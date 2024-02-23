UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. NATO: Yes to the use of F-16s against Russian targets. Donetsk: Pobejda passes to the Russians

According to Jens Stoltenberg, Ukraine has the right to strike deep into the Russian Federation with Western-supplied F-16 fighters: “The war in Ukraine is a war of aggression and Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including striking legitimate Russian military targets outside of Ukraine,” the NATO Secretary General said.

This could create a dangerous legal precedent and give rise to “creative” interpretations of rules of engagement by Russia, for example holding NATO responsible for attacks on Russian soil and responding accordingly. The head of the Danish Ministry of Defense stated, however, that the country will transfer the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer.

Ukraine, currently without a sponsor, is close to reaching a deal with the IMF for $900 million, which could become Kiev’s “second financial lifeline” after EU grants and loans, source Bloomberg.

And again in favor of Ukraine, ten legal experts in their conclusions for the G7 countries came to the conclusion that the confiscation of Russia’s frozen assets complies with international law, Bloomberg reports, citing an expert opinion. According to lawyers, the confiscation is legal because Russia violated fundamental principles of international law. Experts recommended that states where Russian assets have been frozen transfer them to an international mechanism under their jurisdiction that must deposit the money and then transfer it to Ukraine.

Britain and the United States are pushing for the confiscation of all Russian assets, according to Bloomberg sources familiar with the matter. France and Germany are against it, they do not want to create a precedent and fear negative consequences for the euro. Which is also very likely because Russian investments in Europe and in the euro are high and diversified in the sectors of heavy industries, agriculture and finance.

From the European Union we learn that negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU have been suspended, presumably until the summer, said Ursula von der Leyen: “We have to see whether anyone will join in principle.” Hungary will not push for Ukraine’s EU membership, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó has said. According to the minister, Ukraine’s accession to Ukraine is not possible due to the war. And with Ukraine joining the EU, the conflict could spread to Europe.

Italy is preparing to sign the security agreement with Kiev and the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has said that this agreement will not be legally binding and does not provide guarantees of political or military support.

French authorities, however, are having difficulty finding funds to finance the 3 billion euros in aid promised to Ukraine due to the need to cut public spending, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources. According to them, the French ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Finance will be forced to reallocate funds and find savings to finance the 3 billion euro aid package promised to Ukraine, intended for the purchase of missiles and artillery. The government, according to some sources, does not have the possibility to make changes to the budget for the current year to finance a new aid package for Ukraine. According to another source, the 400 million euros allocated by France to finance the armed forces until 2027 do not offer the possibility of providing further assistance to Kiev.

Not only that, a controversy has opened with Russia over French patrol planes over the Black Sea. Sebastien Lecornu, French Defense Minister claims that Russia has threatened to shoot down French patrol planes over the Black Sea. He said that the The accident occurred a month ago in the international free zone. According to him, this was reminiscent of the behavior of the Soviet Union during the Cold War. “Russia’s behavior in 2024 has nothing to do with what we saw in 2022 and, of course, with aggression in Ukraine. This is explained by the fact that Russia is in a difficult position on the battlefield in Ukraine”, noted the French Minister. From the point of view of the front line between Russia and Ukraine, France has been making several blunders in recent days; for example, he defined the retreat from Adviika as orderly when all the international media were talking about deaths on the streets of the city and the Ukrainian authorities themselves were talking about abandoning the front line before the retreat order from the new Ukrainian Commander. And again in his reports Russian offensives against Ukraine are assigned as rebuffs when the Ukrainian social sphere defines them gray areas.

On February 22, the Bundestag voted against the German opposition’s resolution calling for the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

In military universities in Ukraine, cadets will be trained by specialists from the United States, as announced by Deputy Defense Minister Natalya Kalmykova: “The Ukrainian army expects changes. Now we must train future and current sergeants and officers as closely as possible to American standards. At the same time, it is very important to change the military culture, because the future of Ukraine depends on the future of the army, Kalmykova underlined. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov said that Western countries should transfer absolutely all weapons and equipment to Kiev, as they will no longer need them in future conflicts. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that: “there is no official information that Russia actually received ballistic missiles from Iran.”

According to TASS, the Russian news agency, the first license for drug treatment in combat conditions has been granted in Ukraine.

According to Russian social media sources, during “the cleaning of Avdiivka, in one of the abandoned support units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian soldiers discovered a whole arsenal of NATO weapons.” Again according to the post accompanied by photos it would be: “Polish mines, hand grenades from the USA, Italian cartridges, ready-to-use bomber drones “Baba Yaga”, “Starlink”, grenade launchers, etc”. The Russians took the weapons as spoils of war.

Vice President of the Russian Security Council Dmtry Medvedev said regarding the security of Russia’s borders, i.e. areas that are out of reach of Western munitions that “Odessa will return home and did not rule out that to achieve the objectives of the special operation it would had to reach Kiev.” The Security Council and Russian intelligence on February 22 approved a list of “buffer” regions: Kharkov, Odessa, Sumy, Kiev.

According to a post on the Russian social sphere explaining the choice of the Russian Security Council: “The regions of Odessa, Kharkov, Nikolaev, Kherson, Chernigov and Sumy will be occupied in one way or another to create a buffer zone”, citing the Russian Security Council, as well as military and intelligence experts. “To understand for which regions of Ukraine liberation was approved, just open the map and see where the threat to Russian regions is projected or implemented: Odessa, Kherson and Nikolaev with their regions giving Ukraine access to the Black Sea, the possibility of using naval drones and launching missiles across the Crimea, the fleet and the Krasnodar Territory.” As for “the Sumy region, it threatens the regions of Smolensk, Bryansk, Kursk with missiles and, if systems with a range of 500 km appear, in Moscow and Murom”. Finally, the “Kharkov Region threatens and already attacks Belgorod, it also protects central Ukraine, Chernigov with its region – adjacent to Belarus, a Russian ally”. “Kiev is the political heart and the logistical and economic center.”

Medvedev’s words echoed those said the day before by Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, “Kiev and Western countries do not demonstrate the will for a political solution in Ukraine, so Russia has no choice but to continue the operation special military force (SVO) until its objectives are achieved,” the Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper O Globo. “Neither Kiev nor the West shows the political will to resolve the conflict. We have no choice; the special military operation will continue until its objectives are achieved,” he said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on February 22nd.

The Russian Armed Forces, according to the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Vadym Skibitsky have deployed 48 launchers of the Iskander complex and the Korean KN-23 along the border with Ukraine, a possible total of 98 missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that several Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, taking off from Engels Airport, are approaching the eastern border of Ukraine, there is a possibility of launching Kh-22/32 missiles.

Pro-Russian social media sources have announced that MiG-29 fighters and front-line Su-24M bombers of the Ukrainian Air Force were hit on the night of February 21st following attacks by the “Geran-2” kamikaze UAV on the territory of Mirgorod military airport in the Poltava region. Both aircraft were ready for use; the foreign-made tactical missiles were already mounted, which led to their detonation.

Among the most posted declarations in the social sphere is the capture by the Russians of the settlement of Pobeda in the direction of Donetsk, south-west of Marinka, the confirmation came late in the morning from the Russian Defense Ministry. The capture of the village, unlike what the reports of the French Ministry of Defense and British intelligence write, will bring a strategic advantage to the Russians.

For the Russians, Heorhiivka (northwest of Pobeda) will be visible, which will provide support for attack aircraft in this direction; Kostyantynivka (southwest of the village of Pobejda), taking Pobejda, we will unblock the road to Kostyantynivka, thanks to which the Russian army will expand the supply possibilities in Vuhledar.

At the Avdiivka site battles take place in Stepove and Pervomajs’kyj. At Lastochkyne, Russian troops expand their offensive front.

In the direction of Chasiv Yar, the Russian army attacks Bohdanivka and Ivanivka (Krasny). In the direction of Liman there are battles near the Spirne settlement.

At night, a Ukrainian S-200 missile was destroyed (converted for attacks on ground targets) on the territory of the Rostov region. An aircraft-type UAV was shot down over the Bryansk region. Bombing continues in the Belgorod region, settlement. Stary Khutor of the Valuysky urban district was attacked by a kamikaze drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Starting on the night of February 21, the Russian army has been launching intense missile and artillery attacks in the Kupyans’k area. As in the case of Adviika, gliding bombs weighing between 500 and 1500 kg were launched. There is a very intense bombing going on and it is likely that this is a preparatory bombing before a new large-scale attack.

Zaporizhzhie Directorate. In Verbove on February 21st, the Russians fired at the Ukrainian fortified area. The Russian military is waiting for personnel rotation. On February 22nd near Verbove forest area there are positional battles.

On the outskirts of Rabotino fighting continues, Ukrainians actively use kamikaze drones and reconnaissance drones. The Russian Aerospace Forces Aviation is working with FABs against Ukrainian military and equipment in the rear areas: Orechiv and Mala Tokmachka. Russian troops will not bring in all reserves until they have reinforced the artillery. The Russians’ objective is to expand the gray zone along the Nesteryanka – Kopani – Rabotino – Verbove line. Ukrainian troops risk the cauldron.

According to the latest update from the sources of the Russian military social sphere at 3.00 pm in Italy, Russian troops are advancing in the area of the “Rabotino ledge”: they have currently managed to push back the front line for a stretch of 5 km up to a depth of about one kilometre.

In Rabotino itself, battles are taking place near the remains of a school in the center of the village, with gunfire directed outwards. If Russian units manage to maintain control, the Ukrainians will have to retreat to the northern outskirts of the village.

In the east, the Russian armed forces drove the Ukrainian army from several strategic positions near Verbove, displacing Ukrainian forces from the Krivoy ravine. Furthermore, they regained control of the Shirokaya Gorge: here too the Ukrainians retreated under pressure from the Russian troops. However, Rabotino recorded the arrival of an unprecedented number of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who launched a counterattack and are trying to regain their positions. The fighting continues.

Kherson direction. In Krynki fighting continues, a couple of dozen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in the village, firing artillery and drones from its shore. Landing groups from both sides operate on the islands.

