ISRAELHAMASWAR. Netanyahu: occupation of the Gaza Strip without time limits. The next exchange of prisoners is awaited

Hamas reports that its delegation, led by the head of the Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, concluded its visit to Cairo, after discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip, the cessation of aggression, the return of displaced persons and humanitarian aid and shelter. The movement did not present any new proposals in talks with the Egyptians, and Hamas did not change its position in the latest attempt to reach an agreement.

On the afternoon of February 23, the Israeli delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, left for Paris, where the talks took place. After a series of face-to-face meetings, an expanded meeting will be held with the aim of converging on a “baseline” on the basis of which negotiations with Hamas will be conducted.

The Israeli website Yedioth said that, contrary to previous reports, Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, is communicating with mediators who communicate with Hamas abroad and with Hamas at home.

The talks which will begin today in Paris come after mediators said they were satisfied with the progress of negotiations in Cairo and now see the possibility of reaching an agreed plan. The number of security prisoners that will be released for each prisoner and the duration of the ceasefire will not be agreed in negotiations with Hamas until an agreed master plan is reached, and it is unclear how long negotiations will continue and could take days or even two weeks. The Americans are very interested in reaching an agreement before the month of Ramadan, which begins next month

China’s representative to the International Court of Justice said that armed resistance to the occupation is included in international law and is not considered terrorism. While the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Dana Ehrlich, accuses the Irish people of looking unilaterally at the conflict in the Middle East, due to their support for the Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli Navy’s fleet of missile boats conducted “extensive” exercises last week as the army prepares for a potential war in the north, according to the IDF. The IDF said the Navy exercise simulated combat operations in the northern maritime theater and that some exercises were conducted jointly with the Israeli Air Force, including the 193rd Squadron, which operates AS565 Panther helicopters used primarily for maritime operations . According to the IDF, the scenarios developed included the prevention of UAV attacks, air rescue operations from ships and missile refueling at sea.

During the twentieth week since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of thousands of Yemenis participated in demonstrations in several governorates in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in support of the operations of the Yemeni armed forces. In particular, around one million people took to the streets in Sanaa.

The Houthis have banned US and British ships from entering the Red Sea, Reuters reports. Not only Yemeni sources report that Ansar Allah has surprises in store for the Anglo-American alliance: “The objectives will be sensitive, strategic and very painful for the Anglo-American enemy”.

A statement also came from the Sanaa square: the Saada March calls for the continuation of jihadist and military mobilization and the opening of land corridors so that the Yemeni people can engage in a land clash with the Israeli enemy. Protesters are calling for further attacks against the US, Britain and Israel until the aggression and siege of Gaza ends.

Since February 18, Washington has classified Ansar Allah as a “terrorist” organization. Ansar Allah said this classification was useless: “We have no assets or financial exchanges with Washington or other Atlantic capitals, and Sana’a has no intention of withdrawing from its support operations in Gaza.” Pro-Gaza demonstrations were also recorded in Raymah and Marib.

On February 22, the British-owned merchant ship Islander was hit by Yemeni anti-ship cruise missile fire 200 km south of the Gulf of Aden. There was a fire on the ship, causing serious damage. The ship is feared to sink.

And now a look at the front of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Islamic resistance in Lebanon targeted the Maale Golan barracks with a rocket attack in response to Israeli attacks on villages, the latest of which was the attack on the Center of civil protection in Blida. The Lebanese Civil Protection announces the death of two paramedics following the bombing of southern Lebanon by the Israeli enemy. The Lebanese Ministry of Health: “The Israeli attack on the Islamic Health Authority Center in Blida violates international laws and norms.” “We underline the need to neutralize health centers and health workers carrying out medical-humanitarian activities.”

Two Lebanese Islamic Resistance drones attacked the headquarters of the Regional Council in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. According to Israeli media, there was a power outage in part of the Margaliot settlement.

Israeli attack on Al-Durrah stadium, north-west of Deir Al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip there were six deaths. Israeli attack on the Abu Oreiban police station building in Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, where numerous displaced people are located. The Al-Quds Brigades responded by shelling a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortars east of the Central Governorate.

In southern Gaza, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: 120 citizens were killed following the bombings of the last two days. “A large number of victims are still under the rubble, as rescue teams have failed to reach them despite attempts at coordination through the Cross.” On the 139th day since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli “army” attempts to penetrate the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. There would be clashes. Israeli attack east of Abasan Al Kabira in Khan Yunis. Clashes between Hamas and affiliates at the “Dawla” intersection in southern Gaza.

Israeli drone attack in the West Bank in the Jenin field. Palestinian resistance targets Israeli forces by firing at the Dotan checkpoint near Jenin. Numerous raids and arrests in various areas of the West Bank.

Clashes recorded between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Old City of Nablus.

More attacks recorded in Rafah Israeli raid targeted one in the Zalata area, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. Instead, more than fifty people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli attack in the central region and in Rafah. Netanyahu in the meantime presents his post-war plan, which includes the occupation of the Gaza Strip without time limits, the dissolution of UNRWA and the closure of the border between Gaza and Egypt.

