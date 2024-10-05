October 4th also saw significant exchanges of fire between Ukraine and Russia. Despite this, there are those who are already thinking about the aftermath. “If the war ends, I will immediately resume cooperation with Russia,” said Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. “If the war ends in 2024-2027, I will do everything possible during my term to restore economic and standard relations with Russia,” he concluded.

Contrary to what Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said in recent days, the recruitment of Ukrainian volunteers for the “Ukrainian Legion” has begun in Lublin, Poland. The first recruitment center has been opened on the grounds of the Ukrainian consulate. The VLK operates on site and the training of volunteers takes place at a training camp provided by the Polish side. “Ukraine provides uniforms and logistical support, Poland – weapons and equipment,” the Defense Ministry noted. Their training is 35 days at the sports ground and then they will receive further advanced training at NATO bases in Europe. According to The Times, “Ukraine hopes to mobilize 200,000 men in Ukraine by the end of the year. Russia recruits about 30,000 military per month,” he writes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky contradicts the words of the military at the front in Vuhledar, when he says: “The lives of our fighters are much more important than any construction,” the military claimed that they never received any orders from Kiev. And they left when they realized they had no hope of holding the city.

President Zelensky speaks again on the social media platform X: “The Patriot air defense missile launcher, donated by Romania, is already in Ukraine. I thank every country that helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot systems. Together we can achieve even greater efficiency: we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shaheed and missiles,” Zelensky wrote. The spokesman for the Romanian Ministry of Defense, Constantin Spinu, also confirmed the delivery.

Despite these deliveries, Zelensky filed complaints against the West, accusing it of “delaying” the supply of long-range missiles to his country.

From Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service, reports that career military personnel from NATO countries are taking part in planning and preparing operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the entire front line. And the FSB director said: “The attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk – on October 3 there was an attempt to attack the nuclear power plant – was aimed at provoking a tough response from Russia. NATO, against the backdrop of Kiev’s failures, is pushing it to intensify the war of sabotage and terrorism. The Russian Federation is completing consideration of the issue of excluding the Taliban (banned in the Russian Federation) from the list of terrorists; curators from Washington and London continue to prohibit Kiev from making peace; Provocations near the borders of Belarus indicate an attempt to drag the Baltic countries and Poland into the conflict; “The concentration of Ukrainian forces near the border of the republic, numerous incidents with Ukrainian drones in its airspace, the recruitment of Belarusian citizens into various nationalist formations within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the intensification of sabotage work by Ukrainian special services against Belarus all pursue the same goal: escalation of the conflict, into which the Baltic States and Poland will be drawn.” The “International Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has united 18 thousand militants from 85 countries; The United States and its allies are trying to expand the combat zone to Belarus and Moldova.”

About the incident near the Kursk nuclear power plant, social media channels claim that four missiles were launched, all of which were destroyed by air defense forces. Falling debris led to a fire about 5 km from the station. On October 4, “the Kursk nuclear power plant is operating normally, background radiation is normal,” source: Kursk nuclear power station.

The Kremlin spokesman, answering journalists’ questions, said: “There have been no discussions about a possible meeting between Putin and Biden, there are no prerequisites for this, Peskov said. The decision on Putin’s visit to the G20 summit has not yet been made.”

The President of the Russian Federation is unlikely to come to Italy as he has an international warrant pending against him, to which Italy has acceded.

Helsinki police said on October 3 that they were conducting a security check at the Russian embassy at its request, TASS source.

And now an update on Kursk: Marines of the 810th brigade destroyed at least 14 armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region following an ambush. A pair of Russian marines BTR-82A immediately destroyed at least 8 armored vehicles in the crossfire. The rest were attacked by support forces. Destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle Senator Roshel in the Kursk region. Daily losses of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk direction, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, amounted to more than 300 people. Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted five times to break through in the direction of Novyy Put, but were not allowed to cross the border, military department source. Glushkovsky group of the Russian Federation has expanded control of the territory in the Vesyoloye region. In the Korenevsky sector, Russian troops are conducting assault operations south of Novoselovka. In the Sudzhansky sector, Russian forces are pressing in the Plekhovo area, tactical successes are being recorded.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on October 4.

Network data shows severe Internet outages in Sumy as authorities impose emergency power outages due to intense Russian attacks. Network data indicates that connectivity is at 48% of previous levels.

Towards Kharkiv: Local clashes are observed in the Lyptsi sector in Vovchansk positional battles in urban areas continue with the support of artillery and tactical aviation, conducted by BShU.

On Kup’yansk-Liman: to the north, west and south of Pishchane, Russian forces expanded their control of the territory. Russian troops advanced in the direction of Kolesnykivka to a depth of 950 m and gained a foothold in the southeastern outskirts.

On Sivers’k: Russian troops are conducting assault operations in the Verkhnokam’yans’ke area.

On Chasiv Yar, positional battles continue northwest of Kalinina.

On Torets’k, Russian troops advanced along the road to Druzhba and continue to press in the direction of the Central Mine.

On Pokrovs’k: Russian forces are conducting assault operations in the eastern part of Lysivka. Russian troops are pressing in the Krasnyi Yar area in the direction of the railway. Clashes continue in the Tsukuryne area. In the eastern part of the city, Russian forces continue assault operations and achieve tactical successes. To the north and east of the settlement, Russian troops advanced in an area up to 2.8 km wide.

On Kurachove-Vuhledar: Russian troops achieved tactical successes east of Kostiantynopolske, advancing to a depth of 850 m. South of Katerynivka, Russian forces advanced north of the Solodka River ravine in an area up to 4.25 km wide to a depth of up to 1.12 km. Clashes continued in the Vodyane area, in the direction of ventilation shaft No. 1 and north of Vuhledar.

On Vremivka: the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In Zaporozhzhie: there were local clashes; there have been no significant changes in the situation. A security incident has been recorded: the head of the security group at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, former chairman of the Energodar city council of deputies Andrey Korotky, was killed in a car explosion, the station’s press service reported. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant accused Ukraine of organizing the terrorist attack. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admitted to blowing up his car.

