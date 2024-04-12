ISRAELHAMASWAR. Maxi operation in central Gaza. Military holidays suspended. Tehran and Tel Aviv ready for any eventuality. Houthis attack again in the Red Sea

Tension is running high. Especially after Israel killed the children and grandchildren of Hamas leader Ismayl Haniyeh in the Gaza Strip. Let us remember that Haniyeh, among the souls of Hamas, has always been the one who sought an agreement, unlike the armed wing such as the Qassam who did not find agreements with Israel’s proposals. United States, Israel on one side; Iran and Russia on the other expect the situation to worsen.

Biden harshly criticizes Netanyahu and states: “His policy in Gaza is wrong and I do not agree with his approach.”

US says it does not rule out “joint retaliatory strikes” with Israel if it were to be attacked by Iran or groups close to Iranians According to Axios, a senior Israeli official said Israel asked the US to send private warning messages ​​and public relations to Iran and to send its forces to the region to help limit Iran’s response.

The commander of the US Army Central Command has arrived in Israel. He is believed to coordinate Israel’s defense against the Iranian attack. The Israeli military cabinet convened an urgent emergency meeting in Tel Aviv on the 10th evening, reports the Jerusalem Post.

The United States believes Iran and its proxies are preparing missile and drone attacks against government targets in Israel. According to Bloomberg, foreign diplomatic missions in Israel have begun preparing for the possibility of an attack and are preparing evacuation plans.

The Washington Post wrote that creating a nuclear warhead that can be mounted on a missile can take up to two years or more.

Commenting on the development of the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the publication writes that the carefully guarded Fordo enrichment plant has produced a significant amount of enriched uranium, the level of which is only slightly below the military threshold. The Washington Post estimates that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is enough to produce three nuclear weapons.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends Russian citizens not to travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon in the near future due to the high instability in the region.

An Egyptian source says the US Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf has been brought to 100% combat readiness. The Americans would inform Egypt of what was happening.

From Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian sent a message to the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, expressing his condolences for the killing of some of his children and family members following Israel’s attack against Hamas. Abdollahian then received urgent phone calls with his counterparts in Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Iranian military leadership has canceled holidays in all army units. Many foreign airlines have stopped flights to and from Tehran such as German Lufthansa.

A poster was hung in Tehran with a message in Hebrew for Israel: “Have you accumulated enough food and supplies? Revenge is near.”

An informed source from the IRGC Aerospace Forces commented on the blocking of GPS signals in Israel: “Iran has already thought about this problem and that’s all.” According to social media sources over the past 12 years, Iran has developed an alternative to GPS or does not use international positioning devices.

Iran also rejected Turkey’s proposal for mediation to prevent Iranian retaliation against Israel. Iran has told the White House that if the United States protects Israel from imminent retaliation for the attack on Damascus, it will also see the United States as a legitimate target.

According to the Arab press, the moment Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Politburo, learned that Israel had killed his children and grandchildren was visiting a hospital in Doha where wounded Gazans were being treated. Haniyeh to Al Jazeera: “With this pain and blood we create hopes, a future and freedom for our people, our cause and our nation.” “My children, the martyrs, have achieved the honor of time, the honor of place and the honor of conclusion.” “Almost 60 members of my family have become martyrs, like all the Palestinian people, and there is no it’s a difference between them.”

The children of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, who died following an Israeli shelling that targeted them, along with 3 of their children, in the Beach camp are: Hazem Ismail Haniyeh and his daughter Amal, Amir Ismail Haniyeh, his son Khaled and his daughter Razan, finally Muhammad Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh received numerous condolence calls: “The deputy secretary general of the Popular Front, Jamil Mezher; Turkish politician Ahmed Davutoğlu writes: “I don’t think this crime will affect Haniyeh’s adherence to his people’s dreams and his insistence on realizing them.”

Former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki: “The martyrdom of the sons of commander Ismail Haniyeh is the expression of the leader who unites with his people and makes sacrifices, and this is part of the great sacrifices in the global liberation battle. It is part of the misfortune of a dear people, who see their leader Haniyeh as a model of sacrifice.” Among the expressions of closeness to the Hamas leader, the director of the Turkish MIT Ibrahim Kalin who called Haniyeh and expressed his condolences for the death of his children and grandchildren following the Israeli attacks; and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, General Hussein Salami also offered his condolences to the head of the Hamas Political Bureau.

The IDF confirmed the bombing that killed Haniyeh’s three sons: “They were sent to carry out terrorist activities in the central part of the Gaza Strip”.

The leaders of the Houthis also expressed their sympathy to Haniyeh Muhammad Abdel Salam, spokesperson for Ansar Allah: “We express our condolences to the head of the political office of the Hamas movement for the martyrdom of 3 of his children and some of his grandchildren following a raid Israeli”. And again the military spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Saree.

In Yemen, Saudi artillery shelling was recorded against the Al-Sheikh area in the border district of Munabbih. The Houthis have instead claimed responsibility for 4 military operations in the Gulf of Aden against two Israeli ships and two American ships.

A statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces reads: “Two Israeli ships, MSC Darwin and MSC GINA, were again targeted in the Gulf of Aden. An American vessel, MAERSK YORKTOWN, and an American warship were targeted in the Gulf of Aden. Israeli and American ships were targeted with a series of naval missiles and drones.” The statement reads: “Our operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean will continue until the aggression ceases and the siege of Gaza will not be lifted”.

In response, US planes carried out airstrikes on Hodeidah International Airport in Yemen.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.37pm on April 11.

Hezbollah launches against settlements in northern Israel continue. The Head of the Metulla Settlement Council: “We are losing the community, I actually feel like the head of a council without residents, the community has been torn apart. In Metulla it is estimated that about twenty percent of the students will not return under any circumstances, and if the school year does not open in the northern settlements, about half of the students will not return.”

According to IDF sources, the 162nd Division began an operation in central Gaza overnight to eliminate Hamas operatives and target its infrastructure in central Gaza. The military operation took place near the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Before troops entered the area, IAF fighter jets and other aircraft struck Hamas infrastructure above and below ground in the center of the Gaza Strip.

During the operation, the Israeli Navy conducted a series of targeted attacks along the central coast of the Gaza Strip to assist ground troops operating in the area.

There are reports of clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants around the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, in one of the areas where the Israeli army has not advanced by land.

In a statement, the IDF says “We are building the Northern Crossing: a new land crossing from Israel to northern Gaza, to allow more aid to flow directly to civilians in areas where truck access has been difficult.”

The IDF, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), is continuing efforts to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of trucks containing food supplies and humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip every day.

On April 11th IAF fighter planes hit a military complex where a Hezbollah element was operating in the Al-Dahira area, in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the day, IDF soldiers opened fire to remove a threat in the Tayr Harfa area. The IDF and the ISA – we read on the IDF channel – eliminated Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser. As part of his activities in the military wing of Hamas, he was responsible for the financing of a significant part of Hamas’ military activities in Rafah. Last December he transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas for its military activities.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/