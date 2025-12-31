ISRAELHAMASWAR. Washington gives Tel Aviv the green light to attack Tehran if it resumes its nuclear program. Tehran: We’re not asking for permission to defend ourselves.

US President Donald Trump on polls showing that half of Gaza’s residents are ready to leave: “I think it would be a great opportunity, but we’ll see if it presents itself. We’re still helping the people of Gaza a lot. And, by the way, Israel is doing the same.”

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I’ll say it again and again. We’ve never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. I think Israel is very fortunate to have President Trump leading the United States.”

Israeli politician Benny Gantz says military action against Iran could begin very soon. Trump stated: “Iran could misbehave. It hasn’t been definitively confirmed yet. The consequences will be severe, perhaps more severe than last time. I told them there was a chance of reaching an agreement, but they didn’t listen. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

According to Amwaj.media, Israel and Iran recently exchanged messages indirectly, likely through Russian President Putin. The purpose of the exchange was not to reach a long-term agreement or understanding, but rather to prevent a local security escalation. According to the report, Israel communicated to Iran its reluctance to engage in military escalation, and Iran responded with a non-binding refusal to accept any coordination framework. A senior Iranian official confirmed that indirect communication had recently taken place between Jerusalem and Tehran regarding the possibility of avoiding further attacks. The Iranian negotiations are being led by Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who recently informed Putin by telephone that Iran does not intend to launch an attack on Israel.

Trump, however, has threatened Iran with serious consequences if Tehran confirms the resumption of its nuclear program. “Probably yes” to an attack on Tehran if the country continues to produce ballistic missiles. “Certainly yes” if Iran continues to enrich uranium.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf: “I emphasize that Iran does not ask anyone’s permission to defend itself. The Iranian people’s response to any widespread adventurism and malice is unrepentant and even unexpected.”

Regarding the second phase of the Gaza plan, Israeli officials have privately expressed skepticism about President Trump’s Gaza plan, though they have not ruled out renewed military action in Gaza if it fails, according to the WSJ. For now, they are avoiding measures that could undermine US diplomatic efforts.

President Trump on the possible entry of Turkish troops into Gaza: “I have a very good relationship with President Erdoğan, and we’ll talk about it. And if it’s good, I think it’s good. Turkey has been fantastic. And he (Erdoğan) has been, you know, excellent. As far as I’m concerned, he’s been very good.”

President Trump on Israel-Syria: “I hope Netanyahu gets along with Syria because the new Syrian president is trying very hard to do a good job; he really is. I know he’s a tough guy. And, you know, you’re not going to have an altar boy leading Syria. I lifted the sanctions on Syria because otherwise they wouldn’t have had a chance. We want to see Syria survive.”

According to Trump: “Hezbollah is behaving badly. We’ll see what happens. What’s happening is not in the best interest of the Lebanese government, because Hezbollah has been behaving badly lately. We’ll see what Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah will yield.”

At the end of the meeting, Trump said: “We had an important meeting with many people, many talents from Israel and the United States. I think we came to many conclusions. Many conclusions and conclusions. And there’s very little difference between what we’re seeing and where we want to be, where we want to go. I just want to thank you for your time.”

On the afternoon of December 30, Israel experienced massive disruption and damage to its internet network due to a cyberattack. Hundreds of thousands of users in Israel are experiencing severe disruptions to their internet and mobile phone networks; many are unable to make calls or connect to the internet.

Electronic payment systems and credit cards have also stopped working, and financial transactions are experiencing widespread disruptions. This disruption was followed by an alert from the hacker group Handala: a call for justice and unity. They reassure Israelis who are collaborating with Iran that their identities will be protected.

And now a look at the scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on December 30. Iran designates the Canadian Navy as a terrorist organization. This is in response to Canada’s designation of the IRGC Navy as a “terrorist group.”

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on the port city of Mukalla, Yemen, SPA news agency reported. The strikes targeted two ships from the United Arab Emirates carrying a large cargo of weapons and military equipment for the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces.

The head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council, Rashad al-Alimi, announced the cancellation of the joint defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates. He imposed an air blockade on Yemen and ordered all UAE forces to leave the country within 24 hours. “We announce the termination of the remaining counterterrorism teams in Yemen at our discretion and in coordination with partners. The United Arab Emirates has been part of the Arab Coalition since 2015 to support Yemen’s legitimacy. The Ministry confirms that this measure is part of a comprehensive assessment of the phase’s requirements and is in line with the UAE’s commitments and role in supporting regional security and stability,” the UAE Ministry of Defense announced less than five hours after the Saudi ultimatum.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni Presidential Council announced a state of emergency in Yemen. It announced the closure of all airports and seaports, called on all UAE forces to leave Yemen within the next 24 hours, and called on all Southern Transitional Council troops to withdraw from all areas of eastern Yemen and be replaced by the Saudi-backed National Shield Forces.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said it has voluntarily halted the remaining operations of Emirati “counterterrorism squads” stationed in Yemen. This comes just hours after Riyadh called for the complete withdrawal of all military and financial support to Yemeni factions.

From Lebanon, government sources told Al-Jadeed: The government will hear a report from the army commander during the first or second session of the new year. The report will initially announce the completion of the confiscation of weapons south of the Litani River, with the army then setting a deadline for the completion of the second phase north of the Litani, up to the Awali River. Members of the Fatah movement have begun collecting weapons at the “Saad Sayel” center in Ain al-Hilweh, in preparation for their delivery to the Lebanese army in Seroub, as part of the camp disarmament plan.

Israeli airstrikes hit occupied areas east of Khan Younis, Rafah, Al-Maghazi camp, and Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip. Extensive demolition operations were carried out east and south of Khan Younis, in the southern sector, coinciding with heavy tank fire.

IDF forces foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 M16 assault rifles to the western border. Aerial surveillance detected a drone crossing Israel’s western border Tuesday evening in an attempt to smuggle weapons.

Following the detection, IDF forces from the Parran Brigade shot down the drone, which was carrying 20 M16-type weapons, along with barrels and stockpiles of other weapons. The recovered weapons were handed over to security forces for further analysis.

