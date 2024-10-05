ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ground invasion in Lebanon starts from Yaroun. Beirut bombed in pursuit of Nasrallah’s successors. Hezbollah holds out at borders. Khamenei: We will destroy Israel

An Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran has not yet been averted. US President Joe Biden says the US and Israel are “discussing” attacks on Iranian oil facilities, Bloomberg source. US State Department: “We want a ceasefire in Lebanon, but we believe Israel has the right to attack the infrastructure of terrorist groups.” Swedish intelligence service, SÄPO, reports that Iran may be involved in attacks near Israeli embassies in Sweden and Denmark.

The EU admits it can do little to influence Israeli authorities’ decision on how to respond to Iran’s attack: “There are no guarantees that Israel will refrain from attacking Iran’s oil or nuclear infrastructure, as the West is demanding,” the Financial Times wrote, citing European diplomats. A European diplomat said Israel had been asked to refrain from attacking Iran’s oil or nuclear infrastructure, but there was no guarantee the country would comply.

The director-general of the World Health Organization said the organization could not send medical aid to Lebanon because of restrictions on air traffic from Beirut airport. He called on all parties involved to facilitate the arrival of medical aid in the country.

Meanwhile, Israel said: “We demand that this council declare crippling sanctions against Iran. The Revolutionary Guards must be declared a terrorist organization. Don’t be fooled by the Iranian President who tries to present himself as a moderate,” Danny Danon, Israel’s representative to the United Nations.

From press sources, we learn that Ukrainian transport planes have begun to transfer ammunition to the IDF from Eastern European countries. The Israeli media, however, continue to write: “Within a few days there will be a response to the Iranian missile attack.” Not only that, the head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Gallant, said: “the Hezbollah movement is receiving very heavy blows, Israel still has “surprises” that will come true.”

The IRGC responded to the threats of Israel and the US with a video published on October 3 showing ballistic missiles prepared for a massive attack on Israel. Tehran will strike Israeli refineries and gas fields if Israel attacks Iran, source: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On October 4, in front of Iranians and Iraqis chanting “Death “The Friday prayer led by Ayatollah Khamenei came to Israel. As he entered, chants of support for Hassan Nasrallah began to fill the mosque. Among the highlights of the Ayatollah’s speech: “Today, the Muslim nations have awakened, today is the day when the Islamic Ummah is able to defeat the enemy’s plans to sow disunity.” “The enemy of the Iranian nation is the enemy of the Palestinian nation, the Lebanese nation, the Iraqi nation, the Egyptian nation and the Syrian nation: the enemy of all Muslims is the same.” “If the enemy’s policy of causing division is effective, it will consume every country and a crippling siege will be opposed to one country after another.” Khamenei at one point said: “Most of my words in my speech will be addressed directly to the Palestinians and Lebanese in Arabic.” The crowd then began chanting “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” interrupting Khamenei. And then the Ayatollah continued: “The people have the right to defend their sovereignty against the occupier.” “All of Palestine belongs to the Palestinians.” “Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge [October 7] was the right move, the Palestinians had the right to do so.” “Our right to strike Israel several days ago was completely legitimate.” “The action taken by our armed forces is only a small action compared to what crimes the bloody Israeli regime has committed in Gaza.” “To fulfill our duty, we do not hesitate or rush: we will do what is logical and reasonable, and according to military and political experts.” “If necessary, in the future, we will strike Israel again.”

In the second part of his speech in Arabic, he said: “It is necessary to honor my brother, my beloved, the source of my pride, the great leader, the shining jewel of Lebanon, the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.” “We are all in a state of grief and mourning for our great leader.” “Nasrallah’s popularity has extended beyond Lebanon’s borders and his martyrdom will further increase this influence.” “Their assassinations only lead to increased anger and determination and the Resistance will only tighten its grip to eliminate this shameful Zionist entity from existence.” “God willing, we will destroy Israel.” “Israel is only a tool of the United States to take control of all the lands and resources of the region.” “Every attack against Israel is a service to the entire region.” “May God’s peace and blessings be upon the leaders of the Resistance: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ismael Haniyeh and Qasem Soleimani.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister landed at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport despite repeated threats of bombing by Israel. The plane was also loaded with medical aid for Lebanon. Hezbollah issued a statement saying that 17 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the start of the ground invasion, and not nine as it had previously claimed, a statement on October 3 night.

And now a look at the front line with southern Lebanon updated at 16:00 on October 4.

Starting from the afternoon of October 3, Israeli military helicopters are reported to be evacuating soldiers and officers from Lebanon after explosive devices exploded in the Golani Brigade detachment in Yaroun and Maroun al-Rai. One of the points from which Israel is trying to break through the Hezbollah line to enter Lebanon. Large-scale Israeli incursions recorded in Kfarkela, clashes reported in several places in the north of the city. On the evening of the third, the Israeli group was much larger than in all previous Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon. On October 3, there were at least three incursions by Israel into Kfarkela, the last one after 23:00.

On October 4, the Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack at 11:00 against Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the Maroun al-Ras plain, with artillery shells. Israel responded with air strikes and artillery shelling against the town of Maroun al-Ras.

In the Bekaa Valley: Israeli airstrikes hit villages west of Baalbek, including the town of Tari Un.

The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack at 11:24 on the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with artillery shells. In the afternoon Hezbollah Mirare again targeted the Ruwaisat site in the Kfar Shuba hills with trees. Also, the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 09:00, a gathering of Israeli enemy military vehicles and soldiers in Sa`sa with a Burkan missile. An Israeli social media channel reports that: “Settlers report several evacuation helicopters in the northern sky Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked, at dawn today, Friday 4/10/2024, three targets in three separate operations in the Golan and Tiberias, in our occupied territories, using drones.”

Israeli airstrikes were reported on a Beirut suburb starting at 21:00 Dahyeh area. The scale of the impact was reportedly greater than that which killed Hassan Nasrallah, the target of the attack Hashim Safi al-Din and the Hezbollah leaders. Six of the attackers rescue teams were unable to reach the site due to continuous Israeli airstrikes. According to the IDF, the Israel Defense Forces struck the Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut. On the afternoon of October 4, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes near Beirut International Airport. Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings in the neighborhood adjacent to the Lebanese University in the southern suburbs of Beirut. National News Agency: The government hospital in Marjayoun is out of service after its medical staff were evacuated following Israeli strikes.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Qadmus, an Israeli airstrike cuts off the road between Burj Rahal and Badiyas in southern Lebanon. Israeli military raid targeted the town of Zabqin. Wounded following an Israeli airstrike on a building in the town of Shokin in Nabatieh, also in southern Lebanon. An Israeli airstrike recorded on the outskirts of the town of Battle, other Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Adloun and Kaforsi

Hezbollah responded since the early afternoon of October 3 with rocket fire in the central Galilee, bombings resumed on the afternoon of October 4. Explosions were heard in Karmiel and surrounding settlements are reporting a large barrage of rockets. According to Israeli media, 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the central Galilee, east of Akka. In the early afternoon, Israeli media reported sirens in action in “Shlomi” and a rocket landed in “Me’elia” in Galilee. And more rocket attacks on concentrations Israeli soldiers tractions in the Galilee to the west.

Red alert in Kiryat Shmona – Possible Hezbollah shelling of IDF troops gatherings. Resistance claims attack at 12:20 on October 4. Major rocket barrage against Haifa and surrounding areas recorded on October 4 the same scene was recorded on the evening of October 3. Alarms have also been activated in Acre. Red alerts in Caesarea, north of Netanya. Resistance claimed rockets at 08:20 on Friday against the city of Safed

After nearly 6 hours of clashes east of Yaroun, Israeli forces are still present in the city and have not withdrawn. Unlike all previous incursions that have withdrawn immediately after a clash, reports say that Israel is bringing additional reinforcements to the city. Israeli troops have begun demolishing buildings and homes and have also been seen at coordinates 33.08083, 35.42614. It is still too early to tell, but it could be the beginning of Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.

Israeli shelling of Qurm, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli drone targets a group of citizens in the town of Beit Lahia, north of Qat. In Gaza. Hamas shells military sites in Kissufim in the Gaza Strip

Numerous casualties from an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the “Mirna Palestine” hall in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm camp, West Bank, kills more than 25 people.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/