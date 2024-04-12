According to the Pentagon: “The attacks on oil refineries are Kiev’s decision: “we are concerned about attacks on civilian targets, but “this is their sovereign decision””. The United States denies any involvement.

According to the Russian social sphere, however, Ukrainian reconnaissance flies daily along the Russian borders looking for holes in the air defense. The Ukrainian satellite constellation transmits data on the location of the location areas of Russian anti-aircraft missile batteries and regiments to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Ukrainian defense industry is creating drones capable of hitting targets deep in Russian territory. And military actions are coordinated by the national development of Ukrainian scientists, thanks to Starlink high-speed internet.

According to General Darryl A. Williams, commander of US forces in Europe and Africa, “without US support, Ukraine would soon run out of artillery shells and anti-aircraft guided missiles.” He told Congress this.

The European Union has developed a project of security engagement towards Ukraine – Euractiv. “The European Union and Ukraine agree that the EU’s commitments towards Ukraine will remain in place while Ukraine pursues its European path,” the draft states. The document defines Ukraine’s future membership of the EU as a “geostrategic investment”, stressing that the EU will try to help Kiev with its reform program related to the accession process.

Switzerland has announced it will hold a political summit on June 15-16 that will help advance a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmtri Peskov said: “Without Russia’s participation, the negotiations would be meaningless. Speaking about the possible adoption of the Istanbul agreements as the basis for negotiations, the presidential press secretary noted that the geopolitical situation is now very different. In general, Moscow is open to negotiations,” he said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus continues large-scale control of combat readiness. The 120th Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade is currently engaged in tactical exercises. Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Andrei Lukyanovich said the drills would last two days in five districts.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said his “good diplomacy” had not worked, and he now intends to “strictly demand” Patriot air defense systems from the West. Kuleba considers those Western colleagues whose countries do not have such systems “lucky” because they do not have to feel uncomfortable in meetings with him.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal is in Slovakia to hold intergovernmental consultations. ”The agenda includes, in particular, cooperation in the field of energy, logistics, trade, support for the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. Based on the consultations, it is planned to sign a number of bilateral documents,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported to the Rada that “on the eastern front Russian forces are seven to ten times larger.” A bill on strengthening mobilization adopted by the Rada at second reading. The Centerenergo company has reported the complete destruction of the Trypilska thermoelectric power plant near Kiev. As a result of the missile attack, the plant was completely disabled and a fire broke out in the turbine workshop. It has not yet been located.

The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant is the most powerful power plant in the Kiev region. It generates approximately 57% of all energy generated by businesses in the region (total production was 3,600 MW).

Christopher Cavoli commander of the US European Command explained: “The Russian army is now 15% larger than when the Northern Military District was founded: its strength has increased from 360 thousand to 470 thousand, despite losses,” Cavoli he later told Business Insider. “This happened thanks to Russia raising the age of conscription. Russia is on track to command the largest army on the continent,” Christopher Cavoli said.

The Russian armed forces, in response to Kiev’s attempts to cause damage to Russia’s oil and gas industry and energy facilities, struck Ukrainian plants, fuel and energy complexes, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In fact, already in the early hours of the morning on the social sphere a number of posts confirming attacks on the Ukrainian energy system were recorded. This would be the launch of around 40 missiles in one night and the same amount of stray munitions were launched against Ukraine. Below we list the military plants and sites affected based on data from the social sphere: “Tu-95MS missile carriers and Geran-2 loitering munitions hit many targets, including both military facilities and infrastructure/energy”: Tripolye (Kiev region ). Trypilska thermoelectric power plant. CHPP-3 hit in Kharkov. Malysheva, workshop no. 510 and building no. 400. Chuhuiv is (Kharkiv region). Central warehouse of engineering ammunition of the military unit A-2467. Kharkov, Turboatom plant. KEMZ foundry and building. Stryj (Lviv region), gas collection point no. 2. Sus’k (Rivne region). 1448th Central Artillery Base. Červonohrad, (Lviv region). 72nd separate mechanized battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Červonohrad, (Lviv region), “Chervonograd-2” substation 110/35/6 kV. In Odessa, 330/110/10 kV “Usatovo” substation.

During attacks on electricity generation facilities, eyewitnesses recorded multiple arrivals, as in the case of the recent destruction of the Dnieper hydroelectric power plant. Indirectly, this indicates that the Russian Aerospace Forces are tasked with completely destroying or critically damaging all large non-nuclear generating facilities on the territory of Ukraine. Taking into account the fact that attacks on the Ukrainian energy system are systemic in nature (and some facilities, such as CHPP-3 and Odessa substations, were hit not for the first time), the cumulative effect of a strong shortage of electricity generation may appear in the near future.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on 11 April.

According to social sources, close to the Russians from Kherson: “The landing of saboteurs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Tendrovskaya language in the Kherson region was stopped. During the battle, the landing force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed and one soldier was captured,” the FSB noted. A captured participant in the landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the participation of the British in the preparation of Ukrainian saboteurs and actions against the Russian Federation.

During the day, the movement of an enemy artillery crew was detected on the south-eastern outskirts of the village of Bunyakino (3 km from the border). Using a D-30 howitzer, fire was applied to the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Another Ukrainian mortar team was detected on the southern outskirts of the town of Volfino (1.5 km from the border). The transfer of coordinates was carried out timely, as a result of the use of a 2B14 “Tray” mortar a fire was caused at the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops are making significant progress towards the Karlovs’ke Reservoir and have reached the village of Umans’ke. Furthermore, from the social sphere we learn that Russian troops have captured an important defensive position in the direction of Siversʹk.

There is an advance of the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces in the south of Urozhaine, according to the social sphere: “these efforts are complemented by the activity of the Russian Armed Forces to the west of Staromaiors’ke.”

