The G7 will refuse to recognize elections in the new regions of the Russian Federation source, Bloomberg. The European Union introduced the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, which included 106 individuals and 88 legal entities. The 13th sanctions package included companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa explains why he refuses to transfer old Soviet weapons to the United States of America: “We will not allow our weapons to be used to fuel the armed conflict in Ukraine.”

After Denmark’s declarations of sending F-16s to Ukraine in the summer, on February 22, a video appeared of the training of Ukrainian flight technical personnel for F-16 fighters at two air bases in Denmark.

From Ukraine, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said that: “Ukraine is ready to send its armies to fight Iran, North Korea and even China if America needs help.” Statements that contradict others are those of the head of the Servant of the People party of the Rada Davyd Heorhijovyč Arachamija: “Ukraine continues to look for sources of supply of personnel “thousands of fighters of the Ukrainian armed forces have not yet been to the front”.

According to Arachamija, this was discovered during a check of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, carried out by Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. “Conventionally, eight thousand people have already been found who were simply detached to the General Staff and did not fight,” Arakhamia added. The people’s deputy stressed that these soldiers have already received their orders and are undergoing training. They will be sent to reinforce the frontline fighting brigades.

The Ukrainian public defense company Ukroboronprom signed an agreement on the transfer of the license for the production of small arms with the Czech company “Česká zbrojovka”. “This will allow the production of NATO standard rifles, in particular the CZ BREN 2 model, in Ukraine and will equip the Ukrainian Armed Forces with proven, high-quality standard firearms that will enhance their operational capabilities,” the press note reads.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that: “We will prepare a new counteroffensive, a new operation. Of course, I am not saying that we will remain standing.” On the situation in the Black Sea, “I won’t go into details, but they, the Russians, will have some surprises”

Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News that he does not want to enter into agreements with Russia similar to those in Minsk. The president believes that the end of the military conflict does not depend on the Ukrainians. According to him, the world is not ready for the defeat of Russia in a military conflict, as well as for subsequent changes in the country. He also stated that Ukraine is preparing a new counteroffensive, the aim of which will be to build on the success of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. He did not go into details of the counteroffensive, but noted that Russia “reserves some surprises ”.

At the moment the situation at the front where the Russians are counterattacking on five fronts makes the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive implausible. Unless other armies take the place of the Ukrainian military. As regards the Black Sea, rather than a counteroffensive, as has happened in recent months Zelensky with the help of the United Kingdom, the United States and NATO will attempt to strike Crimea or Russian ships with maritime drones and aerial drones.

According to Reuters, “Delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles (Fateh-110 and Zulfiqar) to Russia began last month and four shipments have been delivered so far. Some Iranian sources report the news as if to confirm it.”

The Russians reported it on February 21st and Turkish sources reiterated it on February 22nd: “a battery of Patriot air defense systems, which used guerrilla air defense tactics against Russian aircraft in the countryside of the Kherson region, was detected by Russian UAVs carrying out reconnaissance flights behind the front line, as well as by A-50U early warning and control aircraft via electronic signals. By monitoring the system, the main warehouse where the entire battery was stored and supplied was discovered, and the entire battery and ammunition were destroyed by controlled hits from the Tornado-S MLRS.” According to the Turks “at least 40 people were killed, including 20 British soldiers. There are dozens of injured. At least seven batteries of Patriot air defense systems have been sent to Ukraine, of which five have been destroyed.” Each battery costs 1 to 1.5 billion dollars, and all losses of ammunition and elements of the complex in nine months amounted to almost 15 billion dollars. Increased Russian intelligence activity and early warning and control flights also ensured that the Patriot would not survive long as it approached the front line.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on February 23rd.

As of 8.30pm on February 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces report the takeoff of two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from Engels Air Base. Three Tu-22M3 long-range bombers in the Black Sea and possible launches of up to six Kh-22/32 missiles. According to Ukrainian sources, a combined missile-drone attack was launched on Odessa.

Russian social sources report that the bulk of the arrivals were recorded in the north-eastern part of the city, in the Suvorovsky district. Several UAVs hit the territory of the Odessa nonwovens factory, where the BeKov service base was located. A fire broke out at the crash site.

Damage to port infrastructure in Odessa and the region was reported, as well as air defense operations in the Tairov and Nerubaysky area.

Mikolayev air base, Kulbakino, was also targeted by Russian rockets. Loud explosions were heard. Su-24Ms would have been destroyed along with a large batch of Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles. Other attacks hit Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd.

Dnepropetrovsk: The industrial territories of the state enterprise “Southern Machine-building Plant named after A. M. Makarov” and OJSC “Dneprtyazhmash” (https://t.me/don_partizan/4244) which executed orders from Ukroboronprom were hit. After the impact, a fire broke out at the impact site and a secondary detonation was recorded, accompanied by the emission of columns of flame.

In Kharkov: Attacks hit a warehouse in the village of Mokraya Rakitnaya near the local civil aviation airfield. The extent of the damage suffered by the company is not currently known.

Part of the Ukrainian DPR: Attacks were recorded in the Pokrovs’k (Krasnoarmeysky) district. The territory of the Kapitalnaya mine was hit by missiles. Damage to residential buildings due to the operation of Ukrainian air defense systems.

In the vicinity of Avdiivka, the Russians continue to search the city, at the moment, according to social sources near Moscow, “881 Ukrainian soldiers have been identified, whose recent death was reported on social networks. Of them 444 are aged between 48 and 51. The rest are aged between 16 and 70, the majority are over 40.” “Many of them are recruits.” Adviika records the death of Ivan Kornut (callsign “Mazepa”), who began fighting with the Aidar battalion in 2014. Considered a leader of the Ukrainian militias.

Avdiivka, as part of the Yasinovatsky municipal district of the DPR, will become a sponsored territory of the Chelyabinsk region, Governor Alexey Teksler announced on Friday. Previously, the first Russian passports were presented in Avdiivka, authorities of the Yasinovatsky municipal district reported.

In the Avdiivka sector the Russian armed forces advance in the direction of Orlovka and Lastochkino, advancing to a depth of 200 m.

In the direction of Kherson, the destruction of the remaining Ukrainian forces continues in Krynki, in the bed of the Dnieper River. Fire on Ukrainian ships and actions of Russian infantry groups affect Ukrainians on the islands. However, they point to a problem with the speed of the decision to inflict fire on identified targets. Ukrainian social media sources have changed their rhetoric and admit that for several months now there has been no talk of the creation of a bridgehead to cross the Dnieper and of a large-scale attack.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, during the fighting in Rabotino, the Ukrainian armed forces are conducting a maneuverable defense, transferring reinforcements to the Orechiv area, where Russian artillery and aviation operate.

South of Marinka, fighting continues in the village of Pobejda; the assault on Novomykhailivka is underway. Rocket artillery has been working closely with the enemy and the Russians are advancing towards the road to Vuhledar.

Heavy fighting is reported near Ivanovsky (Krasny) in the Bachmut -Chasiv Yar direction. Footage posted in the social sphere shows advancing Russian armored vehicles attacked by numerous Ukrainian drones, Russian armed forces are advancing towards the eastern outskirts of Ivanovo.

Ukrainians continue to attack the civilian population of the Belgorod region. In Glotovo, in the urban district of Grayvoronsky, two UAVs dropped charges on trucks. In Kozinka, Grayvoronsky urban district, a UAV dropped an explosive device near a grocery store. In the Bryansk region, the settlement of Borok, Pogarsky district, was shelled by the MLRS with cluster projectiles; an aircraft-type UAV was destroyed in the Surazhsky district. 104 hits on Donetsk, injured.

