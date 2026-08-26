UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. London will use data from the Ukrainian front to train AI. The Vatican opens its arms to the Kremlin. Novokostiantynivka flies the Russian flag

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has once again called for an immediate end to attacks against civilians in Russia and Ukraine.

NATO continues its surveillance of Kaliningrad: a Royal Air Force RC-135W “Rivet Joint” electronic reconnaissance aircraft (callsign RRR7224) is conducting surveillance today over the Kaliningrad region and the Suwalki crossing between Poland and Lithuania. Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that “Ukrainian attacks against Wildberries are the only way to force Russia to negotiate.” The Finnish president noted that 65% of Russians already favor ending the war. According to him, the attacks on Wildberries warehouses have led to a 10% increase in this percentage. Norway will provide Ukraine with new aid worth $9.2 billion (85 billion kronor) in 2027.

London will gain access to Ukrainian battlefield data for artificial intelligence training, according to a statement from the British Ministry of Defense. The corresponding agreement, signed on August 24 during British Prime Minister Burnham’s visit to Kyiv, will provide access to the database of the Ukrainian artificial intelligence laboratory Avengers AI Labs. It is specified that this is necessary to ensure the defense and national security of both countries. Also on the sidelines of the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting, Ukrainian press sources reported that “the Coalition intends to continue preparing a multinational force to be deployed in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities,” a statement from the British government confirmed.

Furthermore, coalition members have stated their intention to prioritize strengthening military support for Ukraine, its air defense systems, and the supply of necessary technologies, including anti-ballistic missiles.

However, the European Commission has not yet authorized Kyiv to purchase Patriot air defense systems using funds from the €90 million EU military financing program. “Billions,” said European Commission spokesperson Ujvari. Furthermore, the European Union does not plan to resume discussions on the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine anytime soon, Euractiv reports. The issue will not be included on the official agenda for the time being, as disagreements and reservations among EU member states remain, which have not changed recently. The EU essentially cannot agree on the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Euractiv reports. Belgium remains the main opponent, the publication notes.

German law enforcement discovered a third drone near the airport following the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, SZ reports in collaboration with NDR and WDR. According to SZ, investigators believe several drones were used in the attack. Remnants of approximately 50 grams of highly explosive hexogen were found. Investigations are ongoing.

European Council President Costa said Europe is ready to welcome Ukraine into the European Union. “Ukraine has already helped build a new, truly geopolitical EU: a Union that takes responsibility for its own defense, strengthens its strategic autonomy, firmly supports international law and multilateralism, builds partnerships in an ever-changing world, and joyfully welcomes new member states.”

The damage to Turkey caused by Ukrainian forces’ attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea over the past three months could reach $20 billion. This assessment was made by Mustafa Can, chairman of the board of directors of the Transbosphor Deniz Taşımacılığı shipping company, on Bloomberg HT. He called the Ukrainian side “very reckless” in its attacks on ships and energy infrastructure.

Kheit Kellog, former US envoy to Ukraine, was more optimistic: “Russia thinks it’s winning, but it’s not. Ukraine is winning. It’s hard to say given the harsh winter and all your difficulties, but right now Russia has more problems. If we hold on, everything will be fine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these words: “Ukraine needs at least 300 Patriot missiles to survive the winter. We hope to get this package.” “Russia is attempting to impose a total blockade on the maritime corridor, but three or four ships continue to transit it daily. The Ministry of Defense has already used the funds allocated in the budget until the end of the year. The overall deficit currently stands at $27 billion.” According to Russian sources, a small batch of Patriot missiles arrived in Kiev on August 25.

Zelensky also presented a new peace plan, developed jointly with Trump representatives and European officials, The Times reported. The plan calls for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian and Ukrainian troops from the front lines, and the creation of a buffer zone. According to the publication, the details of the plan could be discussed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and a Vatican representative.

“Ukraine has created protection systems for energy infrastructure that will help withstand ballistic missile attacks, but the winter will be difficult,” Energy Minister Shmyhal said. The Ukrainian branch of retailer Metro expects disruptions in product availability and deliveries due to the strike on the night of August 20, the company said.

Vladimir Putin extended the term of Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, serving in the federal government, until August 27, 2027. Putin also extended the term of Valery Tikhonov, Director of the Russian State Courier Service, in the federal civil service until October 13, 2027.

Belarus also confirmed the prisoner exchange with Ukraine. The exchange took place on Belarusian territory. Ten Russian servicemen, previously held captive, returned home in exchange for ten Ukrainian citizens, according to Belarusian media.

Dmitry Peskov called claims of a new mobilization in Russia “false.” “You know, all this is the work of the Ukrainian authorities. Of course, the regime is trying to ideologically destabilize the situation in our country. This is fake news, deliberately spread by the media,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s condensate refinery will accept Russian oil for processing, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced. “We have received an official request from the Russian Ministry of Energy. The condensate refinery will process Russian oil and ship 30% of its oil products to Russia,” Akkenzhenov said during a government briefing Tuesday in Astana. The Condensate JSC refinery was built in the Karachaganak field to supply the western Kazakhstan region with diesel and gasoline. In 2017, the refinery increased its production capacity from 650,000 to 850,000 tons per year.

The Kremlin has no information about the arrival of a US Air Force plane at Vnukovo, Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, the Russian side has no plans to meet with a US administration representative this week. Meanwhile, diplomatic meetings with the Vatican have taken place in Russia. “Russia is ready to resume political and inter-ministerial consultations with the Vatican at the deputy ministerial level,” Lavrov stated at the end of the meetings. “The military use of AI will be the subject of dialogue between Russia and the Vatican,” Lavrov held a press conference with Vatican Foreign Minister Gallagher.

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on August 25. Russian forces used drones to attack the Vinogradovka-Vulkenesti international border crossing with Moldova: operations have been temporarily suspended. This information was reported by the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.

“Following the drone attack, operations at the Afipskaya station on the North Caucasus Railway have been temporarily suspended, according to the South Transport Prosecutor’s Office.” The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported a successful Russian drone attack on the Vinogradovka international road checkpoint, located in the Odessa region, on the border with Moldova. The attack damaged infrastructure and started a fire. Traffic and vehicles were suspended. This is the second Ukrainian checkpoint attacked in less than a week: on August 21, the Tabaki checkpoint on the Moldovan border was damaged.

During the night, Ukrainian forces attacked the Krasnodar Territory. The governor reported that debris from a drone fell on the Afipskaya railway station, killing two people and wounding two others. Ukrainians released footage of a fire near the Afipsky oil refinery (not officially confirmed) and claimed responsibility for a raid on an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast. Residential buildings were damaged.

Russian UAVs struck enemy targets in Odessa Oblast and Konotop, Sumy Oblast. In Dnipropetrovsk, an attack caused a fire at the Karavan shopping center. Explosions were also reported in Pavlohrad. Impacts were detected in the industrial zone of the Osnovyanskyi Ln district of Kharkiv.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces pushed back Ukrainian forces from Novokostiantynivka. Fighting for the village had been ongoing since 2025. From there, Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks against the flank of the advancing Russian group.

In the Kursk region, three fixed-wing drones attacked the village of Peschanoe in the Belovsky district, injuring four.

In the Belgorod region, three civilians were killed and at least four injured in 24 hours. The region continues to be under attack by Ukrainian drones.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian forces reported advances near Kozakha Lopan, with the capture of a soldier from the 58th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Fighting continues near Vasylivka, in the Vovchansk sector.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian forces are continuing their offensive from the east, with clashes underway near Novoandriivka. Near Slovyansk, armored vehicle operators are setting Ukrainian vehicles on fire.

Between Druzhkivka and Dobropillya, Russian armed forces units claimed to have captured the village of Kucheriv Yar, Donetsk, according to the Ministry of Defense.

In the Zaporizhia region, Russian forces penetrated Ukrainian defenses southwest of Rivne and captured the village of Dolynka.

In the direction of Kherson, both sides are attacking across the Dnieper. Russian forces are using their air forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

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