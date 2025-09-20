ISRAELHAMASWAR. US blocks UN motion to halt bombing of Gaza. Qassam responds: “You will have no prisoners, dead or alive.”

The United States has once again vetoed the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This resolution, approved by 14 other Council members, called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate lifting of all restrictions on entry and the distribution of humanitarian aid in the region, but the United States vetoed it.

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, thanks US Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus for vetoing the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump expresses concern for the lives of 30-40 Israeli prisoners in Gaza. Late on September 18, the Qassam Brigades informed Israel: “You will have no prisoners, dead or alive.” Thirty-six of the prisoners are reportedly still alive. According to Haaretz: “Police have evacuated the camp of the kidnapped families near Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem for the second time, four days after it was established.”

The US Treasury Department: “We are working with Syria to safely and responsibly reconnect its economy to the international financial system, while continuing to counter terrorist financing.” For the first time in 25 years, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Sheibani is visiting the United States. The resignation of the United Nations envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, has been announced.

And while mechanisms are being sought to enforce new sanctions against Iran, Pentagon documents reveal that during the 12-day Israeli operation against Iran, the United States lost advanced interceptor missiles worth approximately half a billion dollars. On September 19, the port of Ravenna barred ships carrying military cargo for Israel from entering following protests by dockworkers against the war in Gaza, according to Israeli sources.

The Spanish Economy Minister: “I expect there to be a majority in the European Union to impose sanctions on Israel.” The German Chancellor: “We agree with Spain in criticizing Israel’s behavior, but we disagree with its assessment that it constitutes genocide.” Meanwhile, even the signatory countries of the Abraham Accords are beginning to question Israel’s actions. The United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters, “could worsen relations with Israel if the government were to proceed with the annexation of the West Bank. This is expected to lead to the ambassador’s return from Tel Aviv, rather than a complete breakdown of relations.”

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Pourdastan: “Frankly, we were shocked and confused by the 12-Day War. The Leader of the Revolution has woken us up.” Iran tested a new missile on September 18.

In the late afternoon of September 18, widespread disruptions to rail infrastructure in the Israeli territories occurred. Israel Railways announced in a statement the suspension of some rail services in the cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Haifa due to a high-voltage fault in the electricity distribution infrastructure that caused a fire on the rail lines. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has frozen Red Cross visits to Palestinian prisoners after opposition from Ben Gvir. The prime minister backed down from a National Security Council proposal to allow the Red Cross to visit Palestinian prisoners, following objections from “Minister of National Security” Itamar Ben Gvir and the Prison Service.

The plan came in response to a petition to the Supreme Court filed by human rights organizations, after Israel banned Red Cross visits and the transfer of prisoner information from October 7, 2023. Although the government has Having asked dozens of times to postpone his response to the petition, international and legal pressure has prompted a partial response. However, Ben Gvir firmly rejected the plan, considering it a “surrender to the enemy,” while the Penitentiary Service warned that the entry of the Red Cross could pose a security risk to prisons and their staff. According to some sources, Netanyahu may refer the matter to a smaller ministerial forum dealing with humanitarian issues in Gaza, rather than presenting it to the entire cabinet.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz again threatened the Houthis: “Oh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, your turn will come. Your government and all members of the axis of Evil assassins waiting in the depths of hell will be sent to meet them. The slogan “Death to Israel, curses on the Jews” written on the Houthi flag will be replaced by the blue and white flag of Israel, which will fly in the unified Yemeni capital.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 2:00 PM on September 19. Three Yemeni attacks were recorded on September 18. Drones and missiles targeted Eilat, Tel Aviv. Israeli sources report, “Alarm sirens are sounding in Eilat due to fears of drone infiltration.” An Israeli army target was hit in Eilat after a Yemeni drone entered Israeli skies.

Syrian sources report, “An Israeli army force consisting of seven military vehicles infiltrated the village of Abidin and the outskirts of the village of Kuwa, in the area of ​​the Eilat Basin. Yarmouk, in the western countryside of Daraa.

Intense Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon: attack on Mays al-Jabal, Kfar Tebnit, and Debbin in southern Lebanon. Following a series of airstrikes against the southern Lebanese towns of Mays al-Jabal, Kfar Tebnit, and Debbin, the Israel Defense Forces issued another threat of attacks on Borj Qalaouiye and Chehabiyeh. Late in the evening of September 18, Israeli attacks were reported across southern Lebanon.

Seven settlers were hit in East Jerusalem following an anti-Israeli operation in Israeli territories. Israeli media outlets reported another security incident today, in which IDF soldiers were killed and wounded.

Airstrikes continue on western areas of Gaza City. Two soldiers were reportedly killed in a new security incident in Gaza, and four others were wounded. The Israeli army is closing the Salah al-Din axis and states: “We will continue to work with unprecedented strength and force against Hamas and the rest of the terrorist organizations.”

The Gaza Municipality Spokesperson stated in a statement that hundreds of thousands of families are crammed into the center of Gaza City in the absence of aid. “There are no precise figures on the number of displaced people who have left the city, but several families are still there. The collapse of the service system for Gaza City’s citizens and the destruction of infrastructure are very serious.”

Artillery bombardments targeted the rocket area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northern Gaza.

“Rafah has been captured twice and buildings have been razed, but Hamas cells are still fighting against the Israeli army,” Palestinian posts read. “On September 18, four incidents occurred in Rafah: three clashes, and the fourth incident was the detonation of a deadly explosive device in a military vehicle,” Israeli media sources said.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

