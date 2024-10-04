The first trip of the new NATO Secretary General, Marke Rutte was to Kiev. Where he reassured the Ukrainians by saying that Russia “has no right of veto” on Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj asked NATO to shoot down Russian missiles in the same way they shoot down Iranian missiles on Israel.

“NATO can shoot down drones and missiles, like in the Middle East, but there is no agreement yet. They could shoot down missiles like on Israel, it makes no difference. Jointly shooting down Iranian missiles is no different from shooting down Russian missiles,” the Ukrainian president said.

Tensions continue to rise on the Belarusian border: The Latvian Ministry of Defense has deployed mobile combat groups equipped with air defense missiles in Latgale, near the border with Belarus. There are also radars at the border designed to detect unmanned vehicles. Latvia announced the strengthening of the border in the first half of September after a Russian projectile reportedly fell in the Rezekne region. From Belarus, meanwhile, news comes that the Pinsk border detachment of the State Border Committee of Belarus has called on residents on the border to report not only the detection of explosive objects, but also of UAVs, and has also warned of the presence of mines on Ukrainian territory.

Still on the subject of tension over the Ukrainian issue, the President of Croatia has not allowed his army to participate in the NATO mission in support of Ukraine source website of the Office of the President of Croatia. The country’s president, Zoran Milanovic, refused because “despite the enormous military aid that Ukraine receives, the end of the war is not in sight, but there is a danger that the war will go beyond the borders of Ukraine”.

Warsaw, on the other hand, says goodbye to the plan to create a Ukrainian Legion. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the number of Ukrainians who agreed to join the “Ukrainian Legion” in Poland was extremely small and therefore it was not possible to create a Legion.

A peace agreement is far away, at least according to the statements of European politicians: “Any ceasefire agreement with Russia can be temporary, as in the case of the Minsk agreements, said Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian” and further stated: “On a future peace agreement or any solution, firstly, I believe we should give Ukraine the right to decide what conditions are acceptable. Secondly, we fully support Zelensky’s peace formula. This is the right way. Thirdly, if there is a ceasefire agreement, I fear it will only be temporary. We have already seen this in 2014-2015 with the Minsk agreements,” said Marian.

France, Politico reports, has proposed to tighten control over the granting of a 35 billion euro loan to Ukraine from the proceeds of Russian assets.

After all, Kiev is asking for economic support every day: “We really need money”: the Rada plans to tax all parcels from from abroad to Ukraine, – MP Danil Getmantsev. According to the MP, there will be no exception for those that cost less than 150 euros, because this introduces “distortions in taxation”. “We are finishing preparing the relevant bill, we will submit it, we will not hesitate. Despite the fact that a certain layer of our population will be dissatisfied”.

Still on the subject of necessity In Ukraine, the news that a UAV development company claimed that military commissars “kidnapped” their chief engineer caused a stir. All the necessary documents for booking were provided to the TCC of the Goloseevskij district of Kiev, but “they decided that tomorrow in training this “shooter” would be more useful”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about plans for the autumn: “Report of the head of the foreign intelligence service Oleg Ivashchenko. The main aspects concern both the strengthening of the service and our work on the extremely sensitive information that our Ukrainian intelligence officers receive”. “Now, in all directions and at all levels, we are preparing the maximum results for the state for the fall. All the necessary content for Ramstein, the military, the Office, diplomats – everything that partners need from Ukraine to better understand the available opportunities – we will provide all this.” “On the other hand, we are also working on the enemy’s intentions. We are preparing to counteract it, and precisely in the way that will be most useful for defense of Ukraine, for the protection of the lives of our people”.

From Russia they report that two employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were arrested in Kaliningrad for espionage and attempted kidnapping of a child, source FSB. And again the FSB announced the detention of officers of the Ukrainian military intelligence who attempted to enter Russia from the territory of Lithuania. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine entrusted its employees with the task of collecting information on border security in order to send agents and commit crimes in Russia. Having collected the necessary data, the Ukrainian spies tried to cross the border, but were caught”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on October 3.

On the night of October 3, air defense systems destroyed 113 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Bryansk regions, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported. “73 UAVs are on the territory of the Belgorod region, 25 UAVs on the territory of the Voronezh region, 14 UAVs on the territory of the Kursk region and one on the territory of the Bryansk region,” the department said in a statement. statement.

Night attacks on Ukrainian targets occurred in the Kiev region, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava regions. In the Kursk region, in the Glushkovsky district, 4 Ukrainian soldiers of the 47th brigade were captured. Heavy fighting continues in the south of the Sudzhansky district. Russian forces advanced in the area of ​​​​the settlement. Plekhovo and adjacent forest areas. The commander of the Aida group, special forces Akhmat, and several of his soldiers were injured. “Ade” refused hospitalization. Ukrainians do not abandon plans to strengthen the group in the region. Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions emergency power outages. Oblenergo reports a difficult situation in the unified energy system of Ukraine.

In the direction of Sivers’k, the front began to move. The Russians advanced from Spirne towards Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, Belousov at night congratulated the 6th Guards Omsbr on the liberation of Verkhn’okam’yans’ke. There has been no news from this section of the front for some time, so the news of the capture of this settlement was a positive surprise for information resources. A new ledge has formed on the map, now towards Sivers’k. Artillerymen of the 2nd Automatic Brigade, together with reconnaissance officers of the Southern Military District, destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Sivers’k direction.

A military analyst of the Russian social sphere said: “The situation in the Sivers’k direction has become critical for the Ukrainians. With reinforcements sent to stabilize the Pokrovs’k and partly the Kurachove directions, Russia has now gone on the offensive in Sivers’k. Having closed the Spirne pocket two days ago, Russian forces have breached the last line of defense in the south, advancing north of Vesele. Ukrainian drone footage shows a large Russian column moving freely along the northern edge of the Vesele forest.

In Torets’k, fighting continues on the northern outskirts of Niw York, in the Nelipivka area and for the western part of Druzhba. In Korets’k, firefights continue for multi-storey blocks of buildings in the central part of the city. On October 3, shelling, Russian aircraft are reported. According to other sources, in the direction of Druzhba, Russian forces have completed the cleanup in Nelipivka and entered Leonidivka. The Russians have taken several fortifications west of Nelipivka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, they report the ongoing coverage of Tsukuryne. Russian troops have advanced north of the village across the railway. In the south, Russian troops have occupied the waste heap of mine No. 40.n In the afternoon, an update reports that Russian forces are moving north of Tsukuryne along the railway. There is also a slight advance in the forest belt towards Novodmytrivka. The Russian army is improving its positions in Tsukuryne and Izmailivka.

Fighting continues in the direction of Kurachove near Katerynivka. In the south, the Russians are combing Vuhledar, regrouping and resupplying troops. Ukrainian social media sources quote Nikolai Voroshnov, an air reconnaissance officer of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, as saying: “Only 30 of the battalion’s 350 soldiers remained combat ready. We simply had nothing and no one to fight with”: a representative of the battalion headquarters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade speaks about the departure from Vuhledar. “After two years of defending the city, the lack of reinforcements, the lack of artillery support and the dominance of Russian drones made it impossible to stay there,” he said. “Vuhledar was doomed, it was impossible to save it. But people could be saved. But the order to leave was never given. Everyone in the city and its surroundings understood that the countdown was days and then hours, but there was no order to retreat was never received,” the military man writes. He reports that he does not know where they will retreat: “As long as the Russians have enough strength to push us back, we will go back.”

The Russian Armed Forces eliminated the preeminence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Pishchane-Berestovoe section in the direction of Kupyansk.

On October 3, Russian Aerospace Forces missiles in Kiev airspace, headed for targets in the city, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported.

