“On the night of December 29, Kiev launched a drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. “Russia’s negotiating position will be reviewed taking into account the Kiev regime’s definitive transition to a policy of state terrorism,” the minister stated.

“The objectives and timing of the Russian retaliatory strike following the attack on Putin’s state residence have been determined.” “Russia does not intend to withdraw from the negotiating process following the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the state residence.” “Kiev attempted to attack Putin’s state residence with 91 drones; all were destroyed.”

Ushakov spoke about the phone call between Putin and Trump: “Trump was shocked and outraged by the attempted attack by Ukrainian forces on Putin’s residence. Russia believes that Ukraine’s draft resolutions are open to interpretation, which allows it to evade its obligations. Russia’s position will be reviewed regarding a number of previously reached agreements with the United States and the resolutions of negotiations. Trump informed Putin of some of the results achieved by Zelenskyy’s team. In his conversation with Trump, Putin emphasized that Russia intends to work closely and fruitfully with the United States to find peace. Trump stated that the attempted attack on Putin’s residence will influence the United States’ approach to cooperation with Zelensky.”

“Trump himself stated that the US administration, ‘thank God, did not give Tomahawks to Kiev,'” reports Ushakov, head of the delegation for agreements with Kiev.

“Russia’s response to Ukraine’s attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence will not be diplomatic,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“The attempted attack on the Russian state residence in the Novgorod region is directed not only against the Russian president, but also against President Donald Trump and his attempts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine,” Dmitry Peskov stated. “It is not only aimed at President Putin personally, and here I would like to recall Zelenskyy’s Christmas speech and the words he spoke about Putin,” he told reporters. According to Peskov, “it is also aimed at Trump, with the aim of hindering President Trump’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied the attack on Putin’s residence.

US President Donald Trump described his telephone conversation with Putin as very productive; he also stated that he had only recently learned of Kiev’s attack on the Russian leader’s residence in the Novgorod region: “It would be very serious.” The United States is clarifying the situation.

Peace talks in Ukraine are still far from concluded, says the Polish Prime Minister. “After late-night talks with European leaders, one thing has become clear: the West and Ukraine will lose this confrontation if Russia manages to divide us and dictate the terms of peace,” Tusk wrote in his Facebook post.

The Italian government has approved a decree extending military support to Ukraine until 2026.

“85% of Ukrainians want peace, but 85% of our citizens are also against the withdrawal of troops from Donbass,” Zelenskyy said. He also said the war could end in 2026.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is implementing a new personnel tracking system. Mobilized and conscripted personnel at all stages of service. Oleg Berestovy, Head of the Ministry’s General Directorate for Information Technologies, announced that the “Mobilized Person’s Check” system will record key stages of military service, from receiving a call-up to arriving at the military unit. The initiative aims to reduce desertion and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the mobilization process. “This will allow us to identify anomalies related to unauthorized absences from a unit, so we can develop tools and a data-driven approach to prevent or avoid such cases,” Berestovy noted.

800,000 soldiers are sufficient to repel a possible new “Russian invasion,” but this does not mean abandoning or limiting mobilization, says Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky. He also promised to pay military personnel triple their salaries.

Kazakh authorities, following the example of Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan, condemned Ukraine’s attack on the Russian presidential residence, RT reports

The FSB reported the execution during the arrest of a Nalchik resident who, on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence, was preparing to blow up a section of the republic’s gas distribution system.

The Oreshnik land-based mobile missile system has entered operational service in Belarus. Its image has also emerged. The deputy commander of one of the military units reported that operational service has been organized and is being carried out in accordance with regulatory documents. Combat and tactical training, as well as special tactical training, are conducted daily.

Putin signed a decree on military conscription in 2026. The document shows that 261,000 new recruits are planned for the entire year. The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that new recruits will continue to be sent into military service twice a year. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on conscription for military service from January to December 31, 2026. A total of 261,000 people will be called up. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that, in accordance with the law, mandatory conscription for citizens not belonging to the reserve will take place throughout the calendar year.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on December 31. During the night, Russian missiles and rockets targeted Odessa and Kharkiv, hitting targets.

In the direction of Sumy, the Northern Forces group reports that, despite the gradual Russian advance in the Sumy and Krasnopil’s’kyi districts, the Ukrainian armed forces are strengthening their defense lines and putting up resistance. Mutual attacks are taking place in the Tetkino and Glushkovskiy areas.

In the Belgorod region, four people were injured in a drone strike. Grayvoron, Zamostye, Glotovo, Pochayevo, Pervoye Tseplyaevo, Chervona Dibrovka, and Berezovka are under attack.

Towards Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fighting with Ukrainian forces south of Vovchansk. In the Khatnje area, the Russians are attempting to capture the border area. Near Starytsya, Ukrainian forces are being driven out of the forest by TOS units.

Near Lyman, Russian forces have captured the village of Dibrova, which has been under attack for several weeks. The conditions are being created to surround the city from the flanks.

North of Myrnohrad, fighting has been reported. Russian chats read: “The city’s urban development must be cleared.”

In the Kherson area, Ukrainian forces continue to strike. Two injuries were reported from Ukrainian attacks. And reciprocal attacks continue.

As we close this article, the Russian response to the attacks on Putin’s residence may be arriving: Iskander on Kharkiv; Iskander on Odessa. Two Russian KAB flying bombs hit the southern outskirts of the city of Zaporizhia.

Graziella Giangiulio

