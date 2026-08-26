ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran: Two-Year Plan to Resist US Sanctions. China: Do Not Interfere with Our Trade with Iran. Iranian Ground Forces Combat Ready in Case of Attack

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration is preparing to return diplomats evacuated before and during the war with Iran to US embassies in the Middle East. This move may indicate that the United States has no intention of resuming military operations anytime soon.

“The new US sectoral sanctions aim to disrupt five vital foreign financing channels for Iran, including the circulation of digital assets, technology, the gold trade, and air and sea transport,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The United States imposed sanctions against the international network that facilitated the export of Iranian oil to East Asia and the transfer of proceeds. The U.S. Treasury Department’s restrictions specifically targeted Singapore-based Azure Shipping, Hong Kong-based Shipoil Limited, Amdeh Ship Management, Unique Oasis Shipping, and Target Horizon Shipping, based in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Emirati company Foscom FZE and its owner, Ukrainian citizen Ivan Obukhov.

According to Al Arabiya, the United States has offered to end the economic blockade against Iran and lift sanctions in exchange for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. China has also protested the U.S. sanctions on Iran, warning the United States not to interfere in cooperation with Iran. Cooperation between China and Iran is conducted in accordance with international law and should not be subject to interference or disruption, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday in response to the new U.S. sanctions against Iran.

China is closely monitoring developments and will take all necessary measures to firmly protect its rights and interests, ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press conference. The United States imposed new sanctions on 60 individuals, entities, and vessels on Monday, saying the measures are aimed at cutting off economic support for Iran, although the most severe measures have not been adopted.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran attempted to assassinate one of his sons. A statement released in English by the Israeli Prime Minister’s press office welcomed the latest sanctions imposed by the United States and President Trump against the Iranian regime: “You are rightly imposing a heavy price on this brutal dictatorship and those who enable its continued aggression.” Israeli media sources also reported that Tel Aviv intends to develop next-generation strike systems based on space technology as part of a new multi-year defense plan, marking a significant expansion of the country’s military operations in space.

In response to Besset, Iran stated that it has developed a “two-year plan” to counter US sanctions, Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said. On August 25, a meeting took place in Iran between Badr Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, and Sayyid Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Al Arabiya, a Saudi broadcaster, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir offered Iran the lifting of the naval blockade and the removal of sanctions, as stipulated in the memorandum of understanding between the two sides. High-level sources said that the meeting between Munir and Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Council for Discernment of Expediency, was clear and decisive. The Pakistani side reportedly stated that the accusations of violating the memorandum of understanding implicate both sides, while Munir emphasized that Islamabad was not taking sides and was seeking to end the crisis. In response, Rezaei reportedly informed his Pakistani counterpart that Tehran would continue fighting in the event of a new escalation and that he was holding internal consultations to prepare for a possible response. Munir also informed the Iranian side that exchanges of views between Washington and Tehran had ceased, while attacks by Iranian-backed groups continued.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated: “The enemies have realized that they cannot militarily subjugate the Iranian people, so they have focused on creating social and economic problems.” “It is necessary to form an alliance of Islamic countries within a single nation to strengthen stability and security in the region.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on August 25. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video showing a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet from Strike Squadron (VFA) 83, along with other Super Hornets from other squadrons of Carrier Strike Group 7, taking off from the deck of the aircraft carrier George Washington (CVN-73) in support of the naval blockade of Iran. According to a statement from CENTCOM today, U.S. forces diverted 71 civilian vessels, inspected two vessels for compliance, and disabled three vessels that did not comply with the blockade.

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key figures in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The list includes: Ahmad Vahidi, commander in chief of the IRGC; Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran’s Central Military Command; Saeed Ajajani, commander of the IRGC Space Force; Hamidreza Lashkargian, head of the IRGC Cyber-Electrical Command; and Majid Khademi, head of the IRGC Intelligence Service.

On August 25, President Donald Trump stated: “The U.S. Navy has ordered Iran to remove and detonate all mines in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: “We will not abandon our goal of disarming Hamas in the Gaza Strip by all means necessary. We will continue to work systematically to inflict damage on Hamas and its leaders everywhere. We continue our campaign to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its strength.”

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, nine Palestinians were killed and 36 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours. The ministry stated that the victims included six Palestinians killed instantly, two who died from their wounds, and one body recovered from the rubble. The ministry added that many victims remain trapped under rubble and along the roads, and that rescue and civil defense teams are unable to reach them. Since the so-called “ceasefire” of October 11, 2025, the ministry states that 1,296 Palestinians have been killed, 4,296 injured, and 814 bodies recovered. The Palestinian Presidency: “We call for a Security Council meeting and for decisions to be taken to halt Israeli attacks against United Nations facilities, including UNRWA.”

Attacks continue in the south of Lebanon: Once again, an Israeli army explosion in the fields of Mansouri. A Merkava tank is stationed in the fourth neighborhood of the city of Mansouri. Artillery shelling targeted the town of Bani Hayyan. An Israeli army explosion on the outskirts of the city of Sarbin.

Syrian sources reported that an Israeli military unit consisting of five armored vehicles advanced deep into Syrian territory. Israeli forces advanced toward the Gharfat al-Majma area, near Wadi al-Raqad, and established a presence there. According to local sources, Israeli armored vehicles entered the area without engaging in direct combat with Syrian forces and remained stationed near Gharfat al-Majma and Wadi al-Raqad for a period.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz from Mount Hermon, recently occupied by Syria: “From here we see the Lebanese Bekaa, Hezbollah, and Damascus. When the Syrian president wakes up in the morning, looks at Mount Hermon, and sees the Israel Defense Forces, he must remember that we will do everything to protect our communities. We have bombed the Turkish presence and destroyed Syrian capabilities, and we will not allow Turkey to establish a bridgehead.”

Violent clashes broke out between Yemeni Ansarallah and Saudi-backed mercenaries on the Kalaba front, northeast of Taiz.

General Jahanshahi, Commander of the Army’s Land Forces, during a visit to the northeastern border areas and an inspection of the operational readiness of NAJA units, stated that Iran’s borders represent the armed forces’ red line and warned against any attempts to approach them. He stated that the Army’s Ground Forces are currently at the highest level of combat readiness and, equipped with new weapons and military equipment, have specific operational plans to address various types of threats. He added that Iran will not allow any enemy to compromise the safety of border residents or the Iranian people.

Jahanshahi warned that, in the event of aggression or border encroachment, the positions and bases belonging to forces threatening Iran’s security would be within the reach of NAJA (National Army) drones and artillery. He stated that the armed forces’ response to any threat would be swift, precise, and regrettable. He reiterated that Iran’s borders represent the red line for the armed forces and warned that any aggression or encroachment into Iranian territory would be met with a stronger response than in the past.

From the Khatm al-Anbiya General Headquarters, a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatm al-Anbiya Central Command came: “The government’s management during this difficult period, under the wise guidance and valuable directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Hosseini Khamenei (may his shadow endure), and despite all the pressures and unjust sanctions, has served as a source of support for the fighters facing the American and Zionist enemies. The government’s comprehensive planning and support in managing logistical affairs and mobilizing the country’s capabilities in support of the Armed Forces have doubled the Islamic Republic’s deterrent capacity against aggressor enemies. This synergy has been the secret of our resistance and our victories against those harboring hostile intentions toward this country. The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, renewing their commitment to the ideals of the martyrs, declare that, by relying on internal capabilities and modern knowledge, they will be able to achieve their goals.” The military will always stand by the government in power to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, political strength, and sovereignty.

According to General Gashtasbi: “The enemy was not allowed to advance by land from the northwest axis. According to the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force at the Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada (AS) Base: “The enemy was counting heavily on creating insecurity on the northwestern borders during the imposed war, but the unity of the population, the vigilance of the authorities, and the readiness of the armed forces prevented this plan from coming to fruition. The Army, IRGC, Basij, FARAJA, border guards, and security forces were present on the ground with full vigilance and readiness and did not allow the enemy to infiltrate or advance by land.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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