Krivoy Rog. In the latter case, after the air attacks, a critical situation was created regarding energy supply.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). Russian fighters are advancing in the Bogdanovka area in the Khromovo area (cemetery area) and near Kleshchiivka.

In the Serebryansky Forest, Ukrainian attempts to counterattack and push back the Russian armed forces after the Russian advance were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk direction, the most intense actions are taking place in Synkivka. The Russian army continues to have the initiative and heavy fighting is underway. A video of the column of armored vehicles defeated by an artillery ambush and minefields in December 2023 has gone viral on the Internet.

Donetsk direction. The Russian army advances in the Stepove area. Fighting continues near the metallurgical company. Russian fighters attacked and advanced to Pervomajs’kij. In the direction of Avdiivska, Russian forces are tactically advancing near the settlement of Pervomajs’kij. There are battles near Stepovoy, on the northern border of the front, and actions are underway at the Coca-Cola and chemical plant. In the Marinka sector there is an assault on Ukrainian positions in Novomykhailivka. Russian armed forces began encircling the village from the south, after several weeks of fighting on the outskirts. The Ukrainians took note of the advance of our troops and announced the transfer of its reserves to the front.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orechiv sector, Russian fighters attacked west of Rabotino. In Novoprokopovka and Verbovove there are battles. Both sides use artillery and drones. Russian paratroopers in Verbove are attacking Ukrainian trenches with armored vehicles. The Ukrainians attempt counterattacks with small groups of infantry.

Positional battles are taking place near Staromayorsky on the Vremevsky ledge. Combat operations involve the use of reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

In the Kherson direction, despite the losses, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still determined to expand their presence on the Russian side of the Dnieper. They are moving personnel and equipment to the rear of the AFU, which suggests they may be increasing their efforts to cross the Dnieper. In Krynki, AFU marines search for shelters for survivors.

Graziella Giangiulio

